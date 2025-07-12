It does have to be sad, if you count the simple things

Title: Parchments

Author: Godwin Matsiko Muhwezi

Price: Shs30,000

Availability: African Studies Bookstore

Pages: 85

Published: 2025

Philip Matogo

“Parchments’ is the fifth and final book in ‘A Green Room Pentateuch, paying homage to Apostle Paul’s request for parchments, symbolising the need to chronicle life’s moments and lessons. This collection captures the essence of memory, experience, and emotion through poems like ‘Jericho’, ‘Putt’, and Noon-tide,’ exploring themes of time, life’s gambles, and the melodies that underscore our days. Tidas like ‘Legacy,’ ‘Bloom,’ and ‘Voyager’ invite readers to reflect on inherited legacies, witnessed beauty, and undertaken journeys, while ‘Quid Pro Qou’ and ‘Open Book’ comment on the transactions and transparency in our interactions,” the author of this poetry collection, Parchments, Matsiko Godwin Muhwezi says. We thank the author for that broad stroke review. However, we cannot depend on it. We must explore the poet’s words firsthand. It is part of the twisting journey of self-discovery that his collection sets you on.

As the hamster wheel of our dreary existence turns, ever so inexorably, we all seem to be coming full circle in terms of relationships and daily struggles. So, we need to share our problems: a problem shared being a problem halved. In poetry, it is halved by the stanza. To be sure, this book’s title could be looked at denotatively or metaphorically. The word “Pentateuch” could be stripped of religious context and presented to mean "five books". Out of this, we may read each poem as being rendered by their specific persona or speaker and not as expressions of a higher truth. Or we could look at the Pentateuch as the first five books of the Old Testament (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy). The third option, reading this book as an amalgam of both the literal and the allegorical, could help you understand Matsiko’s poetry in the round. Look at this, it’s titled Reckoning:

Bags packed

He sets off alone

With gusto

As one leaves the womb

But a picketing crowd

Down the road

Is cunningly riveting

He robs into marching gear

The first stanza got me prepared for two different outcomes, seemingly diametrically opposed. But both meditate on a similar fate. In the Bible, "reckoning" generally refers to the act of judgment after we are compelled to take a long, hard look at the person in the mirror in a divine context. It can be petrifying to come face to face with yourself, unmasked and unhidden. Also, I thought the poem would carry a sweeping religious settling of accounts, as it were. I was wrong.

Secondly, I felt that the poem would lurch into Alan Seeger’s "I Have a Rendezvous with Death" territory. Seegar’s poem was published in 1917, the poem features a soldier who is certain that death is near. This soldier is resigned, accepting his mortality through the darkness wrought by the unknown.

In similar vein, if you read Matsiko’s poetry, you will realize that we blindly feel our way forward. Only to stumble, at every turn. Which in turn amounts to the mounting sins whose crescendo shall be our reckoning. Instead, the poem “Reckoning” reckoned a plot twist would whet the reader’s appetite. It goes to a place you’d least expect.Then, there are poems like “The Simple Things”. It renews your reason for living. What the French call one’s raison d'etre. It is fresh, it is dreamy. Here are two stanzas from this four-stanza poem:

“There is light enough

Melody aplenty

Smiles galore

A free singing bird

An easy swaying tree

The simple things.”

You are so busy trying to make a living, you’re dying in the process. You’ve been dehumanized by the rat race because, despite all your efforts, you remain a rat. It does have to be this sad, if you count the simple things above a relentless pursuit of your own tail.



