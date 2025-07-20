Menstruation: How boys are helping girls stay in school

Fifteen-year-old David Lwakatembe is a Primary Five pupil and the sixth born of nine siblings. With four sisters and four brothers, Lwakatembe has grown up in a busy household, but he never expected that one of his defining lessons in empathy would come from menstruation.

“I first learnt about menstruation during a health session at a clinic,” Lwakatembe recounts. One day, when his 13-year-old sister fell ill with a high temperature, Lwakatembe helped her up to go to the hospital. That is when he noticed a red stain on the chair.

“I brought toilet paper for my sister and called our mother instead of dad. Just because, I knew our mum would handle it better,” Lwakatembe recalls.

His mother handed him money to buy sanitary pads from a nearby shop. She instructed him to ask for them (sanitary towels) to be put in a black carrier bag.

“The shopkeeper did not need the reminder because he naturally packed for his clients in a black carrier bag. That meant to me that it was private but important. When my cousin tried to make a joke about it, I told him it is not funny and that we should support girls when this happens,” he says.

Lwakatembe is part of a growing movement of boys in Ugandan schools who are learning to demystify menstruation and support their female peers. “I tell boys not to laugh at girls when they are on their periods. It is a natural thing, and they should help however they can,” he says.

The heavy price of silence

Menstruation remains a significant barrier to girls’ education in Uganda. The shame, the fear of staining their uniforms, the lack of proper facilities, and simply not having access to a pad, all these add up to lost school days, lowered self-esteem, and in some cases, the complete end of a girl’s education.

According to a BMC Women’s Health feasibility study, 64 out of 352 adolescent girls reported staining their clothes during their most recent period, while 69 missed at least one day of school. A related sub-study of 40 girls found that school absence occurred on 28 per cent of period-days, compared to just seven percent of non-period days. Cultural silence and shame surrounding menstruation, combined with lack of access to menstrual products, have far-reaching consequences.

Girls miss class, disengage from learning, and are often left vulnerable to exploitation.

“There are girls who use banana fibres. Some drop out of school completely. Others turn to older men for money to buy a pad. They trade their bodies for as little as Shs5,000, and that opens the door to teenage pregnancy and early marriage,” says Dorothy Awor, executive director of Malaika Reusable Pads.

In 2021, UNFPA reported that Uganda registered 351,000 new teenage pregnancies. Buganda region, where this story is set, had the highest rate, more than 31,000 cases.

A safe space, one lesson at a time

Arnold Ssembuusi, a Primary Six pupil at St Apollo Kanoni Primary School, is another boy who speaks with surprising confidence about menstruation. The only boy among three sisters, Ssembuusi says he now understands what periods are and how to help.

“Last year, we studied hygiene in class, and that is when we learnt about menstruation. It is something only girls go through. Now, when I see a girl who has stained her dress, I give her my sweater to tie around her waist so she can go to a senior woman teacher,” he says.

When she cannot go, he says, he either escorts her or calls an adult for help. Thanks to initiatives like the Keep a Girl in School campaign, children like Ssembuusi and Lwakatembe are helping build a new culture, one of empathy, support and normalisation.

Bringing dignity to the classroom

The Keep a Girl in School campaign is a partnership between East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd and Malaika, an organisation that manufactures reusable sanitary pads.

The campaign distributes dignity hampers to girls in 20 public schools across five districts; Rakai, Gomba, Kyotera, Lyantonde, and Sembabule.

Each kit includes four packets of reusable pads, three pairs of underwear, detergent, and a bucket. Recently, 200 pupils of St Apollo Kanoni Primary School received the diginity hampers courtesy of the campaign. “These kits are more than just products but tools for dignity, empowerment, and equality. Menstrual health is not a standalone issue.

It connects to education, confidence, and even economic empowerment.” Reusable pads are especially impactful in low-income areas. With access to clean water and soap, girls can use and wash these pads for months, eliminating the monthly expense of buying disposables.

“They last longer and reduce the financial burden. We estimate that around 70percent of the girls in our school struggle to buy pads. Some of them come from homes where even exercise books are hard to afford,” says Rosemary Nansereko, a teacher of English at St Apollo Kanoni Primary School.

For Joylin Thungu, 14, her first period started in class. She quietly excused herself and used the only item she had, a handkerchief, until she could get home.

Her mother had prepared her, instructing her to always carry one “just in case”. Later that evening, her mother bought her disposable pads and gave her two key pieces of advice; abstain from sex and avoid taking gifts from men. Eventually, Joylin switched to reusable pads.

“Reusable pads are more comfortable. After using them, I soak them in water and cover the bucket. After class, I change the water and wash them three times, then rinse them in hot water to kill germs and dry them in the sun.”

Her confidence has grown and she attends school throughout her cycle. She even helps younger girls learn the same hygiene routine.

Changing culture

Awor believes that giving girls reusable pads is only part of the solution. The campaign also addresses awareness, sustainability, and gender inclusion.

“We use four pillars in our approach: dignity kits, sustainability training, peer-to-peer support, and inclusion,” she says.

Dignity kits provide immediate help, sustainability comes from teaching girls how to make their own reusable pads, peer-to-peer support fosters open conversations about puberty and body changes, and inclusion ensures that boys are not left out.

“It is crucial that we raise boys who will not laugh at girls but instead support and protect them during menstruation cycle,” Awor says.

She recalls the story of Maya, a girl from a village in Jinja District, who was forced to use soil wrapped in a polythene bag during her periods. When people are desperate, she says, they become inventive.

A community effort

Amos Kasumba James, the headteacher, says the school now holds weekly sessions led by senior women teachers to discuss menstrual health. Girls are taught how to track their cycles, manage discomfort, and wash reusable pads properly.

Kasumba praises the initiative for creating a supportive environment, noting that girls who once missed school regularly now attend classes even during their periods. By breaking silence, equipping schools, and engaging boys, the campaign is doing more than just handing out supplies.

It is changing the culture around menstruation in Uganda. “When we support menstrual health, we are not just keeping girls in school. We are helping raise a confident, healthy, and educated generation that will build this country,” says EACOP’s Social and Environmental Investment manager Matred Murungi.

As Thungu, Ssembuusi, and Lwakatembe show us, a little empathy and knowledge can go a long way. Whether it is a boy sharing his sweater, a mother passing down wisdom, or a teacher creating space to talk, each act chips away at shame.

Anold Sembuusi, 14

I have three sisters. Before one of my sisters started her period, I had some knowledge about the cycle. I had learnt from a clinic where the doctor was talking about girl’s hygiene, I asked all questions. I learnt it only happens to girls every month and that is a natural thing. Boys should not make fun of girls in that situation because it is not cool at all.

David rwakambe, 15

When I learned that menstruation is a natural thing that only happens to girls, I knew the only way we can help is not by embarrasing them. I advise boys not to laugh at girls or talk about them in ways that shames them. I also advise my three brothers and friends not to make fun of them. I tell them periods are natural and not shameful in any way.

Janet Akonyera, 14

I got my first period in Primary Five. I knew what was happening because my mother had told me that such a time would come. She advised me to always carry a handkerchief with me. When I told her my period had come, the first thing she advised me was to abstain from sex and avoid gifts from men. Or else, I would end up with an early pregnancy.