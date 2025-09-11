How Eddy turned splashes into success

On the sunlit shores of Lake Victoria in Entebbe, where the horizon meets the breeze in a dance of blue and gold, the roar of a Jet Ski cuts through the calm waters. At the helm is Eddy John Aikomo, popularly known as Eddy Wave Runner. This name has become synonymous with adrenaline, ambition, and aquatic adventure in Uganda. Eddy is not your typical chief executive officer (CEO). He does not wear a tie, frequent boardrooms, or occupy a polished corner office. Instead, you will find him in shorts, a life jacket slung over one shoulder, flip-flops dusted with beach sand, and a walkie-talkie that is always buzzing.

His real office? The waters of Coco Beach, where adrenaline meets entrepreneurship, and every rider a bit wetter and a whole lot happier. Aikomo was not always skimming over the water with the wind in his hair. Just a few years ago, he was an ordinary tourism student at Makerere University, attending lectures, submitting assignments, and daydreaming about opportunities beyond the confines of the classroom.

The Eureka moment

Eddy's Eureka moment did not occur during a tourism theory class; it happened on a field trip to Spena Beach in Entebbe. “This white guy was riding a Jet Ski,” Eddy recalls. “The way people screamed and whipped out their phones, you would think it was a Hollywood movie premiere. Right there, I knew; if I owned one of those machines, I could make money.” Unlike most students who entertain wild ideas but quickly forget them, Eddy Wave Runner held on to his vision. He was skilled at organising events and seeking sponsorships. While others spent their allowances on pizza and parties, he saved every shilling and managed to scrape together Shs5m by the time he graduated.

Making the leap

“Even when I was sitting for my final exams, my mind was on that Jet Ski,” he laughs. “I was not focused on graduation or transcripts, just that dream.” In 2020, he took the plunge. With his life savings and a heart full of faith, he bought his first Jet Ski and established his base at Coco Beach in Entebbe. He was not just entering a niche market; he was creating one. “Back then, Jet Skis were something you only saw in Dubai or Hollywood movies,” he says. “Now? You can come to Entebbe and have a great time on the water for just Shs50,000.”

Standing out on the water His operation was simple at first: offer short rides, provide basic safety training, and ensure everyone left with a smile and a splash. But as the business grew, so did the need to differentiate himself. “People still confuse Jet Skis with speed boats,” Eddy chuckles. “Let me break it down for you like I do every weekend. A speed boat is like a matatu on water; big, slow, and with five people shouting instructions at once, while a Jet Ski is like a boda boda man who dropped out of school and became a stuntman.” Each ride begins with a safety briefing followed by a dressing session. Clients are suited up with life jackets and then hop on the Jet Ski in front, while an instructor rides behind.

“That way, you feel like you are in charge, even if you are scared the whole time,” he says with a grin. His pricing is impressively accessible. For just Shs50,000, you can enjoy a guided ride that promises the thrill of a lifetime. If you are willing to double that to Shs100,000, you can experience two sessions; first with an instructor, then solo, with the instructor tailing behind like a nervous parent watching their child’s first bicycle ride. He even offers hourly and full-day rentals for those with deeper pockets and wilder dreams.

The rough waves

Of course, the journey, rather, the wave, was not always smooth. “I made 10 times more losses than profits,” he admits candidly. “The Jet Ski broke down more often than my phone during campus power blackouts.” With no prior mechanical knowledge, Eddy found himself stranded more times than he could count. Mechanics were expensive, unreliable, and hard to find. But instead of giving up, he rolled up his sleeves. “I went on ‘YouTube University,’ bought tools, and started learning to fix my own machines,” he explains. “I became a mechanic, not by choice, but by necessity.”

Building a business

A turning point came when he befriended Frank, a seasoned Jet Ski mechanic at Ggaba. What began as a paid mentorship turned into a brotherhood. “Frank taught me tricks, and now I can tear down and rebuild a Jet Ski blindfolded. Okay, maybe not blindfolded. But almost.” By 2022, Eddy had transformed a side hustle into a legitimate business. He registered Eddy Wave Runner Jet Skiing Services, employed 15 young men from Entebbe, and developed a solid system for finances and operations.

“I do not touch the money,” he states proudly. “I hired a cashier who records everything, issues receipts, and handles payments.” As for wages? They are transparent. Twenty percent goes to staff, 30 percent to repairs, and the rest is saved for growth. Spare parts, ordered online, are paid for directly from a dedicated account. “We categorised the days,” he adds. “Monday and Tuesday are slow; I can get five to 10 clients. Wednesday to Friday is a medium hustle. But Saturday and Sunday? It is madness; up to a hundred clients each day.”

Safety first

Eddy takes safety seriously.

“After the Templar boat tragedy, people feared water like it was witchcraft,” he says somberly. “But with life jackets and proper checks, water is safer than the roads.” His team ensures every rider wears a certified life jacket, receives basic instructions, and understands emergency protocols. “Even if you do not know how to swim, the jacket will float you,” he says.

Big Dreams ahead

His dedication to safety, combined with crowd-friendly pricing and high-octane fun, has made Eddy a household name in Ugandan tourism and a social media favourite. He is not stopping at Entebbe; his ambitions are as vast as Lake Victoria itself. “I want to expand across East Africa; Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda. Everywhere there is water, there should be waves,” he says, eyes wide with excitement.

His next wild idea? Flyboarding; the futuristic water sport where riders soar above the water powered by jets connected to a Jet Ski. “You have seen it in Dubai, right?” he asks. “Imagine someone flying above Lake Victoria while others scream from the beach. I swear, even people from Kampala will travel just to see it.”



