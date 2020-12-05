Ending the year on a high

By Ethan Musolini More by this Author

If you are like me, 2020 has flown by quickly. Soon, we will be celebrating 2021. The question is, what does it take to end 2020 on a high? Here are some quick tips for you.

Do things faster

Speed makes the world go round. When you commit to do things faster, you will achieve your goals quicker. And that makes all the difference. Ask yourself – how can I increase my speed?

Create a deadline

Recently I had two sales letters to finish and they had taken a while. Mid last week, I promised myself that I wouldn’t go to bed until they were done. I worked throughout the night and they were done.

Invest more time

Related to the above, you could figure out a way to invest more time in the projects or goals you are working on. For example, if you have been putting in three hours a day, how about investing six hours a day. This could become your magic move.

Ask for support

Sometimes, all it takes is to ask for help. Talk to your colleagues at work, friends, partners or whoever you feel could make a difference. Convince them to give you an extra hand and notice the difference that will make if they say yes.

Change strategy

It could be that all you need is to change your strategy to finally get your desired results. Take a step back and ask yourself – am I using the best strategy possible? In case the answer is no, then, go to the drawing board and come up with something better.

In the next couple of days and weeks, you could turn things around.

Ethan Musolini is the CEO of Success Africa, motivational speaker, HR consultant and success coach.

Ethan.musolini@gmail.com

