Living and loving it: Give us answers to Lhubiriha for the sake of the parents

The attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School was a parent’s worst nightmare. I can only imagine what parents and guardians went through, once the news began trickling in. Did they get phone calls or messages from the school telling them of the heart-wrenching event? What did the person on the other end of the phone call say? What did the message delivered to their phone state? What could have been their first reaction? Did any parents harbour hope that maybe their child escaped, or was wounded but rushed to hospital and would make it alive?

As a parent I kept thinking of the myriad of thoughts that would be going through my head if I found myself in such a terrible and strength-sapping position. “What was my child doing when the attack happened? Were they asleep? Were they burnt to death or shot or struck by the cruel instruments the attackers held? Were they in pain for long? What was the last thing I said to them when we last met or spoke? Did they know I truly loved them? Did they call on Jesus even in that petrifying moment? Are they in heaven now?”

Attacks such as these on any community are horrendous and leave us with many questions, with fear, sadness and horror. But an attack on children is doubly worse. Why would anyone attack innocent beings such as these? Why would they attack a defenceless group, as children are? Why would they kill them at such a young age? The government seems to have two different suspects of this attack. While the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) hint to the attack having been done by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni says the attackers could have been hired by rivals claiming ownership of the school. Whoever it might be, why would they attack children who have nothing to do with their fights? What about those said to be abducted, where are they now? What have they gone through in the last two days? Are they still alive?

A friend of mine once shared something that I do experience every time I hear a horror story involving a child. You no longer think of just that child in that position. You wonder what you would have done if it were your child in that position. You think about what their parent is going through. You are more empathetic than before. Sometimes you mourn silently for the death of innocence, a relationship or a life. Other times you reach out to the affected parent, even if you might not know them, understanding that even if you truly cannot tell what they are experiencing, your heart bleeds for them.

While many of us will empathise and say a prayer for the Lhubiriha community, we will eventually move on to other things. That is the way of nature, perhaps because it knows we need to continue living. But for many of those who have lost loved ones, life will be at a standstill for months, and others for years. Let us continue to empathise whenever we remember to, to say a prayer, and to be part of any efforts that are set up to support the community.