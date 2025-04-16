Mugunga’s journey from lecture halls to leadership

The seeds of Prof Ann Mugunga's educational philosophy were planted in those early years when she instinctively gathered playmates for lessons, unknowingly rehearsing for a lifetime of teaching.

Today, as an accomplished academic, sought-after mentor, and innovative school founder, she embodies what modern education desperately needs; leaders who remember that at its heart, teaching is not about systems or syllabi, but about human connection and transformation.

What began as childhood games of teaching neighbourhood children in her family home has blossomed into a distinguished career spanning academia, corporate communications, and ultimately school leadership. Her journey, marked by both professional achievements and personal growth, offers valuable insights into educational philosophy, institutional leadership, and the transformative power of dedicated teaching.

From her earliest memories, she exhibited what she now recognises as a natural inclination toward teaching. "As a young girl, I would organise makeshift classrooms with whatever children I could gather," she recalls with evident fondness.

"My siblings tolerated my enthusiasm, though they set firm boundaries about not sacrificing our household resources for my 'school'." These formative experiences planted seeds that would later flourish into a lifelong commitment to education, though the path would prove anything but linear.

Mugunga's professional trajectory demonstrates the remarkable interplay between apparent detours and ultimate destiny. After establishing herself in academia as a lecturer at both Makerere University and Uganda Christian University, she transitioned into corporate communications, serving in prominent roles including chief editor and head of corporate affairs at COMESA in Zambia. Yet throughout these varied professional engagements, the thread of teaching remained constant; whether through Sunday school instruction across three countries or the mentorship of young professionals.

"The assessment at Watoto Church that identified teaching as my primary spiritual gift simply confirmed what I had always sensed," she reflects. "Teaching is not just what I do; it is fundamentally who I am."

Turning passion into purpose

The establishment of Netzah International School in 2019 represents the convergence of Mugunga's diverse experiences and deeply held convictions about education. While pursuing her PhD in Health Communication at Hong Kong Baptist University; an endeavour that might have fully occupied most individuals, she simultaneously laid the foundations for what would become a thriving educational institution. "The doctoral programme unexpectedly provided perfect preparation for school leadership," she explains.

"The research discipline, financial management, and interpersonal skills required mirrored exactly what running an institution demands."

This period of dual focus exemplifies Mugunga's characteristic ability to synthesize seemingly disparate elements into cohesive purpose. Netzah International School's educational philosophy reflects Mugunga's thoughtful engagement with multiple teaching approaches.

The school employs two distinct but complementary Christian-based curricula: WEE Learn for kindergarten students and the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) programme for grades one through twelve. "These frameworks emphasize character development alongside academic achievement," Mugunga elaborates. "They encourage students to take ownership of their learning while maintaining strong family involvement." This approach directly addresses concerns Mugunga has observed in Uganda's educational landscape, where she notes that frequent curriculum changes often create confusion rather than improvement. "Policy is strong," she observes, "but implementation frequently falters, leaving teachers, students, and parents uncertain."

Quality education beyond urban centres

The school's location in Masooli, Gayaza, represents a deliberate choice to extend quality education beyond urban centres. "Excellent education should not require relocation to Kampala," Mugunga asserts. "We're demonstrating what's possible in neighborhood settings." This commitment to accessibility reflects her broader educational vision, one that recognises schooling as both academic preparation and community development. As Netzah celebrates five years of operation, Mugunga takes particular pride in the institution's growing reputation and the dedicated team that has made its success possible.

Advice Mugunga’s advice, forged through experience, carries particular weight: "It is easier to build up a child than fix a broken adult," she notes, encapsulating her educational philosophy in a single, powerful statement. Her insights extend beyond institutional management to encompass profound observations about parenting and personal development. Her advice to parents emphasizes presence and engagement: "Childhood is cumulative," she notes. "The daily investments of time and attention compound into the adults our children become." For young people, she stresses agency and diligence: "The world responds to value created, not entitlement assumed."

To women navigating professional and personal challenges, she offers hard-won wisdom about building support systems, making courageous decisions, and transforming obstacles into opportunities for growth. As Mugunga prepares to return to university lecturing at the Uganda Management Institute while continuing to guide Netzah, her story continues to evolve. What remains constant is her conviction that education represents society's most powerful lever for transformation.

"When we educate a child, we are not just shaping an individual," she reflects. "We are cultivating the future of families, communities, and ultimately our nation."



