Living and loving it: Things that annoy me

One: There are five of you standing in a queue, waiting (impatiently) for your turn. You shift from one foot to another, stifle a yawn and hope that the person at the service point can read your mind as you look at her, longing for her to speed up the time spent with each customer. Then someone comes barging in past all of you, puts money on the counter and asks for what he needs. The five of you look at him incredulously, wondering why he thinks you are not in as much need of a quick service as he is. He does not budge or even look embarrassed or sheepish. Worse still, the woman at the service point actually attends to him!

Two: It is a busy day, with many errands to run. You know you need to manage your time well in order to get the all 5,215 things you need to accomplish, done in the nine hour span within which offices are open. You call one of the people from whom you are supposed to pick an item, which item is necessary for you to carry out half of the 5,215 things. You let them know you are on the way to meet them and it will take you about 30 minutes to get to her. She tells you, she is at the venue waiting for you. Along the way, a traffic jam, most unexpected pops up. You call and tell her you will be delayed by 10 minutes. She says it is fine, she is going nowhere and will be waiting to receive you. You finally make it, thank goodness, on time. You get to the venue. Not only is she not there. Her shop is locked up, and there is no sign of activity. Confused and a little irritated, you call.

“Are you there?” She asks.

“Yes,” you reply.

“Okay, I shall be there in 10 minutes,” she says.

You ask her why she said (lied) that she was at the venue and she tells you she thought she would actually be there but was delayed. She insists you should not worry and she will be there in 15 minutes. Even as you hope, you can hear a little voice at the back of your head saying you will be lucky if she gets there in 30 minutes, which crashes your well-laid plans for the day.