Lukwiya paints picture of how Uganda's 6th republic will look like

The central premise of this book is that you cannot stop an idea whose time has arrived. The author and other Wazalendo (concerned Ugandan patriots), believe that the idea of the Sixth Republic, as mooted by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, must be actualised.

“We shall jointly (all of us together) create the 6th Republic. The 1st was Obote I; the 2nd was Amin, the 3rd was Obote II, the 4th was Okello, and the 5th was NRM. We will be the 6th Republic! The greatest epoch in our history!” Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the president’s son and the Chief of Defense Forces of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces, tweeted on December 3, 2022.

The author has that rare quality of loving his subject. Most of us merely follow whatever moves. Mr Lukwiya is moved to take a different tack. He seems to follow his passions. In doing so, he anthologises the merits of the Sixth Republic. While, inevitably, he declaims the status quo.

Much like the First Son, he has very little use for the ruling National Resistance Movement party (NRM). He sees it as a seedbed for corruption and not a nursery bed for the growth of democracy, economic progress and stability. He calls out the old guard of the NRM, saying they are holding the country back. Indeed, in the hothouse of revolutionary politics, the NRM is the wilt of reactionary politics.

What is most admirable about the author’s criticism is that he offers solutions to lift us out of this quagmire. This shows that his criticism is not in bad faith. His solutions will go a long way in hothousing our country folk on the subject of the Sixth Republic.

One, the author tells us, the Sixth Republic is promoting what Sixth Republicans call “Regional Rotation”, when it comes to leadership in the country.

This will entail the topmost offices in the country (the Presidency, the Deputy Presidency, the Prime Ministership, and the Speakership) being rotated between the regions in the country.

This round-robin system will eliminate political jockeying by making leadership something that is for one and all.

Two, a new form of parliament will arise in the Sixth Republic. “The People’s Popular Legislative Assembly’, whose members will be known as ‘Delegates’ (not MPs), with a maximum of 250 members who will earn allowances and not salaries will spring into being.

Three, a new form of cabinet members called ‘Secretaries to the Cabinet’, who will be elected by universal adult suffrage (not appointed by MPs), with a maximum of 25 members and no deputies, only Permanent Secretaries, will be a reality.

Crucially, the Six Republic is about nurturing home-grown ideas. Although the author is clearly an admirer of the way China runs her affairs.

In China, politics functions within a communist state framework based on the system of people's congress under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), with the National People's Congress (NPC) functioning as the highest organ of state power and only branch of government per the principle of unified power. Its economy is thriving thanks to the stability this system offers.

Although the principle of representation with a view to a separation of powers is somewhat blurred in red China. Uganda can borrow from it but devolve power to a reduced number of districts and take advantage of existing checks and balances there.

If said checks and balances are waning, they must be resuscitated. An independent judiciary and a less political executive could deliver at the top. Its ecumenical powers, as it were, can trickle down to the districts. The word ecumenical is apt here because politics is largely about political faiths, not political ideas.