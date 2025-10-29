Kabanda’s leap from Kampala to The Juilliard School in New York

To most Ugandans, the name "The Juilliard School" would mean very little. Within the global arts scene, however, it is a mark of exceptional prestige. This is the world Patrick Kabanda now inhabits, a world of policy briefs, Cambridge University Press publications, and World Bank forums for which his Juilliard training uniquely prepared him. Yet the origin of his journey was not a prestigious concert hall, but the quiet stillness of Namirembe Cathedral.

There, the pipe organ did not merely produce sound; it breathed. It rumbled as distant thunder before softening into a whisper so delicate it felt as a prayer woven into air.

For a young Kabanda, that moment was a profound revelation. He possessed neither the language of development economics nor the vocabulary of public policy. His only guide was a sense of awe that powerful wonder which serves as the first and most vital teacher for any artist.

Irreverence for music

Growing up in Uganda, music was present but not always respected. It lived in church services, wedding bands and the energy of community gatherings. People loved it, but they did not always believe in it. The unspoken message was clear; music could decorate life, but it could not define it.

Careers were to be built in medicine, law, engineering and such professions. Music, at best, was tolerated. At worst, it was dismissed. The phrase many young artistes heard repeatedly, ‘MDD -- Music Dance and Drama, is for unserious people’, hung in the air like a warning. Kabanda heard it too. But what he also heard, more powerfully, was the voice of the organ.

Joining Julliard

He joined the choir the way many Ugandan children do, not as a declaration of artistic ambition but as part of church culture. Yet from the beginning, he approached it differently. When others sang and went home, he stayed behind, studying the music sheets, trying to understand the notes and architecture behind them. Access to instruments was not always guaranteed. Sometimes practicing meant waiting for someone with a key.

Other times, it meant copying scores by hand because photocopying was a luxury. These early acts of persistence were small, almost invisible, but each one sharpened his discipline. In those moments, without knowing it yet, he was learning a language he would one day use beyond music; the language of systems, access, and opportunity.

“To go from Kampala’s cathedral loft to The Juilliard School in New York is not a leap most people imagine possible. Juilliard is a world of precise excellence, where brilliance is expected and competition is woven into the floorboards,” Kabanda says.

But Kabanda arrived with intent. He practiced, performed, studied, until he belonged and excelled.

Winning the William Schuman Prize for outstanding achievement and leadership in music was more than an award; it was a global acknowledgment that the boy from Namirembe had stepped into a lineage of world-shaping artistes.

But even at his peak as a performing organist, something in him remained restless. It was not dissatisfaction with music, it was a deeper realisation about what music had given him, structure, discipline, reflection and resilience.

“I began to see that what I had learned through the organ -- how to listen, practice, and layer complexity. They were the very skills missing in many national development conversations,” he says.

Nation building with art

Nations built roads and stadiums, but where were the music schools, rehearsal spaces, cultural policies, grants for young creators? Why did national budgets treat art as leisure instead of infrastructure?

This restlessness led him to a surprising new setting: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts. Fletcher is one of America's oldest graduate schools of international relations. There, surrounded by economists, diplomats, and policy strategists, he began to translate his artistic insight into a new vocabulary.

While others drafted papers on trade agreements and bilateral negotiations, he wrote one titled “Where Culture Leads, Trade Follows.” It was not poetic indulgence but strategic argument.

“If Africa could trade its minerals and coffee, why could it not trade its cultural capital with equal seriousness? If global trade agreements could standardise tariffs on machinery, why not create structures to protect and export artistic labour?” Kabanda argued.

In hallowed spaces

From there, he entered arenas most artistes never see. At the World Bank, he co-authored research influencing how creative industries are understood in development economics. At UNDP, Kabanda contributed to reports on digital inequality and cultural access. But perhaps his most significant contribution came through a book, titled The Creative Wealth of Nations, published by Cambridge University Press with a foreword by Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.

The book does not romanticise the arts and the author does not claim that music alone will heal economies. Instead, he argues something more powerful, that without creativity, economies may grow, but they will not evolve. They will produce labour without innovation, infrastructure without imagination and GDP without identity. For African nations, that message is both urgent and personal. The continent is rich in rhythm, story, colour, design, improvisation, yet its policies rarely reflect that.

Why art matters

This ability to unite policy and art is what defines him most, not just as a musician or a policy thinker, but as a connector of worlds people think are separate. He believes that a nation that funds science and ignores art will build factories but struggle to inspire invention. He believes that cultural respect is not a sideshow, but a sign of national maturity.

And he believes that one of the highest forms of development is when a young artist no longer has to justify their existence. Today, when he sits at an organ, the posture is familiar- focused, patient, listening for balance between silence and surge. And when he sits at a policy roundtable, his approach is not so different.

He listens, arranges and adjusts registers. To him, good policy, like good music, is about harmony, not the absence of conflict but the intentional arrangement of difference into something that moves people.

Kabanda plays two instruments. One is made of pipes and keys. The other is made of policy and words. Both, in his hands, are tools of creation, not just of music, but of possibility. And through them, he invites the world to listen to Africa’s sound of survival and sound of imagination.

