Love is a word that can’t be put into words.

Nabude Constance Prima’s poetry collection intriguingly titled, The Dove and The Muse: A poetry collection, puts you in a mind for soaring verse. It is in the wording, bar the bland words “A poetry collection.” Doves symbolise love, peace, and fidelity, especially in connection with Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess associated with love, beauty, pleasure, and procreation, while the muses represent divine inspiration, creative thought, and the arts. The two intersect when a muse inspires the dove to take rhetorical flight in the verse of a poet. This is precisely what the author of this collection was aiming at. Or rather, driven to. As you might be aware, writing about love is no mean feat. For love is a word that cannot be put into words.

Especially when the words articulating such passion are expressed in a variety of ways. The poet does well to organise her poetry collection in three parts. It helps arrange her thoughts and feelings on this weighty, multilayered subject we call love.This multi-part poetry collection is structured into three sections or series as the author dubs them. They, in turn, are subdivided into episodes. Well, three quarters of the book is. Part I is an aggregation of twenty poems under the theme “Love Songs.” It is epigraphed by American poet, Khalil Gibran. Part II covers the Lovey-Dovey series. There are twenty-five poems in this section. The second section, at a glance, seems like a spoof on the first section.

Basically because “lovey-dovey” is adjectival and informal. Almost like “are you down?” as a way of asking somebody if they love you. Colloquial language, when it comes to love, does not owe much to the context in which that love springs. Okay, to an extent it does. But I am little old fashioned in the way I would prefer to be compared to a summer’s day, despite global warming. Part III is “The Muse Series”. It has fifteen poems. The arrangement of the poet’s collection is not exactly novel. It has been used before in Ashley Toliver's Spectra and Vijay Seshadri's multi-sectioned collections of individual poems. What sets this collection apart is the singularity of its expression based on the author’s unique voice.

In the poem “I have a lover”, we can sketch this individuality clearly:

“I have a lover who tells me

Of sages of the mountains and pirates of the sea,

Of ancient Greek mythologies and golden days,

Of things of age and time, A telling desirable for all ears!”

That’s the first stanza of a poem with four stanza, the last being a single line with the refrain: I have a lover. The poem is delightfully evocative. However, it sometimes comes across as contrived. The ending with ellipses is a nice touch, if you believe in the unending devotion we give to our lovers in word or deed.

Part II, The Lovey Series, is titularly free of the hyphen that connected “lovey” and “dovey” earlier on. It is epigraphed by the sense and sensibility of the second-generation Romantic English poet, John Keats. This one could have been my favourite section. I like it so much that I felt Section III, Muse Series, came too soon.But I was quickly disabused of this feeling by the poetry:

All the poems start with the words, Dear Muse. Then go on:

Part of me still sings

A secret song only you can hear,

Lyrics only you can translate...

At the moon in admiration; Remembering all the moonlight conversations. And silly laughters of November.”November is around the corner, maybe enjoying it with this poetry collection is the perfect idea for you.





Title: The Dove and The Muse: A poetry collection

Author: Nabude Constance Prima

Price: Shs30,000

Availability: All leading bookstores

Pages: 96

Published: 2025



