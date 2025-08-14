From fitness fanatic to pilates coach

Nina Mirembe, a proud mother of a nine-year-old boy, is an inspiring example for women seeking to reclaim their health and wellness after childbearing.

Her fit physique is the result of 12 years of hard work, determination, consistency, and sacrifice, qualities she encourages her fitness students to adopt.

Her journey began in 2012 when she was a contestant in Miss Uganda and was introduced to regular exercise.

“That is when working out became part of my routine. Now I can say I am addicted to healthy living,” Nina says, who later became a Pilates coach.

“Exercise became a hobby because it kept me fit. If I am not lifting weights at the gym, you will find me instructing Pilates or practising yoga.”

Pilates, invented in the 1920s by German-American Joseph Pilates, is a low-impact exercise involving controlled movements that improve balance, core strength, mobility, flexibility, and mood.

The core, or powerhouse, includes muscles in the lower back, abdominals, hips, inner thighs, pelvic floor, and glutes.

Pilates exercises feature breathing techniques and moves such as shoulder bridges, single-leg stretches, roll downs, planks, and side leg lifts. These improve posture, balance, flexibility, muscular endurance, and reduce stress.

Wall Pilates, using a wall for support or resistance, is currently gaining popularity.

Becoming instructor

Nina became an instructor only last year.

“At strength training classes, I often took the lead, and people thought I was the instructor,” she says. When asked about her fitness journey and training, she realised it was time to become a certified trainer herself.

“But I was shy and lacked confidence initially.”

Gradually, she has gained confidence, though she remains reserved.

To prepare, Nina pursued advanced training online, selecting a UK-based instructor’s course. She now teaches at Latitude 0° in Makindye, Revive Wellness Clinic in Kololo, and Amrutha Wellness Centre in Bugolobi.

Before her Pilates debut with the Handz Fit Gang at Horse Power Gym in Muyenga on July 28, Nina was unsure how beginners would respond.

“Pilates is tough for beginners. Even simple exercises can be painful, so patience is key to avoid frustration.”

Consistency

She explains that after about a month of regular practice, the body adapts.

Rachel and Vicky Acamango, who attended the session, praised the high-intensity mix of dance and Pilates.

Their goal? “To be fit and healthy.”

“I liked how Coach Nina emphasised a strong core,” says Acamango, who felt the effects of Pilates after just one hour. Both women plan to add it to their routines for better tone, posture, and flexibility.

Nina says many women start working out to strengthen their core and improve posture. “You can achieve a strong, flat tummy, not exactly like mine, since bodies differ, but consistency is key.” She recommends four Pilates sessions per week, combined with strength training.

Diet

Exercise alone is not enough without mindful eating. “Added sugar and alcohol can sabotage your efforts, even with hard work.”

Nina shares her experience: despite working out almost daily, her tummy remained stubbornly soft until she cut sugar from drinks and stopped consuming milk, which bloated her due to lactose intolerance. She still occasionally enjoys foods with cheese or butter.

Alcohol is rare for her because it causes bloating and discomfort. This careful listening to her body helped Nina achieve her current level of fitness, which draws admiration from her students and social media followers alike.

She no longer needs intense daily workouts, having eliminated foods that worked against her goals.

Her advice: “Listen to your body, identify what affects you and avoid it.”

Strength training matters

While Pilates builds core strength, flexibility, and posture, Nina stresses the importance of strength training for muscle mass, bone density, and metabolism.

“Combine Pilates, weights, and yoga for a complete fitness package,” she advises. “Weights tone your body faster than other workouts.”

She clarifies a common misconception: “Bodybuilding builds bulk, but toning sculpts muscles and reduces fat. You will not get bulky unless you lift very heavy weights.”

Her personal goal is to maintain a strong, healthy body. “I lift weights to build strength for daily tasks, not bulk.”

She encourages women not to fear lifting weights, especially as muscles shrink with age due to sarcopenia, the natural loss of muscle mass and strength.

Sarcopenia results from inactivity, poor diet, and health conditions, but hormonal changes in women also play a major role.

In their 20s, women benefit from higher metabolism and growth hormones such as testosterone that aid muscle repair, but these decline in their 30s and beyond.

“So, lifting weights helps women maintain muscle and strength as they age,” Nina says.

Pregnancy and fitness

Nina believes pregnancy should not disrupt a fitness routine, but adjustments are necessary. “Inform your instructor you are pregnant so your programme can be tailored. Some postures, such as crunches or prolonged planks, are not safe.”

Pilates is a safe and important prenatal exercise, alongside stretching, walking, swimming, cycling, pelvic floor workouts, and strength training.

“As long as your doctor approves, keep active,” she says.

Having a qualified prenatal instructor is ideal, and staying hydrated and attentive to your body remains important.

Common mistakes

Nina advises instructors to recommend private sessions for beginners for faster progress.

“Group classes are profitable, but individual attention matters most for beginners,” she says. Large classes do not allow instructors to cater to different learning speeds.

Group sessions suit advanced students who have practised Pilates consistently for a month or more and complement other training.

After four weeks of consistent effort, most students adapt and follow instructions better.

She encourages trainees to use group classes for motivation but seek private sessions for personalised guidance.

Though pricier, private classes are worth the investment, Nina says.

Caution

Nina warns against overloading beginners with heavy weights, which can cause injuries such as muscle tears and fractures and dampen motivation.

“Start with light weights and progress slowly,” she advises.

Yoga instructors should avoid holding students in uncomfortable postures for too long to prevent strain.

The same applies to Pilates. Nina explains, “I can do a full roll-up easily because my body is accustomed. Beginners might struggle initially due to low fitness.”

As muscles strengthen, instructors adjust exercises. Fitness is a gradual process.