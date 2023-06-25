Finding inspiration in quotations

Sir Winston Churchill once said, “It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read books of quotations.”

By this, he meant quotes have the power to educate as we learn from those who have gone before us.

By this token, a book of quotations also provides inspiration. Sadly, inspiration is hard to come by these days. That’s because we all seem to be trapped on the soulless treadmill of constantly looking for “survival”.

This is why we need words more than ever as conveyor belts towards freeing us from the soul-crushing routines that subsume our otherwise buoyant spirits.

“Words are seeds. When planted in the hearts of others they grow and blossom and later bare (sic) fruits,” writes Richard Mwebasa in his book Inspired by Forty: Lifestyle, Love, Hope and Character: Quotable quotes.

He is right.

Words can teach us so many things by offering wisdom and insights that conjure a sort of “How To” manual out of our shared yet separate life stories.

Again, “This book is about 40 quotes that will never leave you the same. Why 40 and not any other number. The answer is that 40 is known in our “contempolary” times as the age of full maturity and destiny.”

The word “contemporary” is badly mangled here, but we understand the message that the author is trying to convey. This is partly why his first quote rings true:

“Choices are keys. These keys have the power to open or close the doors to your destiny. Learn these keys and master them well. The choices you shall make or are made for you will make or break you.”

This quote makes you stop, think and reflect on how every choice in your life has had a knock-on effect on the next choice and the next as life’s metaphorical dominoes fall in the direction of your destiny.

Because we have no “other” life or alternative lifeline, the choices we make cannot be reversed by any time-travel switchback. So we must make the choices that do not unmake our good fortune (to be alive).

Mwebasa distinguishes love from hate by pointing out how the latter stings the hater. Or as US actor Will Smith once said, “Hate in your heart will consume you too.” Beyond Smith’s crystalline sentiments, Mwebasa continues:

“The structure holds the purposed vision in place. The picture of the purposed vision holds the structure and gives it a pulse and heartbeat of life.”

This quote sums up the power of this book as the book is structured to render wisdom and inspiration and, in so doing, restructures itself as a fount of wisdom and inspiration.

