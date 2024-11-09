I popped champaign in celebration of Trump's political comeback

What happened on Wednesday morning on November 6, was a once in a lifetime political event that may change global politics forever. Don't roll your eyes. In the history of the US, 92 percent of all the presidents were politicians, while 8 percent were generals, until Donald Trump, who was neither, came along in 2016.

He was a New York businessman, known for building iconic buildings that changed the skyline of the city. From an early age, he was so impressive a businessman that all journalists had him on speed dial by the end of the 1970s.

By early 1980s, he was so well-spoken and famous that he became a permanent fixture on late night TV shows such as the David Letterman Show and others. From as far back as the early 1980s, all these big television stars that hosted him, kept asking him if he had plans to stand for president, but Trump always bushed them off. He just behaved and felt presidential.

Because of this, he gained rockstar fame with universal name recognition. His book, the Art of the Deal became such a best seller that Trump became a cultural icon by the end of the 1980s.

While appearing so brash, Trump, remained so uncharacteristically humble and down to earth that he was often seen in television and movie cameos all through the 1990s. He did not need to, but whenever he was asked, he just obliged. You may remember him from Home Alone 2 and Will Smith's hit sitcom and Fresh Prince of Bel Air. As it turns out, he had always been a man who loved people, no matter the race.

He often showed a very soft spot for black Americans that were looking to get ahead in life. For instance, when Jesse Jackson, a black man, stood for president in 1988 on the Democratic ticket, Trump funded his campaign, when no one else believed in him.

When Michael Jackson lived in Trump Towers in New York in the 1980s, the two are said to have become so close that Jackson would spend weeks on end, hanging out with Trump's children. They loved him as much as he loved them. The two famous men happened to live in the Don's Trump Tower.

If you followed boxing in the 1980s and 1990s, then you remember that Donald Trump was responsible for staging some of Mike Tyson's biggest fights ever, including his fights with Spinks, Holyfeild and Foreman. The two were very good friends since 1980s and Trump is believed to have been Tyson's financial advisor at some point.

When Obama was at Havard, he once wrote that the American dream was to be Donald Trump. Trump’s name was mentioned more than any other name in hip hop. He was loved by the masses.

Oprah Winfrey hosted Trump so many times that the two became very close friends. She once suggested that Trump should contest for president with her as the running mate. Trump had always been a presidential material.

But all that changed the day he came down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced that he would be standing for president, on the Republican ticket. All his friends like Oprah and the rest came down on him, calling him a fraud, a rapist and a racist.

The deep state knew that Trump had a better name recognition than anyone they could come up with and most annoyingly, he did not need their money to campaign and win. He was a billionaire that everyone knew and loved and voting for him would come so easy. He did not need to be beholden to them to win. The emergency plan was to make up stories and tarnish his name so much that it would dent his chances. Nothing worked.

Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and became president. He cut regulation and made it easy to start and run a business in his country. He reduced taxes and made it possible for business owners to flourish and he made it easy for Americans to drill oil on federal land, resulting in very cheap energy for his people. For this, the US economy flourished and unemployment dropped to historic lows.

When Trump stood for reelection in 2020, the deep state (the same people that have probably been running US government during Biden's ridden presidency) used the Covid lockdowns to rig the election through mail-in ballots. Biden, a man that lacked charisma and barely campaigned, emerged winner, with 81 million votes.

Not even Barrack Obama's electrifying 2008 campaign came close to those numbers. For a man that already showing signs of mental decline, competing with a very successful president, nothing about that election made any sense. But they had pressed a wrong button. He would be back.

Last year, when Trump announced that he would stand again for president, the whole machine came down upon him with indictments and criminal charges that made no sense. For instance, the case of stealing classified documents made no sense.

As president, Trump had the right to declassify any document he wanted. He had declassified the documents he possessed. All the 94 cases against him were as ridiculous as the one above. Even the great robber Alphonse Capone did not get charged with so many cases. It made no sense.

But Trump did not give up. And no case truly stuck. The deep state had overplayed their hand and the people that had previously been sleeping, started noticing. When nothing seemed to work, the assassination attempt came and also failed to take him out. Iconic photos were taken of him raising his fist in defiance.

His fame grew larger than life. He became such an irresistible darling to millions. And when early voting commenced, people rushed and voted like their lives depended on it.

His reelection is a message to the deep state and the global bureaucracy that people have rejected their shenanigans. And this will have a far-reaching effect on global politics going forward. He is a figure of global scale and Ugandans that are not inspired by Trump's political comeback, are not paying attention.