I didn’t mean to win the election

It all started when my uncle, a rich, connected person, got me a job at a certain government agency. My father, when he was still alive, took care of this uncle of mine. Their parents died, and my father assumed the responsibility of raising his siblings. He worked odd jobs and saw him through technical school, and somehow he managed to snake his way through to the high echelons of society. Unfortunately, my father did not live to see him attain position and power.

He succumbed to injuries from a bar fight. When he died, the conveyor belt of life propelled me into my uncle’s care. I had just completed my undergraduate degree in Greek Methodology studies, a course I studied because it was offered on sponsorship at a university here. My uncle got me a job. The one at the agency. I was employed as the operations manager, never mind that I was not at all qualified for the job, with formal education or experience.

But I had a godfather who was powerful and loving. He assured me that I wouldlearn on the job, that leadership was in our blood, and that I should not worry. He said the staff would help me survive just like it had been for him. But things got out of hand. I was in over my head. This was no child’s play, and it was beginning to show. It would be only a matter of time before they caught up with my con, so I did the wise thing.

Resigned my job in the guise of going to contest for political office. That way, it would not be said that I left the job because I had failed. And my uncle would not be disappointed. He would, in fact, be proud of me. Of course, I was not going to win because I was not going to put any effort in canvassing for votes, let alone waste my hard-earned cash giving out bribes to voters. I was just playing around. I forgot one small detail.

My uncle, much like my father, does not play. That day I told him about my fake political plans, he did not even respond to me. He just picked up the phone and started making phone calls to about 10 different people about how his son was going to run for office and how he cannot lose. Before I knew it, there were meetings mostly attended by elderly gentlemen my uncle’s age, talking logistics and our future in the House.

The campaign team was formed, speeches were given. I did not even speak. At meetings, I would just stand up and wave, and then my uncle and his mates would speak. Come voting day, I was taken to the voting centre for just a while and then back to my uncle’s house. The voting took place. I was told that the line behind my agent was from here to heaven. I won, and the losers did not breathe a word of resistance. I hear they were told that if they knew what was good for them, they would just let it be.

So, here I am now, a politician with one election under my uncle’s belt. I am beginning to enjoy this new life of pretend leadership. I do not know if my uncle and his friends can get me all the way to the house of milk and honey. And I must say, this is easier than my previous job. All you have to do is to care. A smile here, a passionate hand gesture there, a pat on the back, and all is well. These are the crucial elements that drive my key performance indicators.

“I did not mean to win the election, I just ‘found myself in things’. If you were me, what would you do?” the new politician asked the guest. His uncle had invited a foreign journalist to pretend to interview him.

The story had already been written by his uncle’s friend, so the journalist was just there for aesthetics. And since the adults had gone for an important meeting and left the two children alone, the young man had told his damning truth. Truth that he knew not to tell. After the fake interview, the foreign journo packed his bags and left with a bulging wallet. He returned to his beloved country, Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, where no such unbelievable things happen.

