How colour transforms communities

Once known as a hub of African ingenuity and craftsmanship, Katwe was a place where innovators engaged in repairing electronics, cars, and appliances long before formal training institutions flourished.

Over time, however, this Kampala suburb has been shadowed by poverty, crime, diseases, and environmental neglect. The area gradually became a slum, with streets lined with dilapidated buildings and walls covered in grime, a reality mirrored in many other urban settlements.

However, even amid these challenges, beacons of creativity and resilience are emerging, as residents and community initiatives work through using vibrant murals to transform their neighborhood, reclaiming its spirit and dignity while inspiring pride, unity and hope. While across Uganda many communities struggle with poorly maintained public spaces, under the kARTwe project, a community-focused initiative run by Feed a Million Mouths International (FAMMI) and supported by Kansai Plascon Uganda, residents and artists are turning neglected walls into vibrant expressions of hope and identity.

Through the project’s street art component, in what many would call forgotten walls, these are being transformed into open-air galleries, where murals are painted to portray life to corners that once symbolised neglect. Each mural is thoughtfully created to reflect the community’s culture, values, and aspirations, thus restoring dignity while demonstrating how colour can serve as a force for good, transforming public spaces and fostering pride, a sense of belonging and optimism among residents.

Capacity building

In a bid to address the physical, mental, and emotional challenges faced by residents, the project uses art as a powerful tool for transformation. Through structured art training, the initiative inspires behavioural change, fosters community pride, and promotes environmental awareness. These creative interventions not only help clean and beautify public spaces, but also uncover the immense artistic talent hidden within the community.

Similarly, adult classes bring together residents eager to learn or refine their artistic skills. Therefore, through focusing on local talent, the project cultivates a sense of ownership and pride in the community’s transformation. Further still, as part of the project’s growing focus on promoting environmental awareness, residents are being encouraged to take part in clean-up and recycling art sessions.

During these sessions, they are guided on how to transform discarded materials into beautiful works of art, reinforcing the connection between creativity, collaboration, and cleanliness while strengthening the community’s environmental impact.

Living in spaces where walls have been repainted also inspires residents to maintain these areas, by regularly clearing rubbish, broken bottles, and other waste to preserve the beauty and order restored through the project. Through these trainings, the initiatives aim to foster a culture of sustainability, self-reliance, and empowerment.

So far, the project has trained more than 200 residents, including over 80 children from Katwe Central Primary School, and completed more than 30 murals across the community. What were once grey, crumbling walls now burst with images of hope, unity, and environmental care. Streets that previously appeared neglected now attract visitors, volunteers, and local artists eager to contribute to the area’s renewal.

Plascon’s role and broader vision

Kansai Plascon Uganda’s involvement reflects its “Colours of Home” philosophy, which emphasises that colour is more than aesthetics, but also about realising that transformation starts where people are and creating environments that nurture emotional, cultural, and social connections is key. As Katwe’s walls continue to bloom with colour, they tell a new story, not of poverty and despair, but of possibility, resilience, and a community rediscovering its identity through art.

CLASSES

Every Saturday, the project runs regular art workshops that provide safe and creative spaces for children, youth, and adults. Children’s classes, attended by many learners from local schools, introduce young participants to painting and drawing, offering a vital emotional outlet and a source of joy amid challenging circumstances.