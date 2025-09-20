Life-threatening poisoning from toxic mushrooms

On the fateful Saturday of July 29, 2023, just after midday, two elderly couples turned up in rural Australia at the home of Erin Patterson, who had invited them for lunch. Amongst the couples were Donald and Gail Patterson, parents’ of Erin’s estranged husband, Simon Patterson and they came with an orange cake in hand.

Heather Wilkinson was Gail’s sister and she came with her husband, Ian Wilkinson, a local pastor. Erin’s ex-husband Simon Patterson, with whom she had separated in 2015, was meant to attend the lunch too but apparently changed his mind a day before, saying he felt uncomfortable attending the lunch amid tension between him and his former wife.

Erin Patterson, a mother of two, described herself as a mushroom lover and amateur forager. She spent that morning slaving over a recipe from one of the nation’s favourite cooks and made six individual servings of cuts of very expensive steak with mushroom paste.

Four of the plates were identical and these she served to her guests. She also prepared a sixth serving for Simon, in case he changed his mind. This last serving she kept in the fridge.

In hindsight one of the guests was puzzled and apparently wondered aloud why Erin had served herself on a different type of plate to the rest of them.

The group said the Grace before the meal and dug in, exchanging exclamations about how wonderful the meal was and how much they were eating. And after the meal Erin stunned her guests with a declaration that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The two elderly couples gave Erin advice on how to break the news to her children. The group then ended the meal the way they began, with a prayer.

By that night, all the four guests were very ill, and the next day, the four went to hospital with severe symptoms. Donald, who had eaten his portion of his lunch and about half of his wife’s, told doctors he had vomited about 30 times in a space of a few hours.

When Heather and Ian presented to hospital with intense gastroenteritis-like symptoms the medical team thought they were dealing with a case of mass food poisoning. A doctor asked one of the patients what the steak tasted like and she said it was wonderful and delicious. The doctor’s suspicion fell on the meat, and he took some blood samples as a precaution and sent them for analysis.

The doctor, however, received a call from his colleague who was treating the other couple, Donald and Gail Patterson, that it was not the meat making the patient’s ill but the mushrooms and that the patients were on a precipice of an irreversible slide towards death because of the liver damage the poisonous mushrooms were bound to cause. And the guests asked the doctors if their host was sick too as they had all eaten the same meal.

Erin was later to say that after waving off her in-laws she cleaned up the kitchen and then ate several pieces of the orange cake that her guests had brought her and this made her feel very full until she threw up and after that she felt better. She also said she had been regularly binge-eating and purging since her teens. This, apparently, accounted for her lack of symptoms.

Erin came into the hospital two days later with complains of gastroenteritis and as soon as she gave the doctor her name, the doctor told her he suspected that she and her guests were all suffering from life-threatening poisoning from toxic mushrooms.

The doctor quizzed her on the source of the mushrooms included in her home-cooked dish. Her answer was a single word, Woolworths and to the doctor, this was a far-fetched answer and set the alarm bells ringing. If she had said that she had foraged wild mushrooms, as many locals do, that would have been understandable. Saying that they came from a major grocery chain with stringent food safety standards, on the other hand, was suspicious.

And to the doctor, Erin’s behaviour was rather strange when she did not show any concern in respect to the desperately ill Ian and Heather, relatives she said she loved very much. To the doctor Erin appeared not to have acknowledged their presence. Erin discharged herself from the hospital against medical advice when the doctor had gone to refer the other patients to a more advanced facility.

When the doctor discovered that Erin was not in the hospital, he desperately tried to call her back and when this failed, he called the police and told them his concerns about a patient who had presented to the hospital but had left the hospital against medical advice.

The doctor’s concern was that the patient and her family had apparently been exposed to a fatal toxin from a mushroom.

However, even before the police reached her home, Erin returned to the hospital voluntarily. Erin’s explanation was that she had been caught off guard by the information and had gone home to feed her animals and pack a bag before returning to the hospital.

The doctor had also tried to convince Erin to bring her children to hospital as she claimed they had eaten the leftovers. Medical tests performed on Erin and her children were negative for death cap mushroom poisoning and after a precautionary 24 hours in hospital, they were sent home.

Erin’s in-laws, Donald and Gail Patterson, both 70 years old, died as well as Gail’s sister, the 66 year old Heather Wilkinson.

However, Gail’s husband, the local pastor Ian Wilkinson recovered after weeks of treatment in hospital that included being in induced coma and liver transplant. To Erin, the deaths were a tragic accident. The investigators, however, thought otherwise and Erin Patterson was arraigned in court for the murder of her three in-laws and the attempted murder of the pastor.

