Mushabe: It takes more than good food for restaurant to succeed

On a warm Friday evening in Kololo, the hum of Kampala’s nightlife starts to build. The leafy suburb, with its manicured sidewalks and rising towers, has become the city’s playground for the ambitious. Tucked between more familiar giants, Stone Haven, Hickory, sits Rozaho, a restaurant with a name that carries the weight of faith. Inside, glasses clink, laughter bounces off walls painted in warm tones, and the aroma of chapatti mingles with the tang of apple juice, house specials that customers have come to swear by. At a corner table, Elizabeth Kyomugisha Mushabe, stylishly wrapped in one of her signature head scarves, leans forward, her eyes lighting up as she recalls the improbable journey that brought her here.

“You know,” she says, chuckling softly, “Rozaho started because I was bored. My children had left for school abroad. The house was too quiet. I had worked for my husband’s company for 10 years, but suddenly, I was restless. I needed to prove to myself that I could build something.” She pauses, then adds with conviction: “Something for me, and for my children.” That “something” began in Naguru in 2019. Armed with personal savings, plus the savings she had diligently kept for her children, Mushabe opened a small café. The space was modest, but it carried her dream of building a legacy business. “The name Rozaho comes from Rukiga,” she explains. “It means faith or to taste. When you taste our food once, I wanted it to be that kind of taste you cannot forget, that forces you to come back. That was the vision.”

The lockdown

Covid-19 arrived. Kampala shuttered. Restaurants fell silent. Her head chef returned to the village, unable to withstand the pressure. “I sat down with the remaining team,” she recalls, “and all I had left were stewards, the young people who cut tomatoes, clean the floor. But I saw something in them. I told myself, maybe this is the moment to build capacity from the ground up.” She began training them, step by step. One of them was Sharon, a young Mukiga woman who had joined Rozaho as a cleaner. Today, Sharon is the juice master and café manager, known by regulars for her no-nonsense style and efficient hands. “If you have been to Rozaho, you know Sharon,” Mushabe says proudly. “She runs the place now. For me, that is the beauty, taking someone who starts from nothing and giving them space to grow.” The lockdown, devastating as it was, became a crucible in which Mushabe tested her resilience and discovered her team’s hidden talent. By the time the city reopened, Rozaho had relocated to Kololo.

A bigger playing field

The restaurant now shares turf with some of Kampala’s most visible brands. The stakes had changed. “It is not enough anymore to cook good food,” Mushabe says, tilting her head in reflection. “People want ambiance, Instagrammable corners and influencers. You need some big name posting about your cocktails. Otherwise, you are invisible.” It was a rude awakening. Where she once thought consistency and quality would be enough, she now had to navigate marketing trends, online reviews, and an increasingly global clientele. Kampala’s hospitality industry was no longer parochial. Well-travelled Ugandans returned with heightened expectations. Expats demanded cosmopolitan polish. Competition was ruthless. And then there was the impostor syndrome. “There were times I sat in Rozaho, surrounded by all this competition, and I thought, what am I doing here? Do I even deserve to be in this space?” she confesses.

At Rozaho, many young people find mentorship and opportunity. PHOTOS/EDGAR R. BATTE.

Looking for funding

Her laughter is easy, but her eyes hold the memory of doubt. At one point, the need for capital nearly pulled her into disaster. A man approached her, claiming to be a former officer the army’s spy agency with access to funding. He dangled the promise of investment. “I asked many questions. Something did not sit right. Later, I read in the newspapers that he was a fraudster who had been defrauding banks,” she says, shaking her head. “Imagine if I had taken that money? I would not be sitting here today.” Instead, she found a safer path through Connect Uganda. A friend, Dickson Mushabe, introduced her to a genuine investor interested in hospitality. They partnered, and Rozaho got the facelift it needed. But new money brought new lessons. “Partnerships are like marriages,” Mushabe says, leaning back as though measuring the weight of her words.

“You bring your child, your business, into the union. The partner himself may not be the problem, but his relatives will ask, ‘Who is this woman eating our son’s money?’” With the investor came his team, some of them his family. Suddenly, Mushabe had to fight to validate her place in the very business she had birthed. “People see me as always smiling,” she says. “But I had to put my foot down. I told them: This is my business too. You must respect it. I had hard conversations with my partner. I told him, handle your people. It was tough.” She learnt quickly that vision was not enough; legal structures mattered too. “One of the most important people in business is a good lawyer. Do not be excited by partnerships. Sit down, write everything, agree on how it will run.”

The big chop

Not all challenges were financial or managerial. Some were deeply personal. During the lockdown, Mushabe decided to cut her dreadlocks of four years. The aftermath was shocking. “My hair broke, completely. I was devastated. But then I told myself, turn it around. I started wearing head wraps. I taught myself how to do them, and they became my new look,’’ she says. Her head wraps have since become something of a signature, symbols of reinvention and self-acceptance. The city’s dining culture has exploded over the past decade, fuelled by urban middle classes, returnees, and a surge in international visitors. Restaurants are now judged not only on taste but also on design, digital presence, and lifestyle branding. “It is a tough industry,” Mushabe admits. “Margins are thin, staff turnover is high, and customers are demanding. But it is also exciting. It keeps you sharp.”

She credits the young people she employs as her greatest inspiration. Many, like Sharon, arrive with little more than determination. At Rozaho, they find mentorship and opportunity. “Empowering young people has been my greatest joy. Seeing them grow gives me strength to continue,” she says. What keeps her going, despite the betrayals, the near-scams, and the personal setbacks? She leans forward and answers in a single word: “Faith.” “It is named Rozaho for a reason,” she smiles. “Challenges will come; big ones, small ones, even silly ones such as broken hair. But every challenge can be turned around. The worst thing is to let your pain pass without producing value.” Today, Rozaho stands as a testament to resilience and reinvention.



