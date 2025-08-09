Mother of the struggle: Rhoda Kalema’s UPM legacy

Much has been said about Uganda’s trailblazer Rhoda Kalema, who died on August 3 at Nairobi Hospital in Kenya. She is rightly celebrated for her pioneering efforts in championing gender equality and the empowerment of women. These are important and lasting pillars of her legacy. Yet, it is equally important to remember her vital role in the founding of the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) in 1980.

As one of its original members, she helped lay the groundwork for a political movement that sought to restore dignity, justice, and democratic values to Uganda.

Although there was a gap of more than 50 years between us, Kalema was a personal friend. I hold dear the memories of our conversations and meetings in the United Kingdom (UK) some 20 years ago. It was during those moments that I came to know more about her, about Uganda’s political journey, and the ideals that shaped UPM.

Our paths crossed often because my uncle, Jimmy Byagagaire, is married to her daughter, Dr Veronica Nakibule Kalema. They were my parents-in-residence during my student days in the UK, and through them I was privileged to spend time with Kalema at her residence in Oval in the London Borough of Lambeth.

These encounters left a lasting impression and deepened my admiration for the grace, wisdom, and quiet strength with which she carried herself. Early this year, I had the privilege of meeting with Kalema on several occasions at her residence in Muyenga, a Kampala suburb as we worked together on a tribute to the late Eriya Kategaya, which she wrote on behalf of the UPM for his memorial service. Despite being 96 years old at the time, her mind remained sharp and her memory vivid.

The late Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY/UWONET

She not only contributed meaningfully to the tribute but also made the effort to attend the memorial at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on March 6. During one of my last visits, she spoke to me about a book she was writing in honour of her late husband William Kalema, who was killed in 1972.

She was deeply committed to telling his story and even sought my editorial advice on certain aspects of the manuscript. She had hoped to see the book published this year. I was also deeply honoured when she invited me to attend the launch of her memoir, titled My Life is But a Weaving, in October 2021 at the Mestil Hotel in Nsambya, Kampala. It was a memorable occasion, graced by the presence of the Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, who officially launched the book.

Her UPM role After the fall of Idi Amin’s regime, Kalema joined the National Consultative Council (NCC), which served as Uganda’s interim Parliament. She represented Kampala District during this transitional period. Initially, she was reluctant to enter the political arena.

The memory of her husband, Kalema, who was disappeared in 1972 for political reasons, was still very present. She feared that public life could once again expose her children to hardship and pain. Yet, with a deep sense of duty and hope for a better Uganda, she chose to serve, believing her contribution could help restore peace and build a country in which her children and grandchildren could thrive. In 1980, she became one of the founding members of UPM.

She did so out of conviction, at a time when she strongly opposed the revival of the traditional political parties, the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and the Democratic Party (DP). To her, the UPM offered a fresh and unifying alternative. The idea of a “movement—a third force” appealed to her because it embodied patriotism, collective purpose, and national renewal.

The road was not easy. UPM faced numerous challenges: limited resources, low public awareness, and widespread scepticism. Many people did not yet understand what UPM stood for. The party also had to contend with a dominant opponent in UPC. Its leader, Apollo Milton Obote, was particularly displeased with Kalema’s alignment with UPM, especially given that her late husband had been a staunch UPC supporter.

Still, Kalema remained resolute. She and her fellow UPM leaders rolled up their sleeves and engaged directly with communities at the grassroots. They travelled widely, speaking to people in towns, villages, in her home area of Kiboga and at Makerere University, encouraging them to believe in a new vision for Uganda.

One rally that particularly stood out in her memory was the massive UPM gathering in Kabale District. The team, including then its young leader Yoweri Museveni, was warmly received by the then District Commissioner (DC) of Kabale, David Mugumya—who also happened to be my father. His act of welcoming the UPM delegation was seen as a bold gesture at the time.

Not long after that event, he was dismissed from his position, along with 13 other DCs who were perceived as being unsupportive of the dominant UPC.

Uganda Patriotic Movement party presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni (right) campaigns during the 1980 elections. PHOTOS/ FILE

On November 16, 1980, the UPM held its Delegates Conference. Mr Museveni was elected its president, and Kalema was honoured to be elected as the national women’s leader.

She took up this responsibility with energy and passion. UPM managed to field 77 parliamentary candidates in the 1980 elections. Kalema contested for the Mubende North seat, while another courageous woman, Robinah Kasadha, stood in Iganga South West. Kasadha too had known personal loss—her husband, Kagulire Kasadha, had also been killed during the Amin regime.

Together, the two women carried not only the banner of a new political movement, but also the quiet strength born of personal sacrifice and a steadfast belief in Uganda’s future.During the campaign period, Mr Museveni had openly stated that he would take up arms and go to the bush if the elections were rigged. While many heard him say it, Kalema wasn’t entirely sure whether he truly meant it.

Bush war struggle

On January 31, 1980, shortly after the elections, she returned to Kiboga to thank the people who had supported her. She also wanted to offer words of comfort following her electoral loss. The next day, she travelled back to Kampala. Just five days later, on February 6, the National Resistance Army (NRA) launched its first attack on Kabamba Barracks in Mubende, signalling the start of the Bush War.

The very next afternoon, the NRA rebels arrived in Kiboga, where they disarmed policemen at a local station and addressed a rally. Kalema’s home, which was located right next to the police station, suddenly drew unwanted attention. The authorities suspected that her house had been used as a base for the operation—an assumption fuelled by the fact that she had been sighted in Kiboga only a week earlier.

This marked the beginning of a difficult and deeply uncertain chapter in her life. This period was marked by a wave of arrests, and, on February 12, Kalema herself was taken into custody. She was accused of having attended the Kiboga rally after the attack, being a sister of Mr Museveni, and even of cooking for the rebels in the bush. These claims, entirely unfounded, led to her detention for eight weeks. Her ordeal did not end there.

Section of Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema's village home in Kiboga District, ahead of her burial on Saturday August 9, 2025. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

In March 1983, she was arrested once again—this time under the astonishing accusation that she was commanding a battalion in Ssingo. The political climate was fraught with paranoia, and her continued association with UPM made her an easy target. Throughout the Bush War years, Kalema made a conscious decision to stay away from Kiboga. She understood that returning to the area—now part of the Luweero Triangle—would only draw more suspicion.

The region had become a war zone, with frequent ambushes, military operations, and unrest. For someone already under surveillance, it was a risk she could not take—for her own safety and for the wellbeing of her family. Kalema was, without doubt, a woman of remarkable courage and independent thought. Her service to Uganda extended far beyond UPM.

She played important roles in Parliament, Cabinet, the Constituent Assembly (CA), Church and gender equality-contributions that have been rightly acknowledged by many. To those of us who are children of UPM founders, she was a source of strength and quiet encouragement. Kalema, whom I remain deeply grateful for the privilege of personally knowing and for the closeness we shared over the years, will be laid to rest today in Kiboga.

Political roots

