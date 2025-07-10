Firefighter who has survived death 14 times

The sight of Elly Walusimbi’s body, marked by severe burns and haunting scars, can be unsettling to the faint-hearted. His face, lips, both hands, and parts of his scalp are reminders of battles he fought not with guns, but with fire.

Walusimbi, an Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP), is a true hero. He has escaped death not once, but 14 times, while putting out flames and rescuing people trapped in burning buildings. It was no surprise that during the last National Heroes Day celebration, he received the prestigious Golden Jubilee Medal at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda’s highest civilian honour for outstanding service and loyalty to the country. “The AIP deserved 14 similar medals,” his colleagues quipped during our interview. Walusimbi, now 44, has spent 17 years of his life as a firefighter with the Uganda Police Force’s Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services.









When I ask for him at the fire station, the receptionist responds, “You mean the man with scars on his hands?” True enough, the first thing I notice when I meet Walusimbi are the scars on his hands and face. But those marks do little to dim his cheerful, good-humoured nature. At first glance, he could easily be mistaken for an ordinary, jovial man; you would not suspect the steel and fire that lie beneath. But he has an answer for that. “I love what I do. I derive a lot of joy from saving life,” Walusimbi says. He has done this differently, by storming infernos, scaling walls, and carrying people from the jaws of death. In the process, he has watched colleagues perish, seen victims die in his arms, and gotten burnt himself. He swears that on 14 separate occasions, he still cannot explain how he survived. “It must be divine intervention,” he says. Yet he continues to await the next emergency call, to respond to a duty he knows he may not return from.

Brushes with death

Walusimbi recalls one harrowing scenario, entering a building engulfed in flames, with children wailing inside and time running out. You may succeed in reaching them, he says, but getting out is another matter altogether. “Sometimes, it is too dangerous for victims to pass through smoke to safety. If you do not have extra gear, you are mandated to give yours to the victim your oxygen cylinder, which essentialy is your lifeline. We have done that several times,” he says. When the rescue succeeds, the entire team rejoices. But when a life is lost, the crew is left haunted and deeply saddened. That pain often drives them to push beyond limits.

“That is probably why we get injured. Sometimes we delay in the rescue effort, determined not to fail, and by the time we leave, the fire is unbearable,” Walusimbi adds.

Flames that nearly took him

One day in Makerere–Kikoni, they climbed onto a neighbouring roof to rescue people trapped in a burning house. Unknown to them, the building they climbed had also caught fire. Before they could evacuate, the roof caved in, and the team was swallowed by thick black smoke. “That was the day I proved that God has the final say. We tested the grave. By God’s mercy, we survived. We were admitted to the hospital for weeks,” he recalls. In another rescue near the former White Nile Bar in Katwe, Kampala,flames and smoke blocked all access routes. People were screaming from the upper floors. “From one window, I saw a woman jump out, badly burnt. Inside, her children were crying. I stormed in and rescued them,” he says. Once outside, their mother screamed that two children were still inside, including a six-month-old baby. Walusimbi rushed back, picked up the baby under the arms and clutched him to his chest.

Walusimbi's hands healed with contractures inthe web spaces, limiting movement

But the fire intensified. Wrapping the naked child in his fire jacket, he dashed through the inferno. “As I moved, the ceiling came crashing down. Luckily, it missed me, but I was engulfed in flames. My colleagues doused the fire, but I was already badly burnt. Again, God spared me,” he says. At Global Paints in Kireka, Wakiso District,a drum exploded near him, scalding his skin. But he went on to save many lives, with only one person dying that day. Then there was the massive fire at Entebbe airport on December 12, 2009. The blaze had reached the fuel pump station. As they climbed the burning fuel tank, it collapsed, throwing them into the fire. Their gear saved them. “We fought that fire for nine hours. If we had not intervened, the entire airport would have gone up in flames. I was admitted again to treat my injuries,” Walusimbi says.

March 5, 2010

Walusimbi remembers this date clearly. A fuel tanker overturned at Kigunga–Seeta, and his team was called in for reinforcement. “The fire was huge. People had gathered to siphon fuel. At around 7am, we realised the tank was about to explode. We ordered people to move 200 metres away,” he says. Moments later, the tank, carrying 287,000 litres, exploded. “I was the closest. The blast blew me off my feet. I rolled to escape the fire. People thought I had died,” he recalls. His firefighting gear saved most of his body, except his hands, whose gloves he had removed while evacuating people. He sustained severe burns on his face, scalp, lips, eyelids, ears, and both hands. He was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital's Burns Intensive Care Unit, where he needed oxygen support after inhaling hot air.

Doctors performed skin grafts using skin from his thighs to cover his damaged hands. Later, complications from scarring developed. At the Mulago Burns Institute, now relocated to Kiruddu, a bed still bears his name: “Walusimbi, the firefighter.” He has been admitted there six times. Though fairly healed today, Walusimbi lives with lasting scars. His scalp, badly burnt, now develops wounds when hair grows, causing bleeding and intense pain. His face has hyperpigmentation and is sensitive to heat. A growing scar near his right ear itches and disfigures his appearance. Both his hands healed with contractures in the web spaces, limiting movement. At times, wounds reopen at these contracture points.

The cost of survival

Dr Rose Alenyo, a plastic surgeon and lecturer at Makerere University, says Walusimbi requires reconstructive surgery to release all eight web-space contractures. He also needs silicon compression gloves for both hands. She also recommends surgery on the growing facial scar, followed by radiotherapy, steroid injections, and psychotherapy. The challenge? Walusimbi cannot afford it. He spends weekly on medicines and pressure garments to ease the itching. When the sun is hot, his hands itch so badly that he scratches until they bleed. “I even had to sell my property to raise treatment money,” he says, appealing to any Good Samaritan for help.

A family’s silent pain

His wife, Dinah Namwanje, has endured years of anxiety. “I have begged him to quit. He has tested the grave many times. He worries us. God has spared him so much, why tempt Him again? ” she says. Walusimbi has since stepped back from frontline duty. He now serves as the community liaison officer, training recruits and educating the public on fire prevention.

A medal and a surprise

He did not expect the medal.

“I was told by Inspector Kabakyenga in HR to send my documents. Later, I got an invitation card as a medalist. I thought it was a joke,” he says. But he went to Kololo, and received it. “It showed me that people have been watching what I have been going through.” Though scarred and battered, Walusimbi’s courage and sense of duty remain unshaken. He is a living testament to sacrifice in service of others, and a hero whose story burns in the memory of every life he has saved.



