Mukasa’s crusade to conserve reptiles, amphibians

When most people think about wildlife in Uganda, they picture lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park or mountain gorillas in Bwindi. But there’s a quieter group of animals we hardly talk about, snakes, frogs, lizards, and chameleons. These creatures might not roar or swing through trees, but they play an important role in keeping our environment healthy.

Emmanuel Mukasa, a Ugandan conservationist, he has dedicated his life to protecting reptiles and amphibians.

Through his work with the Herp Fauna Foundation, he’s teaching people to understand and respect these misunderstood creatures. He believes every animal, even the ones we fear, deserves a place in Uganda’s conservation story.

A boy raised among reptiles

Mukasa’s love for reptiles started when he was just a boy. In 1973, his father began a legal wildlife trade business that included reptiles and amphibians. Mukasa grew up surrounded by snakes and frogs, not just in books or on TV, but right at home.

While other children scampered at the sight of lizards, he closed in with a curiosity of how they moved, fed and behaved. As he grew older, Mukasa’s interest only deepened. He read everything he could find about reptiles, followed their tracks in forests and learned how to handle them safely.

Some people started calling him Misota (a Luganda word for snakes). But to him, it wasn’t an insult. It was a sign that he was becoming someone different. Someone who saw beauty where others saw fear. Later, with the support of a friend named Peter Twijukye, he officially registered the Herp Fauna Foundation in 2015. Their goal was clear: to protect and study reptiles and amphibians and to teach people that these animals are not dangerous by nature but misunderstood.

A world built on fear and myths

In Uganda, reptiles and amphibians face a tough life. Many people believe snakes are evil or cursed. Some say they were created by witches. Others think chameleons explode when they give birth or that certain snakes carry precious stones in their heads.

These myths have been passed down for generations and they are hard to change. Because of these fears, people often kill reptiles and amphibians on sight. If a snake is found in a garden, it is likely to be beaten or burnt before anyone asks whether it is venomous or not. Even helpful creatures such as frogs and lizards are chased away or crushed.

At the same time, wild habitats are disappearing. Forests are being cleared for farming. Wetlands are being drained for housing and industrial development. When reptiles and amphibians lose their homes, they either die or end up in people’s homes and villages, where they are not welcome.

The government, too, tends to focus on the larger, more famous animals such as lions, elephants and gorillas. Reptiles and amphibians are rarely mentioned in policies, funding or wildlife campaigns. Yet, snakebites kill many Ugandans every year and still, most communities lack basic information on snakebite prevention or first aid.

Doing work without support

Herping, the search for reptiles and amphibians in their natural homes, is not a popular field in Uganda. The work is hard and the tools needed, like protective boots, snake hooks and headlamps, are expensive and often unavailable in the country.

Most of the time, Mukasa and his team have to buy them from places as far away as Nairobi. What keeps them going is love for the work. Mukasa and his team of 20 volunteers visit schools, rescue reptiles found in human settlements, and train communities on how to live safely with these animals.

He remembers one trip to Rwenzori in 2017, where he got stranded after River Mubuku flooded. But that same trip led him to spot some rare species such as the Great Lakes bush viper and the three-horned chameleon.

Another unforgettable moment was during his Senior Four vacation, when he spotted a Goldi’s cobra in Mabira forest. And back in 2007, he came face to face with a rhino viper in Kifu Reserve, a forest that has since disappeared. Despite all these powerful experiences, the biggest challenge remains: helping people unlearn fear. When you have grown up hearing that a snake is a curse, it takes time and trust to believe otherwise.

Why reptiles matter

Mukasa believes every creature has a role to play. Snakes eat rats and keep diseases such as typhoid and plague in check. Frogs help control insects like mosquitoes. Chameleons feed on flies and bugs that damage crops. And reptiles and amphibians are used by some communities in traditional medicine.

Even snake venom can be used to make medicine, including treatments for high blood pressure and cancer. That is why the Herp Fauna Foundation focuses on education. They teach schoolchildren, health workers and community leaders that not all snakes are venomous.

Some are completely harmless. They also teach basic first aid for snakebites, like how to stay calm, keep the affected area still and get the patient to a hospital.

They show communities how to avoid snake bites by wearing gumboots in the bushes, keeping their homes clean and not trying to kill or handle snakes.

Mukasa knows that education changes lives. He has seen people go from fearing reptiles to becoming protectors of their local environment.

A future for the forgotten ones

Mukasa dreams of opening Uganda’s first reptile education and rescue centre, where children and adults can learn, see and interact with reptiles in safe ways. He wants to study snake venom more deeply, so Uganda can produce its own anti-venom and reduce deaths in rural communities.

He hopes that one day, reptiles and amphibians will be included in school textbooks, tourism campaigns and national conservation plans. But he cannot do it alone. He needs support from people who care about wildlife, science and education.

He needs funding, tools and partnerships. And most of all, he needs more people to believe that snakes and frogs deserve a place in our hearts, not just our fears.

“We do not have to love them, but we must learn to live with them,” he says. “They are part of our ecosystem, just like lions and elephants. Without them, the system breaks.” Mukasa’s story reminds us that conservation is not just about the animals we admire. It is also about the ones we fear and have forgotten.