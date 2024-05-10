Kibirige delivers a masterclass in confessionalism

Edward Desire Kibirige, author of Bard Diaries. PHOTO/courtersy

By  Philip Matogo

What you need to know:

Poetry. Edward Desire Kibirige’s poetry collection, the Bard Diaries, is confessional poetry of this fashion. He hopes, as he writes, that his personal experiences may touch the spirit of all those who encounter his poetry.