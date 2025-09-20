Nafuna makes strides in leather business





Long before she stitched her first leather bag, Nafuna Washeba was known among her friends for her sketches. She would casually draw dresses and designs that others later turned into actual clothes. At the time, she had no idea that those sketches were planting the seeds of a career in fashion and leather design.

In 2020, she started Naphoyo Limited with a goal to turn her natural gift for design into a business that could create employment opportunities.

" I saw an opportunity in this space because there were few skilled labour force in the local leather bag market, "she shares. Today, the Naphoyo Limited specialises in leather bag design, manufacturing, and branding, with a growing catalogue of products and a team of five employees based in Bunga, Soya.

One of Nafuna's turning points came in 2023 when she participated in the Rising Woman Initiative, a program that equips Ugandan women entrepreneurs with training, exposure, and funding.

The initiative became a gateway to expansion, new ideas, and the confidence to push her business beyond Uganda’s borders. “Naphoyo has evolved from a small cottage business serving only the domestic market into one that is capable of exporting to regional market,” she says proudly. “This growth was made possible, in part, by the Rising Woman Initiative.” Through the program, Nafuna received not only funding but also exposure.

She travelled to Nairobi to meet medium and large-scale women entrepreneurs from across the region. That experience, she says, expanded her horizons. “It was eye-opening to meet women who face challenges yet keep moving forward. It showed me that if I focus and give this my all, my business can grow beyond what I imagined, "she says.

Exploring regional markets

Nafuna’s first taste of exporting came this year. She has since delivered two small-scale orders to women boutique owners in Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC) , with more lined up for the Christmas season. While she admits she has not yet reached the level of container exports, she sees these small beginnings as crucial steps forward. “With the Shs 5million grant we received, we bought better machinery. That improved the finishing and quality of our products, giving me the confidence to approach new markets,” she explains.

Nafuna also hopes to utilise the networks she made during the tour, to expand her market to Nairobi. At home, her client base has also widened. End-of-year corporate orders for branded promotional bags now form a significant part of her revenue. “Companies want unique items with their logos. Because of our improved machinery, we can now deliver high-quality promotional items on time,” she explains.

Expanding the catalogue

From just six to eight designs in the early days, Naphoyo Limited now boasts over 30 different bag styles. The company continues to experiment with shapes, angles, and finishes, thanks to machinery that allows for more complex work. Her most popular items are leather envelope laptop bags and toiletry bags.

“They are affordable, durable, and come in unique designs,” she explains. A synthetic envelope bag goes for Shs 70,000, while a pure leather version sells for Shs 150,000. Toiletry bags range from Shs 35,000 for synthetic to Shs 55,000 for pure leather.

Big on quality

Nafuna is determined to keep Naphoyo bags distinct. She watches for quality materials, invests in regular machine maintenance, and trains her team continuously. “It is not enough to have good machines, you must also maintain them. And our staff undergo training whenever opportunities arise,” she says. Yet, challenges remain. Chief among them is the dominance of imported products.

“There is still a mindset that imported products are better than local ones. Educating customers that Ugandan-made bags can be of equal or even higher quality is a constant battle,” she admits. Another hurdle was machinery. Before Rising Woman, Naphoyo struggled to maintain the desired quality because of limited tools. The grant bridged that gap.

Faith and resilience

Nafuna's entrepreneurial journey is deeply rooted in faith. “I have learnt to always be prayerful, to ask God for guidance,” she says. “He gives you the patience, resilience, and grace to bounce back from setbacks.” On difficult days, she turns to scripture, particularly Psalms 121: “Where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord.”

It is this conviction, she believes, that sustains her through the ups and downs of business. Asked what advice she would give to women aspiring to enter the leather industry, Washeba explains: “Start with sales. Do not rush to buy heavy machinery just because you have the money. First, test the market. Outsource products from existing businesses and see if you can sell them. If you cannot sell, then you have no business. Sales are the lifeblood of every business.”

She also urges women to apply for opportunities like Rising Woman, regardless of whether they emerge winners. “The lessons alone are worth it. The exposure will enrich your entrepreneurial journey.” Her favorite scripture underpins this philosophy: Proverbs 22:29, see a man diligent in his work, he will stand before kings and not mean men. " If someone is genuinely pursuing their business it is just a matter of time. They will eventually find the right opportunities ," she observes.

Looking ahead

Nafuna envisions diversification. She hopes to begin supplying synthetic leather material for local resale, solving the persistent challenge of inconsistent supply.

“Today you find a very good material, tomorrow it is out of stock. If we can import directly, we not only solve our problem but also supply others in the market. It would be a secondary business stream,” she explains.

She also dreams of starting a training school for leather artisans, equipping more Ugandans with skills in design and craftsmanship. Looking back, Nafuna expresses gratitude for Rising Woman.

“The initiative has facilitated my entrepreneurial journey and I am truly grateful for the opportunity."