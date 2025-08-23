From the first job interview to retirement

These days, everybody is a legend. You drink 10 pints of bitter; you’re a legend. You cheat on your lover and never get caught: legend! The word has lost its purchase, it has been used so much. But we are not here to lament. We’ll leave that to the legends. Instead, we are here to evaluate the endless value of a surpassingly good poetry collection. A Thing of Legend, is a literary offering by Matsiko Godwin Muhwezi. It is also the second book in the series, A Green Room Pentateuch. The collection offers a humorous yet insightful look into the world of work. This poetry collection takes you from the first job interview to the last day before retirement, covering all the moments in between.

It starts with the rush of Head-hunting, for the perfect candidate, and through the reflective A Thing Of Legend, where we ponder our place in the work world. Each poem is a light that shines on the twists and turns of working life today. From the excitement of getting the job of your dreams to the headaches of office drama, these poems tell it like its about work, with a clever twist and deep understanding. Shop floor poems like Internship, where the first steps are taken, Performance Review, where work is judged, and Founder Syndrome, where the ups and downs of leading are explored.

A Thing of Legend is the collection for anyone who has ever worked a day job, showing the funny side of the 9-to-5 grind and the deeper search for meaning behind the desk. However, before he relives the blues of a workaday existence and laughs at our pain in the process, let’s go back, way back. To your Graduation Day. That’s also the title of one of the poems in this invitingly engaging collection.

“In this moment

His eyes shine

Virgin Dreams

Not deflowered...”

Before we go any further, let explore this stanza. It is staccato and evocative. The manner in which the speaker desexualizes sexual words is sexy, indeed. It undresses our expectations, revealing our freshly-minted naivete upon graduation. Before my dreams were deflowered, they were blossoming at full flower with dreams of me becoming a CEO of a multinational soon after leaving university. Alas, it was not to be. Similarly, the rest of this poem takes the same tack but then changes course, anew. As usual, there is a twist:

“In the moment

His fist stiffens

Virile genius





Undefiled...

This is a clarion message about life being full of ups and downs, especially for untested tyros. But even in the deepest valley, one can see the highest peak. It lies on the other side of fear. In the poem, Sometimes Meets Expectations, we continue along this feel-good path. Or do we? With this poet, you can never know. Does ‘sometimes’ ever meet ‘expectations’? It depends on what ‘sometimes’ means. In this case, it probably refers to possibility in the shape of nurtured hopes. The best laid plans might usually go awry. But sometimes the possibilities point elsewhere. Namely, expectations. So, take heart as I take you back to what I said earlier. The word “legend” has not lost its power. It has rediscovered it in this legendary poetry collection.





Title: A Thing of Legend

Author: Matsiko Godwin Muhwezi

Price: Shs30,000

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Pages: 143

Published: 2025



