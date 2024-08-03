FEMRITE is famed for its writing residencies

The stories that arise from Femrite are often resident in the reader’s restful appreciation of their quality.

I say ‘restful’ because you can rest assured that FEMRITE’s writing residences are perennially epic.

This short story collection is no different. It is the outcome of a residency for African writers held in Jinja, in January 2011.

Writers from across English-speaking Africa contribute stories as diverse as the continent itself; stories that stay with you long after you have completed them.

Thusly, ‘World Of Our Own and other stories’ is a humdinger of a literary offering.

Beatrice Lamwaka begins its proceedings by proceeding to unveil the first short story, Butterfly Dreams. Much of its power comes from its telling: short bursts of staccato sentences which will extend the reader’s attention span beyond their cursive brevity.

We are taken to the village of Alokolum, in war-ravaged Northern Uganda. Lamunu returns to the “protected village”, after being abducted and thought dead.

“You returned home. You were skinny as a cassava stem. Bullet scars on your left arm and leg. Your feet were cracked and swollen as if you had walked the entire planet,” Lamunu is told upon reuniting with family.

We see the effects of the war not only on the people but on the land, too.

It is a story of near-defeat. Redeemed by how it is triumphantly told.

Mami Kabu, a Ghanaian writer, then unfurls the short story “Colour Separation”.

In a story about colourism, featurism and jail time, the author tells us about the small altercation that brings the three together.

Her fair complexion pits her against an unfair situation, with some hilarity.

Linda Tindyebwa’s “Endless Distance” is a heart-rending tale of loss. Sometimes we do everything to prepare our children to face the world, only for our efforts and their fortunes to fall flat.

Burial Rites for Tisa by Mary Mzyece, a Zambian author, is masterfully told. Death and tradition must be brought together in order to appease the gods.

The book’s titular short story “A World of Our Own”, written by Elizabeth Namakula Lenana, takes you on a winding round of pain, redemption, more pain and then, ultimately, redemption. Children who were formerly abducted by rebels find themselves travelling to Japan, singing Christian ditties for Wakisa Children’s Homes.

Everything is blissful. Then, trouble invades paradise.

“I have a confession,” writes one of the children to his friend.” While you and other kids were being safely tucked into bed by Uncles and Aunties, my Uncle was busy molesting me. Making me do things that even the bush with all its madness had never forced me to do!”

It is a touching story, bittersweet in the extreme.

The Fulani by Yaba Badwe is a suspenseful story pulsating with the supernatural. The descriptive language alone will not only draw you in. It might spit you out, too. So be very afraid.

Journey to Loliondo by Ayeta Anne Wangusa is an enthralling read. The somewhat offhand manner in which it is written puts you in mind for some humour. Even though the sicknesses of those in the story may make you feel a little guilty as the storyline shapes your face’s laugh lines.

Hilda Twongyeirwe’s “As if…” dispenses with the ellipses in its title to tell you a story whose simplicity is its very sophistication.

The author will have you at “The dogs wake her up.” And only release you when you have read the story’s last words.

Does anybody die?

Are the dogs responsible for any death? Is this story even about dogs?

If I answered one of those questions, I would be spoiling this for you. And why would I do that to you?

Title: World of Our Own and other stories

Editor: Hilda Twongyeirwe

Published: 2011

Pages: 188

Price: Shs20,000