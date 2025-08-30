Ministry of Health weighs in on Forensic Services Bill, 2025

On Wednesday August 20, the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs of the Parliament of Uganda invited the Ministry of Health to present its views on the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025 whose key objective is to provide for the regulation of forensic and scientific analytical services in the country. Health workers, employed by the Ministry of Health, play a vital role in the provision of forensic services and these services include forensic clinical services and forensic pathology services. The Ministry of Health, as the national coordinator of the health sector, therefore, felt duty bound to make observations and recommendations on the Bill.

Clinical forensic services are the examination of living persons for legal purposes. These include the examinations of victims of rape and defilement, victims of torture, cases of child abuse, examinations of injured persons, specialised examinations, including psychiatric assessment of persons in conflict with the law. Forensic pathology services, on the other side, are medico-legal death investigations, a key component of which is the forensic postmortem examination.

Removing and examination of bodily samples is part and parcel of the forensic work carried out by the health workers. Some of these samples are processed in the hospital laboratories, while some are submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory or even the police forensic laboratory.

It is, therefore, an undeniable reality and fact that the hospital laboratories process samples and make reports that end up as forensic evidence in the courts of law. Examples of these abound. In cases of sexual offences such as defilement and rape, medical workers remove blood from the victims and suspects for HIV testing, which testing is carried out in the hospital laboratory and these results are presented in the courts of law with far reaching consequences. The hospitals also carry out basic tests such as determination of the presence of spermatozoa in sexual offences and tests for sexual transmitted infections. These tests are not only of forensic importance but are used in the management of the patient.

A patient who tests negative for HIV will be offered Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)and a patient who tests positive for a sexually transmitted infection will be given the appropriate treatment. Some of the samples removed are, however, submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory for specialised investigations such as DNA analysis and toxicology. During a forensic post-mortem examination tissues are removed and taken to a pathology laboratory and processed so that they are examined under the microscope. This is known as histology and many times the cause of death is only fully explained after a histological analysis. Samples submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory include those for specialized investigation such as for DNA and toxicology.

In the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025, a bodily sample is defined as a biological material taken from the body of a person and includes blood, urine, saliva, hair or other bodily fluid or tissue, used for analysis in a laboratory for forensic investigation. Forensic analysis is defined as the application of analytical tools and techniques in the discovery of evidence or examination of materials relevant to the investigation of a crime or other legal proceedings.

Analytical laboratory, in the Bill, is defined as any facility undertaking testing or analyzing samples or matters related to forensic science and does not include a training laboratory.

Laboratory analytical report means a report showing evaluation results of data from an analysis of a sample conducted, and includes a certificate of analysis issued under this Act. The Bill is not without offences and penalties; a person who takes or uses or allows the taking and use of a sample contrary to this Act commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one thousand five hundred currency points (thirty million shillings) or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

And a person who operates an analytical laboratory without a license, commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding five hundred currency points (ten million shillings) or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both. In addition to the penalty, all the equipment used by the analytical laboratory shall be forfeited to the State. In the Bill the department of Inspection and Legal Services in the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been designated as the regulator of forensic and scientific analytical services in Uganda while one of the functions of the Government Analytical Laboratory is to advise Government on matters of forensic and scientific analysis.





The Ministry of Health, in a report dated August 18, 2025, and signed by the Director General of Health Services questioned the definition of an analytical laboratory in the Bill. The Ministry pointed out that the hospital laboratories carry out multiple analysis, including forensic analysis. Yet the Bill restricts the registration of analytical laboratories and mandates only the Ministry of Internal Affairs to register them. To the Ministry the place of registration and licensing of the hospital laboratories is not defined in the Bill. And to the Ministry of Health, the definition of an analytical laboratory as any facility undertaking testing and analysis is so generic and covers clinical forensic services offered by any medical facility and health laboratories.

And further, in the Bill, there is no definition of forensic services, an aspect that is key in the title of the Bill. The Ministry wonders whether forensic services and forensic analytical services mean the same thing as they are being used interchangeably in the Bill. On October 4,2024, The Uganda Gazette published a similar bill “The Forensic Evidence Bill”. On 13th February, 2025, the Bill was unexpectedly withdrawn after extensive consultations as it had become obvious that some aspects of the bill needed to be reviewed and refined.

The Bill was apparently withdrawn to make improvements. And in a bid to make these improvements, a one-week review meeting was held in Entebbe which resolved that a team of scientific experts be empowered by law to provide oversight to forensic services in the country. The framers of the new and revised bill have apparently thrown this recommendation in the dustbin. The Ministry of Health has questioned how the department of Inspection and Legal Services in the Ministry of Internal Affairs can regulate forensic Services in Uganda. And a forensic expert also doubted that the Government Analytical Laboratory can ably advise the government on forensic services in the country when some of the services are much beyond their scope.



