From boardrooms to villages: Uganda’s financial literacy push gains ground

When Daniel Ayebare lost his job in 2016, everything came crashing down. After nearly a decade in banking, he suddenly had no savings, a salary loan to clear, and a family to support.

"I was fired with almost no savings and a young child in school. After ten years in banking, I realized I knew how to manage corporate money, not personal finances," recalls Ayebare, now Chairperson of the Uganda Financial Literacy Association (UFLA). That moment became his turning point.

Instead of giving up, he founded UFLA to help Ugandans make smarter money decisions and build financial resilience. According to the FinScope 2023 survey, financial inclusion in Uganda stands at 81 percent, up from 77 percent in 2018. Yet, 70 percent of Ugandans live beyond their means, and only 20 percent feel confident about achieving long-term financial goals.

"Financial literacy is not about how much you earn, but how well you plan and manage your resources," Ayebare says. "Ugandans do not necessarily lack income; they lack the knowledge to make that income work for them."

To bridge that gap, UFLA launched Project Take UFLA Home, a national plan to decentralize financial literacy. By June 2023, every district will have a UFLA Chapter led by local trainers. Regional hubs in Gulu, Mbale, Mbarara, and Masaka are already offering financial advisory programs.

"We are taking financial literacy out of boardrooms and bringing it to homes, markets, schools, and parishes," Ayebare says. Rotary Uganda has now joined forces with UFLA to scale the mission. On October 17, 2025, the Rotary Club of Bulindo and other clubs under District 9213 launched the Rotary-UFLA Financial Literacy Program.

Percy Lubega, President of the Rotary Club of Bulindo, said the partnership renews Rotary's commitment to fighting poverty through knowledge. "Financial illiteracy silently cripples our communities. Through Rotary's vast network, we can reach every corner of Uganda with knowledge that restores dignity and independence."

Under the program, Rotary clubs will organize community sessions, lobby for financial education in schools, and support the creation of digital and local-language learning materials. "Poverty erodes dignity. Together with UFLA, we want to fight it through education. We kicked polio out of Uganda; now, we want to kick poverty out too," Lubega added.

District Governor Godfrey Martin Kitakule emphasized that financial literacy is freedom. "If you do not understand the language of money or technology to manage it, you are an economic slave. Financial literacy is freedom," he said, urging Rotary clubs to sustain the initiative.

Kitakule, who runs a community library in Sisa, already offers digital and financial literacy sessions with the Capital Markets Authority. "Many professionals also misunderstand money. They drive big cars that are actually liabilities. Financial literacy is a lifelong journey," he noted.