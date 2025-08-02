Kanyeihamba and the memory we must reimagine

The 1988 book Uganda Now: Between Decay and Development (Eastern African Studies) by Michael Twaddle (author, editor), Holger Bernt Hansen (Editor) is a fly’s eye view of Uganda's National Resistance Movement's desperate inheritance. Twenty two essays provide the oomph that makes this book companionable and readable. The late George Kanyeihamba wrote the fifth essay, titled Power that rode naked through Uganda under the muzzle of the gun. Despite opponents of the Museveni regime embroidering all memory of the man to prove he was against Museveni, the late Justice frequently described himself as a “Museveni man”. So much of his criticism of the Museveni regime can be summed up as healthy internal debate within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

It can hardly be described as apostasy. “The title of this chapter is taken from the book Politics in Africa by Dennis Austin, published in 1977, a year that was a landmark in the history of Uganda. For 1977 was the centenary of the founding of the Church of Uganda, an institution that witnessed in its early years---together with its sister denomination, the Roman Catholic Church---the first large-scale martyrdom of Christians in modern Africa.” Kanyeihamba writes on, discussing the Archbishop of Uganda Janani Luwum’s murder at the hands of Idi Amin. He describes this murder as just one incident in the “ritual progress” of Amin’s rule. These were the years when everything wrong with Uganda was ascribed to its pre-1986 leaders, while everything right with Uganda was witnessed by the hosannas sang for Mr Museveni at the time.

He was the man of the moment. It is easy to view those who supported Museveni back then as near-sighted. Hindsight often affords such clarity to those who were not there when Museveni declared a fundamental change. It was a heady time, intoxicating Kanyeihamba and other Museveni men with hope. Looking back, we could say they were infected by a "contagion of the times." This is an enduring motif in world history. The reality of leaders being influenced by the prevailing atmosphere and events of one's era is a theme that resonates with the complexities of the Byzantine period and its military leaders. At the time, Kanyeihamba was also looking back. This clarified his political vision on the side of justice, freedom, democracy and development.

“Those of us who had participated in the UNLF [Uganda National Liberation Front] government made a solemn promise to the effect that never again would our country pass through the terrible years of persecution and brutality. We were to nurture an administration under a climate designed to enhance freedom and the seeds of democracy.” On the subject of Milton Obote’s second coming, Kanyeihamba was unsparing in his criticism of Obote’s assumed indirection and brutality. Bashing Obote was in much vogue then, as bashing Museveni is a pastime for the political class today. “Uganda’s problems in the second Obote era were political and not, as some spokespersons in the West are fond of saying, economic.

Nor was it true that Obote was the only person capable of governing Uganda. In fact, Ugandans have always found this assertion by Obote’s apologists to be a grave insult to Uganda,” Kanyeihamba adds. Life, especially political life, always seems to come full circle right before our eyes. Kanyeihamba must have learned later that Obote, Museveni, Amin, Kyagulanyi and indeed all of us are unfit to lead. That is why constitutionality is essentialised to leashing the savagery we call politics. In the end, Ugandans must realise their power and use it. This will embalm Kanyeihamba and other patriots in the memory we require to reimagine the future.





Title: Uganda Now: Between Decay and Development

Author: Michael Twaddle and Holger Bernt Hansen

Pages: 376

Availability: Fountain Publishers Library

Published: 1988



