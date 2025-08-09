Education over amusement? Fall of Wonder World finally nears completion

Mangled metal, crushed concrete and dust is what currently occupies the Kansanga lot that used to be Wonder World Amusement Park (previously Didi’s World).

At its peak in the mid-2000s, Didi’s World was the dream destination of several children. It was (and will remain) a repository of the sweetest family and childhood memories for the few who could afford it and an object of envy of the masses that couldn’t.

Didi’s World was the Disneyland of Uganda. It was such a novelty that even children in a backwater village in Rukungiri District, some 450kms away, had heated arguments about it. Few lucky ones travelled from all corners of the country on school trips to come and experience the piece of heaven that was this wonderland. The proprietor, Mr Karim Hirji, had spared no penny in his efforts to build a true wonderland.

He had spent over $20m (about Shs71b) on the facility and the effect was that it transported you to another world, a world far away from pain, where euphoria was a constant. And from the day it was opened in 2000, enchanted thrill-seekers flocked to Didi’s World en masse. It was a marvel.

The whole 17 acres was a cacophony of laughter and elation on weekends, especially. It featured more than 20 rides for both children and adults.

People of all ages thronged to this valley to ride the pirate ship, the monorail, the water slide, and to drive bumper cars. Some came here to skydive while others wanted to swing in Polippo the Octopus, a favourite of most visitors at the time. Even nerds were pulled by Didi’s World because of their A-game in video games parlour. And those who were only here to escort family could chill in the discotheque or the swimming pool area and drink beer.

A sea change

Fast forward to today, the last vestiges of that wonderland are being uprooted and sold for scrap. The ground is currently being cleared by the International University of East Africa (IUEA) to make way for lecture rooms and laboratories.

Education over amusement, right? The sound of power tools cutting through steel and the rumbling excavation machines crashing stone has replaced the laughter of yore. The memories that those steel beams and plastic buggies held will soon be incinerated in industrial furnaces, never to be remembered again.

Didi’s World will soon be a relic from a bygone era, when Uganda seemed at the cusp of a golden age.The amusement park was placed on an oiled hill the day the property was sold to IUEA in 2010, a mere 10 years after it had opened to massive acclaim. Its fate had been sealed. Didi’s World would not last far into the foreseeable future because, clearly, something was amiss. For a 20-million-dollar investment to be sold after such a short time, one can surmise that the investor was disappointed. And there had been signs to that effect.

A change of heart

Five years earlier, in 2005, it had been reported in the newspapers that the entrance ticket price per head had been slashed from Shs10,000 to Shs5,000. It had been determined that Shs10,000 had been too high for most prospective visitors at the time and slashing it had been in efforts to bring in the numbers to keep the business afloat. But the fact that Mr Hirji went ahead and sold it in 2010 is a sign that it may have been a loss-making venture. There were efforts to jump start it around 2013 when it was renamed Wonder World, but clearly that too didn’t work.

The operating costs of an amusement park can be brutally punishing. You need engineers on standby at all times to ensure the rides are not malfunctioning. Short of that, you could kill someone's child whilst they are on a joyride.

Conventional wisdom points to the fact that engineers, even in banana republics, cost an arm and leg. Which is probably why the entrance fees were so prohibitively high at first before they were slashed into half. And slashing the prices clearly didn’t work. Could it be because Uganda technically has no middle class?

In the rearview mirror

The fall of Didi’s World is particularly grim because of the sheer lack of public parks where people can go and catch a breath of fresh air.

People at Wonder World Amusement park recently. The park, formerly known as Didi's World, is a shadow of itself in the early 2000s. Inset is a photo of children having fun at a merry-go rund before the place collapsed. PHOTO/ROBERT MADOI/WONDER WORLD AMUSEMENT PARK

An ever-expanding and overcrowded city needs more places like Didi’s World, not less. The country needs more rides and less screens for the children or it risks raising future generations that seek solace in drugs to release stress and calm all the pent up juvenile energy.

On Tripadvisor, a website whose user-generated content gives people consumed by a wanderlust a snapshot of leisure and recreation places, the place that many have always known as Didi’s World has over time mustered a measly 19 reviews. It also scored a modest three stars out of five. A comment that one user left in 2018 hinted at the direction the place was headed—down.

“As most reviewers have commented, the place is totally run down. Paint is peeling from everything, and most rides weren’t working. The only operating rides were the water slide, the wading pools, the Octopus, and the merry-go-round. The pirate ship and the ferris wheel were out of service, though we’d been assured they’d open up once more visitors arrived. Also I’d visited about eight years ago and at least back then, the park was a bit crowded—there weren’t more than 70 visitors during our visit today,” the reviewer wrote.

“My least favourite part was the purchase of a (mandatory) floatie for my toddler, which we were told when we left was actually only a rental, so we had to give the floatie back. Again, they told us when we left that it was a rental, not a purchase. Scam scam scam scam scam,” the reviewer added.

