Mirembe found untapped gold in African bridal wear

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Makerere University, Brenda Mirembe did not immediately seek employment. Driven by a passion for fashion, she started her own business. “Using some of the money I had, I sub-rented at a friend’s shop in Wandegeya,” she recalls. But after paying rent, she needed capital. She sought help from her then boyfriend, who took a loan of Shs500,000 against his car.

“I went to Owino and bought second-hand shoes and a few bags. Although starting out was challenging, with small profit margins, I managed to make enough money to survive,” Mirembe says. She later joined Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority filling in employee data. However, after three months, she decided to quit due to lack of payment. “I was depleting my business capital, so I quit and even closed my business,” she recalls.

Mirembe then moved to Entebbe, where she opened another shop, this time dealing in second-hand clothes, though with low returns. In 2011, she got a temporary job with the Electoral Commission to input data and was paid Shs400,000. She relocated her business to Banda, closer to a university, and even restocked.

“Every time I bought clothes, I would first deliver them to my former classmates who were employed in ‘big’ offices, including URA and around MM Plaza. These also connected me to their colleagues,” says Mirembe.

Targeting university students proved challenging during holiday periods. At times, she even kept the shop closed to focus on deliveries. During her trips to the arcades, she realised the potential of opening a shop in the city centre. To make this possible, Mirembe started saving. In 2013, she secured a space at MM Plaza.

Launching Rosepetals In 2014, when the shop owners decided to exit, they offered Mirembe the shop for Shs5M as goodwill. After discussing it with her fiancé, she decided to secure her own space in a newly renovated shop.

“It was a significant jump. I was hesitant to pay Shs1m rent, but my fiancé assured me of his support. That is when I transitioned from second-hand to new clothes, including bags and shoes,” she said. During the same period, Mirembe was also preparing for her traditional marriage ceremony. She desired an African-themed look and contacted a friend in South Africa, who contributed by sending her a cap and jewellery.

She then hired a local tailor to design her dress, selecting a bazaar material adorned with beads and embroidery, while choosing a yellow Nigerian-themed outfit for her entourage. Mirembe shared a compact disc with her South African friend. While watching it with someone else, the latter was impressed with the design choices and asked Mirembe to help organise her own introduction ceremony. Mirembe successfully organised it with a mix of Spanish, South African, and Ugandan (Kikoyi) themes. As a token of appreciation, she was gifted six South African caps as souvenirs.

This also led to another gig from the same entourage, sparking a new idea. Mirembe realised that event services were more profitable and reliable, as clients booked and paid upfront, unlike some friends who took clothes on credit. In 2017, she gradually sold off her stock and reinvested the money into event items.

The name Rosepetals was inspired by the idea that, just as petals make a rose beautiful and desirable, so does Mirembe’s cultural touch in her events.

The company, now known as Rosepetals Bridal and Décor, offers services in African jewellery, baskets for hire, carnations, hampers, and cultural outfits from all regions, including South African, Nigerian, Teso, Kiganda, gomesis, Maasai, and Karamojong attires. “Many people have not invested in the African concept, yet it is unique,” she says. Mirembe also offers event decoration, a skill she honed by helping friends organise birthdays, bridal showers, and baby showers.

“During my brother’s wedding, we were short of money. I hired decoration items and contacted one of the people who had helped during my introduction ceremony to assist me,” she recounts adding: “After seeing my work, my sister helped me raise capital, and I ordered essential décor items online; flowers, chair covers, and napkins and I got started.”

By 2018, Mirembe began actively marketing her services on Facebook and later TikTok, which attracted more clients. When clients contact her, she encourages in-person meetings to showcase her work and provide a detailed quotation outlining the items and their costs. This ensures clients are fully aware of what they are paying for and what fits within their budget. “When you prepare a quotation over the phone, clients often do not understand what is included and may not return,” she explains.

Mirembe’s focus remains on African and unique designs, which distinguish her in the market. She takes pride in her natural talent for sketching designs, despite having no formal training. Her creativity has also enabled her start Rosepetals snacks, producing items such as daddies, crisps, bhajia, half-cake mandazi, and pancakes. Through her business, Mirembe has been able to acquire a piece of land, which she occasionally uses to secure loans. She has also improved their home together with her husband.

Despite her resilience, in 2022 Mirembe’s life took a downturn. Although clients came for inquiries, many did not return or make bookings. “I had arrears and rent to pay, but business was not coming in. My husband had just lost his job, and I could not even afford transport to work. I decided to stay at my aunt’s salon to reduce expenses,” she shares. This led her into depression, and she began borrowing from friends. To make matters worse, earlier in 2024, her business was closed for nearly three months. Mirembe had accumulated Shs8m in debt, and the landlord insisted she either clear the full amount or pay half and shift elsewhere.

She approached someone for Shs4m. Although he did not provide the full amount, he offered Shs1m. Combined with contributions from relatives, this allowed her to retrieve her belongings and transfer them to a more spacious shop, where she is currently located. Mirembe still struggles with capital; however, she uses her knowledge and available resources to provide her services effectively. Mirembe plans to expand into weddings when capital allows. She also intends to explore animal farming in the near future.

Advice

• Pursue what you love, as passion can sustain a business. Anyone planning an event should invest in their appearance, including outfit, hair, make-up and decor as these elements define a good function and create lasting memories.



