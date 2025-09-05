How the Forensic Services Bill, 2025 will affect police investigations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, on May 16, published The Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025 (shortened hereafter as the Forensic Bill 2025) to provide for the regulation of forensic and scientific analytical services in the country.

The ministry proposes to regulate these services by establishing the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) as the national referral forensic and scientific analytical laboratory for the country and designating the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the regulator of forensic services. The proposed law also seeks to create a forensic and scientific database at the GAL, making it the custodian of DNA information.

In the Bill, the GAL is to advice government on matters of forensic and scientific analysis. The Uganda Police Force, however, has the constitutional mandate to investigate crime in the country and members of the police are often the first responders when a crime is reported. It is for this reason that the police have a fully fledged Directorate of Criminal Investigations and a Directorate of Forensic Services (DFS) that was established in 2010 to support criminal investigations. The police have heavily invested in a state of the art forensic and scientific analytical laboratory that offers DNA profiling as part of crime investigation as well as paternity tests. The laboratory also carries out toxicological and chemical analysis, finger print and questioned document analysis and ballistics investigations.

Scenes of Crime Officers, the heartbeat of forensic investigations, are housed under the DFS. Prior to 2010 most of these services were provided by the Government Analytical Laboratory, an entity located in Wandegeya and under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Forensic Bill, 2025 seeks to establish the GAL as the national referral forensic laboratory and if this Bill becomes law it then means that the forensic and scientific analytical services of the Uganda Police will directly or indirectly fall under the supervision of the Government Analytical Laboratory. And if the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs becomes the regulator of forensic services in the country the DFS of the Uganda Police must then be answerable to this department.

There is no doubt that this Bill risks overlapping mandates and operational conflicts between GAL and the DFS of the Uganda Police Presently there is duplication of services by the two laboratories with a potential of an unhealthy competition between the two entities and creation of confusion in the courts of law. The Forensic Bill 2025, if passed the way it is, will strengthen the GAL but risk losing the DFS as a national forensic assert. Even before contemplating such a bill it would have been prudent to define the roles of each of the two units and harmonize their operations as in other civilized jurisdictions. The Forensic Bill 2025 requires that all forensic laboratories, including the police forensic laboratory be licensed, registered and inspected by the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This implies that the forensic laboratories operated by the Uganda Police could be suspended or revoked by a civilian regulator, undermining police independence and operational continuity. The Bill however offers a potential shield to the effect that the law shall not apply to laboratories regulated under any other law. This reassurance is, however, ambiguous as it does not specifically exempt the laboratories in hospitals and in the DFS of the Uganda Police. Without clarification these laboratories remain vulnerable to regulatory capture. The Forensic Bill 2025 requires that DNA data from all laboratories in the country be submitted to the GAL with exception of the DNA used in criminal investigations. This implies that all results of DNA paternity tests in the country must be submitted to the GAL, whether the parties consent or not.

And DNA analysis is not only important in crime investigations but also in Disaster Victim Identification (DVI), identification of missing persons, humanitarian and kinship testing and cross-border cooperation especially among the police forces. If this bill is passed into law the DFS risks losing control of non-criminal DNA intelligence and may not be able to maintain a comprehensive law enforcement databank. The Forensic Bill 2025 may also have a profound impact on the chain of evidence and its integrity as the GAL becomes the custodian of forensic databases, when the initial samples may, initially, have been collected by the medical persons and then handed over to the police. Scenes of crime officers may also collect bodily samples and pass these on to the Directorate of Forensic Services. To submit such samples or results to another laboratory may complicate the chain of evidence and compromise its admissibility during prosecutions.

Cybercrime Forensics is one of the contemporary areas of crime investigation under the Digital Forensics Department of the DFS. The Forensic Bill 2025 has, however, empowered GAL to handle computer and cybercrime forensics. This section of the Bill not only creates duplication but also weakens the country’s international frameworks and undermines the role of police-led cyber investigations. Managing cross-border and international crime is the mandate of the police in liaison with other security agencies. The draft law allows the Minister of Internal Affairs to impose fees for services and database access. The Bill, however, states that a person who intends to access forensic information for the purposes of conducting a criminal investigation shall not pay the necessary fee.

The Bill further clarifies that the information on the database shall only be used, amongst others, for the purposes of forensic comparison with other DNA profiles or information in the course of investigation of offences by any law enforcement agency. The Bill proposes that a person who intends to operate an analytical laboratory shall apply to the Department of Inspection and Legal Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for a certificate of registration and pay a fee. The license issued will be valid for a year. The Bill further proposes that the Minister of Internal Affairs will, in consultation with the Department of Inspection and Legal Services, make regulations for the registration of analytical laboratories. Although the draft law states that section shall not apply to analytical laboratories registered or regulated under any other law, it does not specify the analytical laboratories exempted.



