Karugire on why DP was formed in 1955

The late professor Samwiri Rubaraza Karugire‘s literary offering, A Political History of Uganda, is a small book.

At 247 pages long, with 47 of those pages comprising appendices and an index, Prof Karugire sets forth his rendering of our political history on the head of a pin, so to speak. While his book may be short on pages, it is long on its comprehensive account of the political history of Uganda. This is no mean feat as the scope of his study, or survey as he calls it, traces the origins of the country’s history from as far back as the 16th century when it was first settled by the present inhabitants.

The book’s broad sweep goes on to cover the injured innocence of Uganda’s political story, punctuated by fable and fact with respect to the pre-colonial and colonial eras.

Prof Karugire delves deep into the pre-colonial African communities as he looks at migrations, kingdoms and chiefdoms across Uganda’s rolling emerald plains, gentle hillocks and mountain ranges.

With respect to chiefdoms and indeed kingdoms, we learn how an exchange system shaped the nature of leadership in much the same way transactional politics obtains in Ugandan politics today.

“The chiefship, as so often in African societies, was economically based very largely on a reciprocity of goods and services in which the chief was the main centre of exchange,” Prof Karugire writes. In this, we see the beginnings of a neo-patrimonial system of rule balancing a number of equilibria based on a diversity of peoples and their loose attachment to diffuse polities. We also witness conflicts and conquests bubbling over into expansionist and interventionist wars by Buganda, Bunyoro and other kingdoms.

All this while, decentralised or segmentary communities are run by councils of elders infused by the presiding belief that each clan may detach itself from the larger group. Similarly, Bunyoro’s administrative decentralisation was given to secession and that is why Toro was able to breakaway, under Prince Kaboyo in 1830.

This splintering of Bunyoro serves the argument for greater centralisation of power, as we saw in Buganda, in order to keep heterogeneous communities at one.

The British, our colonial suzerains, were able to recognise this need for Lebensraum or living space by a diversity of peoples and thereby give legal expression to it after the Second World War (1939-1945).

Here the British sought to democratise the organs of local government. So, in 1949, the Local Government Ordinance was promulgated. This democratic form, however, had the adverse effect of turning District Councils into “tribal” enclaves. And this retarded any nationalistic sentiment which would have served Uganda as a nation instead of as a motley of ethic-oriented local governments. This, along with the substance that Uganda in the colonial period, was riven by religious faction, which arose from religious conflicts in the 1890s Buganda did bode ill for an ultimately independent Uganda.

Prof Karugire also notes the Muslim community as being relegated to the margins of Ugandan society. “The Protectorate Government seemed to be content by the fact that the Muslims primarily became the country’s petty butchers and taxi drivers.”

This was grounds for Muslim resentment, which later found expression in the brutal regime of Idi Amin. With painterly prose, Prof Karugire shows how Uganda was certain to suffer cot death because its unity was cradle-snatched by regional and religious incongruities which became stark and naked at the grant of independence.

Interestingly, Prof Karugire contends that the Democratic Party (DP) was actually formed in 1956—and not 1954—with Matayo Mugwanya as its first President General. This occurred after Mugwanya, a Catholic, was blocked by the Mengo establishment from becoming Katikkiro (Premier) of Buganda and prevented from taking his seat in the Lukiiko (Royal Assembly) by Kabaka Edward Mutesa himself; even after winning a bye-election as Lukiiko member of Mawakota.

Prof Karugire also argues how the DP was indeed a Catholic party, in keeping with the religious order of the day, and also an antiseptic to Protestants holding sway across the country when it came to leadership roles.

Again, on the subject of when the DP was founded, Prof Karugire enlists Benedicto Kiwanuka to substantiate his case by revealing how Uganda’s first Prime Minister said that upon his return from his studies in Britain he would form a party that was more democratic than the Uganda National Congress (UNC). The UNC, Uganda’s first party, which was founded in 1952. Kiwanuka returned in 1955 and presumably joined the DP when it was formed in 1956.

Again, Kiwanuka delivered a speech to the students of St Mary’s College, Kisubi, in 1959 where he was reported to have told his audience that the DP was founded in 1956 with, Prof Karugire states, “the intention of telling the people the truth and being nationalistic in the true sense.”

He adds: “So far as I can ascertain, the accuracy of this report was not questioned, either by the Party President or by the Party’s propaganda machine.”

The book ends at the approach of the Amin regime, after the fall of Milton Obote, in the context of the country being a house divided against itself by religious faith and ethnic boundaries while the inexperience of our independence leaders sharpened these divisions.