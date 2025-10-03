How corporate grind pushed Gumobare into event planning

Rebeccah Gumobare is an events planner and decorator. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University, she got a job at Crane Bank. She worked diligently for two years, but the administration decided to post her to a remote branch in Kabale. “I did not want to be far away from Kampala. This was a challenge for me, and I had to make a decision to leave formal employment, which can be very demanding, unlike self-employment,” Gumobare recalls.

She then decided to venture into business and opened a boutique named, Fashion Forward in Ntinda, importing and selling clothing from China and Dubai.

In 2016, while pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration at the Eastern and South African Management Institute in Arusha, she encountered challenges balancing her studies with the boutique. Consequently, she closed the business in 2017 to focus on completing her degree, but after school, she was left unemployed. In 2020, during the Coronavirus pandemic, she found herself at home with time on her hands. To occupy herself, she began organising small picnics and decorating her compound.

Her first project was Sharon Karogora, her sister in-law’s baby shower, a wife to her brother. Impressed by her creativity during the event, her sister in-law and other guests encouraged her to continue, suggesting she could turn her talent into a source of income. Thus, Zuri Lifestyle Events was born, a name meaning “beautiful” or “lovely” in Swahili. “I wanted to create beautiful moments for people,” Gumobare explains. She began by organising small events for family and friends, such as birthdays, gradually building her experience and reputation.

Zuri Lifestyle Events

Zuri Lifestyle Events offers a range of services, including event planning and décor for weddings, bridal and birthday showers, corporate events, and destination parties. In response to client requests, Gumobare has even travelled to countries such as Zanzibar and Zambia to execute events. She takes pride in the company’s growth, from its humble beginnings to a thriving business that now employs five permanent staff members, while sourcing additional casual laborers as needed for event operations.

The business has also expanded her social network, allowing her to meet a wide array of people, including key figures who have become part of her professional and personal life. To meet specific client needs, she often collaborates with other decorators for items or specialized equipment, such as lighting, that may not be part of her inventory.

Gumobare observes that many decorators in Kampala tend to follow modern trends, often replicating concepts they find online, which can make their work appear monotonous and predictable. In contrast, she prides herself on creating unique designs, through building concepts from scratch to set her apart in the industry.

“I focus on timeless designs that will not go out of fashion tomorrow,” she explains. “I prefer neutral tones and classic colors like white and black, which remain elegant and enduring.” Gumobora adds.

Marketing the business

Although Gumobare has not heavily invested in social media marketing, she promotes Zuri Lifestyle Events through platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. However, most of her clients come through referrals, as she rarely acquires them directly from social media. “When I do my work, I make sure it is executed perfectly so that it is appreciated and leads to the next client,” she explains. When a client contacts her, she arranges a meeting to understand their vision and the specifics of the event. From there, she designs a concept from scratch and presents it to the client. Once approved, Gumobare provides a quotation tailored to the event, taking into account factors such as theme, color scheme, location, venue, and guest numbers.

Gumobare also recalls one of her favourite experiences at Sandra Kekirunga Muhwezi’s event. The client, a party planner herself, had her own clear ideas and vision for the celebration.

For Gumobare, she executed the work meticulously, and the client was extremely pleased with the results. She notes that this event marked a turning point, as it led to numerous subsequent opportunities and referrals in her career.

Challenges

Like many saturated industries, Gumobare notes that the events and décor sector in Uganda includes a number of unprofessional operators. She explains that, in the absence of an association to protect business owners, suppliers often create challenges, sometimes taking payment without delivering, failing to show up, or providing substandard or incorrect goods. In such cases, there is little recourse, and money can be lost in the process.

“People can be self-centered. During negotiations, everyone may seem aligned, but once payment is made, their approach changes.” She notes. Gumobare also faces challenges with clients who delay payments and casual laborers who require close supervision, often completing tasks perfunctorily before leaving. Nevertheless, she has learned to be more patient, recognizing that people come from diverse backgrounds and work at different paces.

Similalrly, managing large events is particularly demanding, as Gumobare often takes a hands-on approach and rarely delegates. Combined with setbacks from inconsistent suppliers, this can be exhausting and at times discouraging. However, the appreciation she receives for her work, along with referrals and the income generated, provides motivation to persevere and continue growing her business.

In Uganda, flowers available to decorators are often limited, and Gumobare resorts to sourcing unique and high-quality blooms from Naivasha and Nairobi in Kenya. These suppliers typically require full payment upfront, and on two occasions, she was scammed, having paid for flowers that were never delivered.

Advice

Gumobare advises aspiring entrepreneurs that the hustle never stops. She emphasizes patience, noting that financial rewards do not come immediately, and while success may take years, consistency and dedication will eventually pay off. For clients planning events, she stresses the importance of knowing exactly what they want. If they are uncertain, engaging an events planner early is crucial.

“Some clients book services just two weeks before their special day,” she explains. “At that point, the items and décor they desire may no longer be available, resulting in compromises. Booking three months in advance allows proper planning and ensures a unique, well-executed event rather than relying on copied concepts.”

Future plans

Gumobare envisions growing Zuri Lifestyle Events into a prominent brand with a presence in the international market, recognising that the Ugandan events industry is highly crowded. As someone who enjoys traveling, she is particularly interested in organising destination weddings, such as beach ceremonies, which she finds less physically demanding.

Although she has not yet received formal training in event planning, she looks forward to attending a short course at the South African School of Weddings and Events to further enhance her skills and expertise.





