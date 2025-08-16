Memoirs of a Freedom Fighter: Of bedbugs, diplomats and a freedom fighter's journey

If you ever find yourself sleeping in a hotel called “The Happiness Hotel” and the bedbugs are throwing a welcome party on your body every night, chances are—you are either in a bad comedy or you are reading Memoirs of a Freedom Fighter by Ambassador Ibrahim Mukiibi.

Fortunately for us, it is the latter. In this candid, layered, and at times laugh-out-loud account of his extraordinary life, Mukiibi gives us more than a personal memoir.

He hands over a ringside seat to the entire post-colonial evolution of Uganda—complete with stowaway adventures, diplomatic standoffs, political revolutions, and camel meat dinners.

Born in 1935 at Old Mulago Hospital to a devout Muslim family, Mukiibi came into the world with two strikes already against him in colonial Uganda: he was African and he was Muslim. “Bottom of the pile” is how he describes his status in the racial and religious pecking order.

But rather than stew in bitterness, young Mukiibi got to work—and what a life he carved out! At 13, he was shipped off to Kisumu to study the Quran, only to escape his abusive Pakistani sheikh by smuggling himself aboard a steamer like a biblical Jonah—minus the whale.

He then made the journey to Cairo in 1949 with a group of equally brave (and hungry) Ugandan boys, bound for Al-Azhar University. He may have been sent to become a sheikh, but fate—and perhaps a bit of defiance—had other plans. From Cairo to Moscow, where he studied at the prestigious Moscow State University, Mukiibi’s transformation from theology student to secular diplomat is both dramatic and refreshingly human.

Imagine a devout sheikh’s son trying to learn English through an Arabic dictionary, while also figuring out which end of a salad to eat in Egypt!

These moments—told with humility and humour—are what make this book a delightful read. But do not let the charm fool you. Beneath the light touches is a serious, detailed, and often sobering record of Uganda’s political journey. From his early days in Cairo rubbing shoulders with Egyptian revolutionaries to his secretarial role in the Uganda National Congress office at Zamalek, Mukiibi has always had one foot in the fire of activism.

His later appointment as Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister in 1986, following his dramatic resignation from ambassadorship in Denmark to join the rebel National Resistance Army, confirms what we suspect all along: this man has never been afraid to jump into the deep end of history. The memoir is also a powerful meditation on what it meant to be Muslim in Uganda under colonial rule.

Mukiibi lays bare the systemic marginalization of Muslims in education and public life, while also paying homage to pioneers such as Prince Badru Kakungulu, who fought to bridge the gap between faith and modernity. His exploration of clan identity, faith, and nationalism is perhaps one of the most important contributions of this book—reminding us that being a proud Muganda and a committed Ugandan are not mutually exclusive.

And when he is not recounting coups, revolutions, or UN meetings, Mukiibi takes us to Mpatta, where he and his wife Harriet have turned their later years into a mission for nature conservation.

Serenada Eco Resort, their forested haven on Lake Victoria, is both a sanctuary and a metaphor. From battling colonialism to battling land-grabbers—some struggles just change costume. Humour aside, this book is serious intellectual and historical work.

Mukiibi has lived through and participated in nearly every major political transition Uganda has experienced since independence—and it shows. His language skills (Arabic, Kiswahili, French, Russian, English, Danish) make him not just a diplomat but a true citizen of the world.

His diplomatic lens—wide, humane, and sharp—helps him interrogate issues like corruption, neocolonialism, and even the eternal Nile waters dispute with rare authority and clarity. If you're looking for a dull, self-congratulatory political memoir, this is not it.

But if you're looking for a rich, witty, intelligent and deeply principled account of a man who moved from madrasa to Moscow to ministerial office—and never once lost his moral compass—you'll want to keep this book on your shelf. And perhaps, revisit it often.

My verdict is Memoirs of a Freedom Fighter is a masterclass in humility, humour, history, and patriotism. It reminds young people to remember how far Uganda has come—and how much we owe to those who dared to dream and do.

About book

Title: Memoirs of a Freedom Fighter

Author: Ambassador Ibrahim Mukiibi

Pages: 218

Price: Shs50,000

Availability: A Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation

Published: 2025