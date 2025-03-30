Kabaka Mutebi's journey from exiled prince to visionary king

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II's journey from exiled prince to revered monarch is a fascinating demonstration of resilience and reinvention.

Spanning three decades of exile, his childhood friend David William Segawa Mukasa believes this journey through the unlikely worlds of journalism, sales, and immigrant survival created a leader uniquely equipped to guide Buganda into the 21st century while preserving its ancient heritage.

Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II plays a drum during the opening session of the 31st Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko in Bulange, Mengo on August 21, 2023. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

The violent events of 1966 marked a deep rupture in Buganda history and young Prince Mutebi's life. On August 6, government forces under Prime Minister Milton Obote stormed the Mengo Palace in a military coup that overthrew his father, Kabaka Edward Muteesa II. The attack was ruthless - royal artefacts were desecrated, the palace looted, and the Kabaka forced to flee through a back exit. For 11-year-old Mutebi, this traumatic departure from his homeland would shape his entire world-view.

Mukasa, a fellow exile, recalls those disorienting early days in London: “He arrived completely unprepared. From having servants attend to his every need, he suddenly had to learn to make his bed and polish his shoes.”

The young Mutebi and his people moved into a modest flat in Sussex near King's Mead School, where young ‘Ronnie’ (as he was known to classmates) began the painful process of adapting to ordinary student life.

David William Segawa Mukasa, Kabaka’s childhood friend.

The contrast with his previous existence could not have been starker. At home in Buganda, the prince had been surrounded by the rich rituals and protocols of the royal court. Now, he was faced with the rigid hierarchies of an English boarding school, where his quiet demeanour and African origins made him stand out. Mukasa remembers how Mutebi coped: “He became meticulous about his studies, almost as if excelling academically was a way to maintain some control when everything else had been taken from him.”

Bearing an invisible crown

The sudden death of Mutebi's father in 1969 added another layer of complexity to the young prince's exile. Officially ruled as alcohol poisoning, but widely believed among Baganda to have been an assassination, Edward Muteesa II's death left 14-year-old Mutebi as the standard-bearer for a kingdom that no longer legally existed. Mukasa says this responsibility transformed Mutebi almost instantly.

“He started keeping these detailed scrapbooks about Ugandan politics. While other teens collected football cards, he was analysing Obote's economic policies and their impact on Buganda,” Mukasa recalls.

The prince's financial circumstances during these years were far from royal. With the kingdom's assets frozen and his father's estate tied up in legal battles, Mutebi learnt to budget with remarkable precision. Mukasa recounts their careful accounting: “We divided every pound – 50 percent for necessities such as books and train tickets to visit family, 30 percent saved in a Barclays account he had opened at 16, and 20 percent for his one indulgence; music. He loved jazz records by artistes such as Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba.”

Mukasa recalls that even early birthday celebrations were simple affairs. “We usually spent birthdays just the two of us,” he says.

“However, one birthday stands out, when Wasswa Biriggwa joined us at a club in West London. It was an unexpected but welcome addition to our usual two-person celebration. The evening turned into a lively and unforgettable event.”

Mukasa notes that this early financial discipline has now benefited him as a leader by taking careful stewardship of Buganda's restored properties and investments.

The hustle for survival

As Mutebi entered adulthood in the 1970s, his life took on a duality unprecedented for a future monarch. By day, he was an anthropology student at Magdalene College, Cambridge; by night, a struggling freelance journalist navigating London's competitive media landscape. Mukasa paints a vivid picture of their shared flat in Shoreditch becoming an unlikely royal newsroom: “That old Olivetti typewriter was constantly clacking away. He would write late into the night, stacks of vinyl records serving as paperweights. When he could not afford postage, he would walk copies to editors personally. Imagine, a future king hand-delivering his articles to save a few pence.”

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi enters a football field to greet players before the game kicked off.

Mutebi's journalism career revealed both his cultural passions and professional tenacity. As associate editor of Concord magazine, he carved a niche reviewing African music and interviewing legends such as Tabu Ley Rochereau.

“His French was so flawless that Francophone artistes assumed he was Congolese,” Mukasa recalls. “I remember him coming home starry-eyed after interviewing Kanda Bongoman - not from star struck excitement, but because he genuinely appreciated the artistry.”

The financial realities of freelance writing eventually pushed the prince into even more unexpected work. In the early 1980s, he became a salesman for British Gas, promoting heating contracts across London neighbourhoods. Mukasa still marvels at the image:

“There he was, this future Kabaka in a slightly too-tight company suit, carrying a sample gas folders in one hand and sales brochures in the other. He had this way of connecting with West Indian and African families; they had no idea they were being pitched to by royalty.”

Colleagues remember his remarkable memory for utility tariffs and his polite but persistent negotiation style.

Keeping the kingdom alive in a foreign land

Even while building a life in Britain, Mutebi never lost sight of his heritage. Sundays at their flat became a cultural lifeline for Baganda exiles.

“We would cook luwombo and speak only Luganda,” Mukasa recounts. “Mutebi would lead discussions about home, passing around news clippings about Uganda. He maintained this incredible archive - every mention of Buganda in the British press, every development in Obote's regime, all carefully catalogued.”

The prince's scrapbooks revealed a mind already preparing for leadership. Margin notes in his precise handwriting analysing political manoeuvres back home, while underlined passages in history books showed his study of how other monarchies survived abolition.

“He was not just waiting to return,” Mukasa observes. “He was preparing to rebuild. I would find him reading about postwar reconstruction in Europe, making notes about how certain principles could apply to Buganda.”

This period also saw Mutebi developing his distinctive leadership philosophy. Mukasa recalls long conversations where the prince wrestled with questions of modern monarchy: “He would say things such as, 'A king who does not understand how his people earn their living cannot truly lead them.' That came directly from his own experiences working multiple jobs.”

The return

When President Museveni restored Uganda's traditional kingdoms in 1993, Mutebi returned with something no previous Kabaka had possessed; firsthand understanding of ordinary people's struggles.

This shaped his innovative approach to cultural leadership in profound ways. The CBS radio network flourished under his patronage precisely because he understood music's power to unite.

“Remember, this was a king who had interviewed musicians and reviewed albums,” Mukasa notes. “He knew culture was not just ceremonial; it was the living pulse of Buganda.” The station became a platform for both traditional music and contemporary Ugandan artistes, reflecting Mutebi's eclectic tastes developed during exile.

His economic initiatives bore the marks of those gas sales days. Rather than relying solely on traditional land revenues, he championed practical, grassroots-focused projects.

“He approached development like a good salesman,” Mukasa observes. “Identify real needs, offer practical solutions, and follow through on promises.” This manifested in microfinance programmes for women entrepreneurs and vocational training centres teaching marketable skills.

Even his approach to kingship rituals blended tradition with modernity. While meticulously observing royal protocols, he streamlined some ceremonies to make them more accessible.

“Having lived abroad, he understood how traditions needed to remain relevant,” Mukasa explains. “The annual Kabaka birthday run, for instance promotes health awareness while maintaining royal tradition.”

The hustler king's legacy

As Kabaka Mutebi celebrates his 70th year, his leadership continues to inspire beyond Buganda. In an era when traditional institutions struggle for relevance, Kabaka Mutebi’s compelling model of adaptive leadership keeps him relevant in national, regional and international platforms.

The very qualities forged in exile; financial acumen, cultural fluency, pragmatic idealism; have made his reign one of Africa's most successful traditional leadership stories.

Mukasa reflects on the enduring impact of those difficult years: “People see the crown and robes now, but I remember the young man who interviewed musicians for as little as £5 a piece and still made sure to save 30 percent of every pay cheque. That is the real foundation of his leadership.”

Artefacts from those years have become part of Buganda's modern lore. The Olivetti typewriter resides in the palace archives.