Galukande: From Deejaying to photography

Christopher Galukande started out as a DJ at BBS TV but his initial love was always about capturing the world around him through photography. Today, Galukande runs a company that purely feeds into his passion.

Growing up in the uncharitable neighbourhood of Nakulabye-Kiwunya in Kampala, Christopher Galukande faced challenges that would shape the determination that has propelled him to build a brand synonymous with mikolo (wedding) photo and videography.

Galukande’s path into the world of visual storytelling began unexpectedly. Initially a DJ at Mengo-based television BBS TV, he soon identified the limitations of the profession in Uganda. "I needed to fly instead of just walking," he recounts.

This realisation ignited his passion for photography and videography, which he initially pursued as a hobby, and drove him to do cinematography in Istanbul, Turkey.

After studies in Istanbul, Galukande returned home with a fresh perspective and a vision to revolutionise the industry. Inspired by the likes of Eric Dominic Bukenya and Alex Esagala, Galukande sought to establish a collaborative brand with fellow photographers, leading to the birth of XCY Events.

“I was watching a film and it hit me that five different companies were responsible for the production of a single film, such as Sony, Paramount Pictures, and more on the same film, so I thought, "Can we do a project in Uganda where we are like six photographers and nail a project?" That was my perspective when I came to the ground. I told these guys that you all have companies but I want us to build one brand, you are all pros but you are at a lower level, I want us to build a brand that will lead in the industry,” he explains.

Launching XCY Events was not without its hurdles. Galukande faced scepticism from peers who struggled to grasp his ambitious vision.

“I had a vision that no one could see,” he explains. “People saw it as a gig, while I envisioned a brand that could compete on a global scale.”

His steadfast commitment and ability to articulate his dreams slowly began to resonate with others, leading to the establishment of a formidable team.

Pursuing excellence

To stay ahead in the industry, Galukande emphasises continuous improvement. He studies international trends, particularly from countries renowned for their high standards in the industry. Accepting feedback plays a crucial role in his growth; he diligently reviews comments on his social media posts, using insights to refine his craft.

“Now we are not just shooting for money; we are building legacies,” he shares, noting a significant evolution in both the quality of work and the clientele. With high-profile events under their belt, his company has transitioned from a low-end brand to a leader in high-budget productions.

What sets XCY Events apart is not just their artistic vision but professionalism. Galukande’s team prioritises client satisfaction through meticulous planning and clear communication. They understand that weddings are deeply personal events; clients have often dreamed about their big day for years. “We walk in their path and add our touch,” he says, ensuring that every expectation is met and often exceeded.

Challenges arise when clients have unrealistic expectations, but Galukande expertly navigates these conversations, clearly outlining what they can and cannot provide while leaving room for adjustments.

Balancing act

Managing a growing business comes with sacrifice. Galukande acknowledges the difficulty of balancing work and family life. "You have to give it 150 percent," he asserts, reflecting on the demands of running XCY Events. Yet, despite the challenges, he finds immense fulfilment in the success that comes from hard work, viewing it as a necessary investment for future growth and the opportunity to create memorable experiences for clients and guests alike.

“At the end of the day success comes from the things you see that you have achieved and the lifestyle you are living, you might not have days off all the time, but when you decide to take a holiday at least you have the money to go to any country of your choice, I may not be on the social scene often but I always take a holiday off,” he says.

What the future looks like

Galukande looks towards the future and sees a flourishing photography and videography industry taking shape in Uganda. He strongly believes that these fields should be integrated into school curriculums, emphasising the abundant opportunities they offer.

"The landscape will keep evolving as more individuals venture into content creation," he anticipates.

His approach is grounded in perseverance and the aspiration to motivate others from similar backgrounds.

"I aim to demonstrate that one can overcome their circumstances and achieve success," he underscores.

Galukande provides valuable guidance for individuals who are seeking to create their unique brands: “Dedicate everything you have to your craft. Focus on your path, and let people know you by what you do.”

WHAT IT IS...

