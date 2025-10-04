Is this Navio’s last show?

What is yours?

I am doing this concert because of what’s happened with hip-hop this year. I felt compelled to show our progress. In all genres, there have been successes, there have been failures. I feel like this is the end-of-year closing statement for hip-hop. I felt a responsibility to do the show. I was waiting for someone to do orchestra but it ended up pointing back at me.

Where did this idea come from?

Based on our history with Klear-Kut, the quality, mixing and mastering, for long, we were insisting on sound quality. We were insisting on doing quality videos from the start. We insisted on using a band when everyone told us we were insane and should just use a CD because it was cheaper. We insisted on getting out to the whole of Africa and doing tours, all the way from Nigeria to Zimbabwe to Zanzibar, for Bussara festivals and Haifa festival, like we were there for all of that stuff.

This is a challenge I wanted to take on. And also, with more and more people looking at us as godfather status, it does fall upon us to kind of lead the way and blaze a trail. So yeah, we decided to blaze a trail and uplift the sound of bands now from just a six-piece to a 40-piece, a 50-piece.

Who are your supporting acts at this concert?

How do I say this without ruining the surprise? Well, Geosteady is going to be jumping on, Fefe Busi, we will have legendary Babaluku, Lyrical G, and then we are making way for a lot of new rappers and new talents that wouldn't be able to get on stage. Young guys like Lucas Black, Dennis E, Dahomey and OG Stache. And then we have one surprise act as well from my own family, someone who is beginning their career.

No Bobi Wine this time round?

There is always a chance, of course. I feel like people put a lot of pressure on people to turn up for events but I am not that type of guy. Bobi Wine is running for presidency. I wish he was running for a spot at the local Rolex stand in Wandegeya. He would maybe have a bit more time. But whether he turns up or not, we will be there to celebrate a Navio 10-year milestone.

Will this be your biggest concert?

In terms of pressure with the sound. This is not six channels of sound coming through. This is 40, 50 channels of sound. It is going to be a challenge, but my team and I are up to the task. My hardest? I did six clothing changes for Half the Legend at Katikati in 2009. That was pretty serious and then Sabrina's in 2001. This is more than a celebration, more than pressure.

What do you want to achieve that you haven’t?

Peace of mind. I have never found true peace of mind other than when I’m with my family. I literally go crazy when I am not with my family.

Is this precedent likely to inspire other artistes?

Definately. But they have to see first. I also have to see if it works. The financial implications behind that. But we are here to disrupt. We are here to show people that hip-hop can work in this country. So instead of saying Navio opened many doors, I hope they say he kicked many.

Are there any other artistes under NavCorp?

NavCorp was founded to aid every artiste, but it is a business thing. I cannot legally do business for NavCorp without having a business entity. But this is the first year that we are actually going to step outside, and decide which artistes we want to bring out. Young blood artistes who can go out there and carry on the legacy that we built.

Having been in the game for 20 years, has a thought of retiring ever crossed your mind?

Some people are already saying this is my last show.

Is it your last show?

It is my 10th show and we will see what the future holds. I hope people come through and we share my music before I go and become a full-time farmer.

If it is indeed your last show, don’t you think Klear Kut should have been on it?

We may have a Klear Kut set on the night. We have three people from three different continents. The magic of Klear Kut was born on the stage, all of us together.

Cyphering, freestyling, you know, that's how Klear Kut was born. So, we lose a certain element when we are sending songs across the water. That's not how the Klear Kut vibe was born. We have to record in separate places and release music. Because there's still a demand for it not just here, by the way but in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya. So, I'm looking forward to that project.

Is Orchestra a new path you are taking with your music?

We are going to be releasing a compilation of the Navio Greatest Hits in Orchestra format. We always wanted to do it in a different way. So this gives the perfect fit.

So, what's your biggest project?

Nawuliranga opened great doors for me. The sound, the quality, the execution, the video, the rotation and the fact that it is behind a concert. For rappers, not many concerts come out of a single. But that was a song that was strong enough to do that.

Your last album was the Navio X Project. How is its reception so far?

Sometimes you need to do a project that comes with a critical acclaim and that is exactly what happened with this one. It was such a natural progression from the TV show to taking a studio around with us, to setting up that studio on the River Nile, sometimes, here, there, everywhere. To do 10 songs, 10 different cultures, 10 different language elements on most of the songs, 10 different rhythms, it had not been done before. We are proud pioneers. And yeah, Navio X Project lives on, man. I can't wait for Volume 2.

If you had to choose between R. Kelly and Keith Sweat, who would you work with?

Keith Sweat gave me a different level of respect. He introduced me to Major Seven who has done songs for Lil' Kim, Jay-Z and Rick Ross to Buju to DJ Khaled. So for him to have been in the studio and for Keith to have said, hey man, check this guy out was really amazing. Major Seven heard me rap once and he was like, yo bro, you got it bro and said I should move to the States.