How to interest your children in agriculture

Uganda’s agriculture potential is one the best in Africa because we have fertile soils, low-temperature variability, and two rainy seasons. Eighty percent of Uganda’s land is arable. Uganda produces many agricultural products which include matooke, rice, sorghum, millet, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, beans, groundnuts, cassava, cotton, coffee, tea, sugar, to mention but a few. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Uganda has the capacity to feed 200 million people.

Despite this great potential, only 35 percent of Uganda’s land is being cultivated and whereas agriculture employs a good 68 percent of our population (according to the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics estimates-UBOS), a good number of young people are turning away from agriculture and migrating from the villages to towns in search of better living conditions. They do not think that agriculture is a worthy employer. Raising agriculture-friendly children involves instilling an appreciation for nature, sustainability, and the importance of understanding food production. Here are some strategies to consider:

Lead by example

Model agricultural-friendly behaviours, such as reducing food waste, recycling, and choosing sustainable products like biogas, avoiding single-use plastics. And while at it, teach them the value of what you are doing. Children learn a lot from observing their parents. Kenneth Mubiru, an urban farmer in Kyanja, does exactly this at home.

He explains: “I have made it a habit in my home to use agricultural produce sustainably. We do not use plastics or firewood, and we use our food waste to feed our pigs. I teach my children the uses of these things so they don’t become wasteful hopefully when they one day leave my home.”

Take agriculture to the garden

Agriculture is better taught in the garden than in a classroom. Irene Nagudi, the founder and director of Kichini Gardeners Initiative, an initiative that teaches children between eight and16 years of age about gardening, conservation, food security and climate change, says it is important to: “involve children in gardening activities such as; planting seeds of vegetables, flowers, and growing fruit trees. Let them help with plant care, harvesting and cooking using fresh produce. It will boost their knowledge and love for agriculture.”

Make agriculture part of children’s play

Children enjoy play so if you integrate agriculture into their play with their friends, they will most likely enjoy it and learn more. By integrating these practices into daily life, you can help cultivate a sense of responsibility and appreciation for agriculture in your children.

Include children in using machinery.

As we were growing up, there were no tools for us children to use. Instead, we used adult equipment to work the gardens and tend the plantations. Sadly, this continues to date in most homes.

With the little hands, tools that are a perfect fit for their size are incredible. Purchase them for your children. Garden tools such as hand shovels, rakes, trowels and set up gardens that are sizeable such as wooden raised gardens, with buckets for easy accessibility.

Educate children about food sources

“Planned kids” think chicken is grown at KFC! It is important to teach children where the food they eat comes from. Teach them to raise their own animals and grow their own food, visit other farms/gardens in your village, farmers' markets and fairs, agricultural exhibitions, or community gardens to show them the connection between agriculture and their meals. Participate in local agriculture-related events, such as community gardens or farm-to-school programmes. This fosters a sense of community and collective responsibility.

Capture moments of their agricultural engagement

It is the era of social media. Take pictures of them while they are engaged in doing agriculture, record videos and then showcase it to friends and themselves. It brings about admiration and confidence in what they are doing.

Promote sustainable agricultural practices

Discuss with them topics such as composting, water conservation, and organic farming. Encourage them to think about how their choices impact the environment. Allow them to take the driver’s seat while empowering them to share their thoughts openly as you listen. This enhances the sense of belonging, participation, and fulfillment that their ideas are valued.

Encourage curiosity and creativity

Foster in them a sense of wonder and amazement about nature. Go on nature walks, observe wildlife, and discuss ecosystems, encourage them to ask questions and explore. Encourage outdoor play and exploration with different species such as earthworms, pollinators. The more time they spend in nature, the more likely they are to develop a respect for it. Listen to the different ideas they share with you and allow them to explore as it brings along the sense of learning and appreciation.

Incorporate books and media in their learning

Share stories of young change makers and documentaries about farming, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. Choose age-appropriate materials that will inspire their interest. Encourage them to watch educative shows such as Nat Geo World so they can appreciate wild life, plants, and nature.

Support local agriculture producers

Make it a habit to buy from local farmers and not only in supermarkets. This helps children understand the value of supporting local economies and the importance of eating fresh produce. Barbra, a mother of two and her husband are keen nutritional enthusiasts and this is what they do: “We buy 90 percent of our food from local farmers in our local market in Kalerwe because you can be sure it is fresh produce (except if it is transported or kept poorly or sprays are used in its farming). We fear supermarket things with all their additives, and preservatives…you might end up eating things that will be harmful to your health.”

Celebrate your culture’s food

Food is a fundamental part of a people group’s culture. When you understand the food of a particular culture, you gain an understanding of that culture. In a way to connect your children to their culture, it is important to connect their food to their culture so they can better understand where they come from and how they are related. You can thus celebrate your culture through cooking your culture’s food, for instance, for us from western Uganda, we love eating eshabwe ( a class of clarified butter called “Ghee sauce” ) along with millet while our brothers and sisters from the north love eating malakwang ( made by using the malakwang plant and odi, which is a paste made out of peanuts and sesame seeds). This is one way of passing down your culture’s food recipes, cooking traditions, and culinary talents to future generations.