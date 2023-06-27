Living and loving it: What about the lies, the cheating and infidelity?

The DNA test conversation has found itself in many places in the last few weeks – in office corridors, in the wee hours of the morning in bars, on tens (or more) of blogs, morning radio, church sermons and no doubt in hushed tones in homes.

It shows you how deep-rooted the problem is and how people feel about it. The focus has been on whether a man should continue to be father to a child that he has found out is not his. And it is a fair question. One would pray and hope that any child found in such crosshairs is not be punished for what is not their fault.



That said, apart from knowing this child is not biologically yours, there is so much to deal with when you get that lightning-bolt-kind-of-news. The lies, the cheating, the infidelity… This is what has got my curiosity piqued, because people seem to have focused on it less.



By the time you find out your wife has been lying that a child or five are yours, or for that matter, that your husband sired three children way after you got married, and whose existence you had no idea about, there have got to be so many questions that run through your mind before you even begin to think of the offspring themselves.



What else might your spouse have lied about? Could that building they keep passing by and swearing they are just helping a friend manage, actually be theirs? Is that chunk of money that disappeared from the joint account for which they never really gave a reasonable explanation doing something you are completely unaware about?

Then there is the cheating (different from unfaithfulness). The dictionary describes it as to “act dishonestly or unfairly in order to gain an advantage”. Questions abound on this too. Why has this person acted so dishonestly so as gain advantage in a marriage? What are they gaining from these lies that are putting you at a disadvantage that you do not know of? Lying about one child might be attributed to fear. But two, four, six? Are they trying to get finances and support from two sources? Is the outsider supposed to be a safety net of sorts?



What about the infidelity? Do the said children belong to one man or woman or more? Is there a relationship going on currently with those persons? How long has this relationship been going on for? Was it there before and after the vows and is on-going, or has it ended? Who might these persons be? Might they be a family friend, an “ex”, a workmate, a stranger?