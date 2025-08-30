Immortalised in print: History of theatre recalled in pictures

The archival platform History in Progress Uganda (HIPUganda) and Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) have presented an exhibition from the archive of the Uganda National Theatre. The exhibition titled “On Stage. Playing?

Pictures from the History of Theatre in Uganda,” ran from August 2 to16 at UNCC, formally National Theatre reception area and the CICP room in Kampala.

The show presented photographs in collages on the wall, as well as in booklets. These are made from pictures collected and published by HIPUganda. The booklets allow members of the audience to add what they know, as well as their associations and reflections, to the photographs presented.

The exhibition doubled, then, as a collection point that informs the photographs and hopes to stimulate discussion about theatre and the wider heritage of Uganda. Ms Maureen Mutonyi from the Heritage Office at UNCC, said not much is known about how people who came to be Ugandans lived before the changes that followed the consolidation of the British Protectorate of East Africa, which led to Uganda as accepted or contested today.

The curatorial statement of the exhibition asked simple questions: How has the past of theatre in Uganda been documented for future generations? How could such documentation reach these generations for them to build? In asking the questions, the exhibition showed a willingness to contribute to the formulation of answers.

Per the curatorial statement, in its earliest years, the National Theatre itself only had ‘Western’ ideas of what theatre in Uganda should be on stage. The history of ‘theatre’ in Uganda knows a rocky and perhaps contested road, navigating between heritage, entertainment and activism.

There are numerous plays that make their appearance in photographically documented form in the exhibition by leading Ugandan playwrights staged at the National Theatre. They include Uganda’s playwright, author and poet Robert Serumaga with Renga Moi, which was the first of his final two unscripted dramas, performed by his Abafumi Group, which was formed in 1972.

Oluyimba Lwa Wankoko (1970); Makula ga Kulabako, featuring the late Jack Sekajugo; The Skin of our Teeth, featuring Judith Naluggya, Leonard Ondur and Fagil Mandy (1979-1980); Alex Mukulu’s 30 years of Bananas (1991); Excuse me Muzungu (1992); Mother Courage with Rose Mbowa and Joseph Musoke (1996); and Sempala Bba Mukyala Sempala written by Wyclife Kiyingi. The Youth Groups Club (YGC) is, in the print on display, practicing a play written by Kaddu Wasswa.

He was the initiator and president of the YGC. His personal archive has been an important part of the HIPUganda collections from the entity’s founding in 2011. The play is fully scripted and titled The Great ‘O-O’ (or) O-mukwano O-gutagulwa. A reproduction of the full script of the play in one of the booklets that is part of the exhibition was available for viewers to read.

Dr Andrea Stultiens, the HIPUganda co-founder, said the photograph headed by the phrase ‘contrast and conflicts’ comes from the March 1961 American Look magazine. This edition includes an Africa special focused on the countries on the continent which just had or were about to gain their independence.

“A physical copy of the magazine is in the HIPUganda collection. When we acquired it, we did not know that this photograph would be in there. We, of course, immediately recognised the building as the National Theatre, but the article does not make any mention of it. The photograph is used to emphasise the hope for the continent’s future, which, going by the caption, was in the hands of students who received university-level education,” Dr Stultiens said.

“We maintained the headline in the printed version of the photographs in the display, because it also applies to the booklets on the platform (or stage) closest to it. Initially, ‘African’ performers were, as already mentioned above in relation to the YGC Drama Group, not allowed to perform at the National Theatre. Additionally, drama and performers were used by colonial and missionary initiatives as propagandistic tools to promote their narratives. This is demonstrated in several of the booklets on this platform in tandem with the booklet devoted to the Kaddu Wasswa Archive and the UGC Drama Group,” she added.

You Are Our Eye (Moving On) art, illustration/art by R. Canon Griffin, Uganda. Photo via Satelites of Art

Many of the photographs on the wall were presented as collages in an effort to break open the split second that was recorded inside the photographic frame. The collage makes it possible to literally extend that frame, as happens in the collages produced by Stultiens, or to trigger imagination and associations in the viewer, as is done in an impressive way by R. Canon Griffin in the collages he produced.

“The earliest photographs presented in the exhibition are from the 1920s, the most recent ones from the early 2000s. But, the exhibition aims to trigger questions that are not restricted to time periods. Rather, we hope that the displays evoke, for instance, reflections on how British ideas of theatre over time got entangled with forms of performance or drama that were practiced in various parts of Uganda by the time the National Theatre was built,” Dr Stultiens said.

Significance of exhibition

Dr Stultiens said the exhibition was the first outcome of a collaboration between the UNCC Heritage Department and HIPUganda.

“It is important in several respects. Firstly, of course, because it invites the interested audience to reflect on the history (or perhaps histories) of theatre and performance in Uganda. It does this in a playful way, activating some of the photographs in the collection of the UNCC, and the digital collections brought together over the years by HIPUganda,” she noted.

She added: “Secondly, it is an effort to inform these collections of photographs. Many of them are no longer connected to contextual information on the performance and performers that were documented. We hope the collective knowledge brought by the audience helps to inform future generations of what can be seen in the photographs and how it should be valued. Thirdly, the exhibition culminates in an effort to enrich the UNCC and HIPUganda collections and offer a service of professional digitisation of relevant materials at no cost. ”