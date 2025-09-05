How deep betrayal can go in the eyes of Sam Njuba

In politics, betrayal is perceived as the violation of trust by a political leader, party, or entity against constituents, their own stated principles and, in the grander scheme of things, their version of the truth. It is often seen as a major stumbling block when it comes to creating sectional and national cohesion. But one must wonder, why is betrayal still a damnable presence in politics? After all, politics is about power. The acquisition, sustenance and expansion of that power at the expense of the power, nominal or actual, of those who oppose one’s power. In this interpretation, the nineteenth century German thinker Friedrich Nietzsche wrote that the universe is a "monster of energy, without beginning, without end," driven by the eternal cycle of creation and destruction.

The will to power is the name for this unending, self-creating and self-destroying force. Politics is driven by anything but morals, after all. However, although betrayal is the flea that comes with the dog of politics; political actors use the word as if it is evil, in and of itself. That is why we see several Ugandan books themed on this noun referring to the act or instance of being disloyal or unfaithful. There’s Betrayed by My Leader: The Memoirs of John Kazoora, The Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Betrayed by Miria. R. K. Matembe and "The Betrayal: Uganda's Political Story by an Insider" by Sam Kalega Njuba. Njuba died at Nsambya Hospital on December 13, 2013.

He was 72. By the time of his passing, he was chairman of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). His death as an opposition leader indicates how he perceived as betrayal the continuing role played by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in our politics. So, he jumped the NRM ship. In his book, Njuba’s story charts an autobiographical path until his retirement from elective politics in 2011. This is where he stood on principle, instead of standing on a soapbox to canvass support. In doing so, Njuba backed Mr Sitenda Sebalu, who stood as an independent candidate. If you ponder this, you’ll appreciate why Mr. Njuba was known as a man of principle. In politics of Uganda and in Uganda, the politics by Uganda never says “bye” unless we are talking a bye-election. In brief, Ugandans don’t retire from politics.

They allow politics to retire from them when forced out of the fray. Njuba was a different bear. By 2011, he had tasted the bitter swill of Opposition politics in a tragically Ugandan context. The government hounded him at every turn. Well, this is what his book leads us to believe. Yet, his career always seemed destined to power. Njuba was a Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East. He served as Secretary in the External Wing of the then rebel National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) between 1984 and 1986, Minister of State for Justice and Constitutional Affairs from 1986 to 1994, and member of the National Resistance Council (NRC) from 1989 to 1994.

He also represented Kyadondo East in the Constituent Assembly from 1994 to 1995 during the constitution-making process. In 2001, after a few run-ins with the state in the shape of the Non-Performing Assets Recovery Trust (NPART), a statutory body established in 1994 to recover unpaid loans from the former Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB) and the Uganda Development Bank (UDB), Njuba said his farewell to the Movement.

He then joined the Elect Kizza Besigye Task Force. Njuba proved himself nigh indispensable as he helped found the Reform Agenda and later FDC in 2005. He served as executive coordinator of the latter before becoming party Chairman. Njuba was not a bellyacher, he was an insider turned out by his colleagues. He met President Museveni when the two men enrolled at the University of Dar es Salaam, where Njuba graduated with a Degree in Law in 1968. In this context and by the telling of his story, you get a feel of just how deep the betrayal went.



