Mzee Kijana Basaliza teeing off at 100

The beautiful nine-hole, 70-par Tooro Golf Course that welcomes you to Fort Portal City, has bred many golfers. Most have gone on to dominate and compete internationally. One such legend is Emmanuel Basaliza Apuuli, nicknamed Mzee Kijana. He is arguably Uganda’s oldest golfer, who has attracted recognition and acknowledgement of mentoring many of the current golfers and also preserving the golfing facility for future generations.

Mzee Basaliza is looking to tee off at 100 years come December, at the 70 par Tooro Golf Club. With preparations for a Centurion tournament in cue, the elderly golfer will look forward to welcoming his golfing friends and associates to celebrate his life, achievements and contributions made to the development of the game. For a sport that is branded by many as ‘a rich man’s game’, Mzee Basaliza disagrees and would prefer to liken it to ‘one’s passion for the sport’, because it well incorporates his pastime, and that once you fall in love with it, it turns out be addictive, in that only death can make you part. And at 100 years and with more than five decades on the green, his perception is justified.

“I was inspired to start playing golf because all the people who were playing were respectable and classy,” Mzee Basaliza says. “And since it was hard to get admitted to the club, even with money, I had to work hard to join that group of people.” Mzee Basaliza says there was a lot of scrutiny by the members before they could admit you. So one needed a member to refer you to the club leadership but this would take months as ‘they observed the behaviour of the provisional member’.

Tracing the start

Right in his home compound in Burumba, Fort Portal, Mzee Basaliza’s love for golf is manifested in having a small green where he has always done his putting and chipping practices every other morning before heading to work and in the evenings before retiring to bed. His coffee plantation at times served as a bunker and he would be seen practicing hitting the balls from the hurdles of the plantation to the green in his compound.

Having been born in the vicinity of a golf club (Tooro Golf Club) in Bukwaali, Fort Portal, his interest in the sport grew because he enjoyed watching the golfers, who mostly were Europeans (during the colonial era). The smartness and gentleness that the Whites portrayed, enticed him. In 1966, he finally set foot on the golf course to start what has turned out to be a golf-life story. He does not regret that decision.

Born almost 100 years ago, December 25, 1925 in Bukwali Parish, Fort Portal, Kabarole District to Maria Ekyenda Ekuhaire and Lazaro Rusoke Rwetumbura Adyeeri, Basaliza grew up in a Catholic grounded family and attended St Peter and Paul Primary School Virika, then proceeded to St Leo’s College Kyegobe and Nyamitanga SS for O-Level before completing high school at St Mary’s College, Kisubi.

As a science student with the love for dairy farming, he joined Entebbe Veterinary School, where he pursued tertiary education after which he worked as a veterinary officer in various government allocations. As a passionate and reputable dairy farmer, he always checked on his heads of cattle and right there, he carried a golf club for a grazing stick. He would then head to his plantations carrying around the same apparatus.

Success on the lush courses

It took Basaliza about six years to start collecting golf trophies and fame. In 1974, he won the Western Open Championship at Tooro Golf Club, a feat he repeated the following year, shrugging off fierce competition from the experienced Sadi Onito from Kampala club.

The writing was on the wall, that a Tooro champion had been discovered. His game matured and he reminisces the 1970s as his peak golfing years, and this coupled with performances that produced a ‘hole in one’ feat, something that earned him accolades and getting to tour the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland. “These tournaments are memorable for me because I got the opportunity to beat Onito and other top golfers from other clubs,” Basaliza recounts.

His youthful energy and competitive spirit on the course despite his age over the years earned him the nickname Mzee Kijana. “I got this nickname through my hardwork, precision and triumph on the course,” Basaliza says. His discipline, integrity, smartness and timekeeping traits got him responsibilities such as serving as a golf captain, a green keeper and also a senior trustee of Tooro Golf Club from 1980-1986. Today, he is a life member of the club.

Other honours include, being a member of the Uganda Team that participated in the Tanzania - Arusha Open in 1977 and also in the Kenya Championship Open.

He has played on many golf courses around the world and like he narrated in his interview to Golf 100, April –June 2009 edition, (a defunct Uganda quarterly magazine that painted the picture of golf in Uganda), he has made friends, business connections that have helped him in life, all because of golf. This he has managed to do because of the travelling opportunities that golf has accorded, playing at a number of golf courses within Uganda, East Africa and South Africa.

Teeing off at 100 years

The phrase ‘Teeing off at 100 years’ and in Basaliza’s case, refers to a golfer playing golf at the age of 100. It’s a family, friends and life celebration. A birthday celebration with golf. With it, comes a major celebration and highlights the idea of golf being a game for life and potentially a way to stay active and social in one's later years.

“The concept emphasises that golf can be enjoyed at any age. That golf can be a lifelong activity, promoting physical and mental well-being. Turning 100 is a significant achievement. A golf outing or a mention of teeing off can be a fitting way to celebrate such an occasion. And just as Basaliza always insists, that golf often involves playing with friends and socialising, which can be particularly important for older individuals like him. Imagine his enjoyment of teeing off with friends at 100,” Gilbert Atwooki Mujogya, a friend, who has known Basaliza for more than 66 years, says.

“It’s a time to make merry at the 19th hole in particular, which will be filled with centurion stories, moments, sharings and the future aspirations for the next 100 years.

What others say about Mzee Basaliza

Frank Kirungi,

Chairman Tooro Club

Celebrating as Mzee Basaliza turns a century at Toro Club is a blessing because it is a milestone few can claim. Basaliza is our beloved life member. For decades, he has been more than just a golfer; he has been our friend, mentor, and living link to the club’s rich history. His steady presence on the course, his words of encouragement, and his enduring love for the game have inspired generations.

A century of life, and still his spirit is young - proof that golf truly keeps you swinging.

Gilbert Atwooki Mujogya – friend

Mzee is iconic. All the champions who have come out of Tooro are trying to emulate him since he has been a club icon for several decades.

Steven Basaliza – son

Mzee’s determination and persistence over the years is a lesson to each of us to keep pushing until the end. He has loved the sport and in some instances has used his own resources to ensure the course is at par with the times.

Peace Kabasweka,

National Ladies Team Captain

I draw my inspiration from Mzee Basaliza. He has motivated us over the years and has supported and pushed us. And when his health is good enough to travel to Kampala, he always does and supports the Tooro Ladies, especially when they are playing big tournaments.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;