Guarding the granary: Out to protect farmers from wildlife

In the soft light of dawn, when most of the world is still stretching into the new day, Dr Taddeo Rusoke often finds himself walking through the edge of Uganda’s wild heartland, where the forest meets farmland, and where the lives of people and animals collide in silent, sometimes devastating, ways. It’s there, in the blurred borderlines between protected parks and peasant plots, that banana plantations are flattened overnight by wandering elephants, and sweet potatoes vanish beneath the feet of baboons. For many, this is a space of tension and quiet despair. But for Dr Rusoke, it is a space of opportunity, a space where understanding can be grown, just like a crop. Behind his gentle eyes and professorial calm is a man driven by something urgent and human: the need to help rural farmers who rise before the sun, plant and weed and hope, only to lose it all in one night of uninvited wildlife.

Practical

He’s not interested in lofty theories that live only in lecture halls. He is a conservationist who walks with farmers, listens to their pain, and sits with them in search of answers. His mission—years in the making—has now taken form in a book—Buffer Crop Farming and Wildlife Damage in Uganda. It is not just a manual, but a manifesto for peaceful coexistence. It’s filled with field-tested wisdom and powered by one man’s resolve to heal the broken relationship between conservation and community. Dr Rusoke is a senior lecturer at Nkumba University and a visiting research fellow at the University of Pretoria’s Mammal Research Institute.

But titles don’t define him. What sets him apart is how he’s used science not to distance himself from the community, but to connect with it more deeply. “The villages bordering our national parks are filled with people whose lives depend entirely on their land. But that same land is under siege—from wildlife simply following instinct,” he explains, adding, “I wanted to find a solution that respected both.” That solution came in the form of buffer crops—plants like chilli, tea, lemongrass, and castor oil that are naturally unpalatable to wild animals. “When elephants or baboons leave the park and meet a field of chilli, they’re less likely to continue into maize or bananas,” he says.

“It’s nature nudging nature away.” The academic’s book introduces an applied ecological model known as the Buffer Crops Farmers Model, a practical framework that considers: land size, type of staple crops grown, distance from protected areas, species causing the damage and market availability for buffer crops. The model was extensively tested around Kibale National Park, a region teeming with wildlife and conflict. “Out of 13 species documented, at least six cause serious crop damage. It’s an everyday struggle for farmers,” Dr Rusoke says. But this isn’t just a Kibale story. The knowledge is transferable to Bwindi, Elgon, and other protected areas across the country. In Bwindi, for instance, mountain gorillas sometimes wander into nearby villages. “These gorillas are endangered and precious to our tourism economy. But when they destroy someone’s crop, that becomes a crisis,” he explains.

Personal

Dr Rusoke’s connection to this work is more than professional—it’s personal. “I come from a background where we valued land deeply. Seeing people lose everything they’ve worked for—just because a system hasn’t accounted for their vulnerability—moved me to act.” His book also discusses complementary interventions like trenches in Kibale, stone walls around Mgahinga, chain-link fences in Bwindi, and beehive fences—where buzzing bees help deter elephants. “No one solution works in isolation. Buffer crops must fit into a broader strategy of coexistence,” he adds. The project’s publication was slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We lost time. Farmers couldn’t be reached.

Field visits were blocked,” he recalls. But the vision never wavered. With support from Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Nkumba University, Africa One Consult, Inside Africa Safaris, and even A&B Restaurant in Nkumba, the book finally came to life. The book’s credibility is bolstered by endorsements from leading conservationists: Dr James Musinguzi—the executive director of UWA and Mr. George Owoyesigire, Uganda’s Acting Commissioner for Wildlife Conservation, both contributed forewords. Its editing team spans continents—Dr Ranuka Sakore from the UK, Prof Robin Artfield of Cardiff University, and Uganda’s Prof Faustino Rorakimeza—a testament to the book’s relevance both locally and globally.

Cultural richness

Before he became an academic, Dr Rusoke was a guide at Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) in 2008. “That’s where the passion began. I realised tourism could actually fuel conservation,” he says. In 2012, he founded Inside Africa Safaris, offering customised trips for both local and foreign travellers. “We tailor experiences around the client’s interests—whether it’s gorilla tracking, cultural visits, or community homestays. And we price with flexibility,” he says. A standard five to 10-day itinerary includes chimp tracking in Kibale, gorilla trekking in Bwindi, game drives in Murchison Falls, and white-water rafting in Jinja. Prices range from $2,700 (Shs9.4m) to $3,200 (Shs11.2m) for international guests.

For Ugandans, park entry is as low as Shs15,000, encouraging more locals to explore their homeland. He believes that Uganda’s cultural wealth is a low-hanging fruit in tourism. “We have over 50 ethnic groups, each with unique heritage, language, and food. That’s a tourism experience just waiting to be curated.” His pride in his Tooro culture runs deep. “In Tooro, we greet each other using Empaako—pet names like Amooti. It’s now recognised by Unesco. How many countries can boast that?” He dreams of hosting national food expos and expanding the culinary identity of Uganda beyond just the rolex. “What about fresh beans, millet, wild greens?

These dishes tell stories of identity.”

He advises leaders in the tourism docket to focus on domestic awareness, eco-tourism development, and investment in cultural heritage sites. He also urges for subsidies to support hotels inside national parks, and value addition to local tourism experiences. “Many Ugandans live next to tourist sites they’ve never visited. That’s the first mindset we need to shift,” he says. Dr Rusoke says Uganda has everything to attract tourists: warm and friendly people, cultural richness where no two regions are the same, conducive climate which is travel-friendly all year round, security to allow one to drive across the country, day or night and her affordability with world-class experiences at local prices.

In Dr Rusoke’s story, you find no grandstanding. Just quiet, determined work. A devotion to ideas that serve, uplift, and include. His book isn’t just a publication. It’s a promise to farmers who’ve suffered silently, to wildlife that’s been misunderstood, and to a country that’s still learning how to love all parts of itself equally. As Uganda continues to wrestle with questions of land, livelihood, and conservation, he stands at the edge, between jungle and homestead, not as a referee, but as a reconciler.



