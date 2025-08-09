Kalema’s rise above tragedy is nothing short of exemplery

In many aspects, the late Rhoda Kalema’s life mirrored the story of Katharine Graham. The latter transformed The Washington Post into a newspaper of record and reckoning, hurdling gender barriers in journalism, and playing a crucial role in exposing government excesses. Her leadership during the publication of the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate scandal solidified her legacy as a champion of journalistic integrity and a pioneer for women in leadership. She lost her husband Philip Graham, publisher of The Washington Post, to suicide in 1963 due to manic depression, also known as bipolar disorder. In Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema’s autobiography, My Life is But a Weaving, she shows her mettle in similar ways.

In 1950, Kalema married William Wilberforce Kalema, a Budo teacher, who served as a minister in the first Obote government. In 1972, a year after Idi Amin seized power in what is assumed to be a bloodless coup, her husband was disappeared. He is believed to have been abducted by the Amin regime. I am not saying William Kalema’s death turned Rhoda Kalema into the hard-headed and somewhat masculine and feminine traited protagonist of the 1936 novel Gone with the Wind Scarlett O’Hara. However, it played a role in helping her find her moral centre and was revelatory of her strength of character. Although Rhoda Kalema does not devote too much of this well told story to psychoanalysing herself, the parts where she does are caught between the lines underling her personal loss and how she triumphed against such by faith through decades of service and sacrifice.

Her story started in May 1929, the year of the stock market crash on Wall Street in America. She grew up in colonial Uganda. In the 1930s and 1940s, she was a student and later a prefect at King’s College Budo. If anybody knows the culture of teasing girls in Budo, they recall how Rhoda Kalema developed the thick skin necessary to champion women’s rights. At this school, she found her calling in service. Some call such service politics. Kalema called it her destiny. Sadly, at around this time, she lost her sister, Sara, in something akin to a freak occurrence. A lightning strike in the hills of Budo killed her. Kalema’s father, Buganda Kingdom’s Katikkiro (prime minister) Martin Luther Nsibirwa, a man whose singleness of purpose put him at cross-purposes with several Baganda, was killed by an assassin’s bullet in 1945 at Namirembe Cathedral.

Through such personal loss, Kalema is faced with adversity and it introduces her to herself. She becomes a woman of substance. She commits her life to serving God and her country. Which is precisely what all Ugandans are called to do by the country’s motto. But at the national level, we suffer from selective amnesia and thus tend to forget such details, as it were. Not Kalema. She writes of digging a well in Kyebando as representative on the National Consultative Council after the Amin regime was lullabied by Ugandan exiles and Tanzanian forces. In this autobiography, which is very much a feminist call to arms for the furtherance of woman and all human rights, we witness Kalema’s penchant for service when campaigning as an MP for Kiboga, and serving on the Constituent Assembly in 1994.

Later, she was baptised with the salutation “Mother of Parliament”. She became Deputy Minister of Public Service from 1989 until 1991 under President Museveni. She was further honoured in 1996 by Uganda’s Forum for Women in Democracy “as a transformative leader”. Looking back on her life, one does not feel a sense of loss now that she is gone. Rather reading this book is inspiring. Thus, I am sufficiently edified by the example of her life to rise above tragedy to find my own destiny.

Title: My Life is But a Weaving

Author: Rhoda Kalema

Pages: 286

Published: 2021



