Nakabuubi: Voice that shaped Uganda’s radio and families

For the older generation, Nakabuubi was best known for her family programmes Emboozi Yamaka on Radio Uganda (now UBC) and Ebirowoozo by’abatuwuliriza on CBS Radio. Before retiring from the studio over a decade ago, she served as head of gender-based programmes at the Central Broadcasting Service (CBS), where she became a force to be reckoned with.

Although trained as a teacher, Nakabuubi’s greatest passion was anchoring family-related programmes. She began her radio career in 1959 after graduating as a teacher, and even at 75, before officially leaving the microphone, she continued to hold her listeners spellbound. Nakabuubi became popular for her inspiring programmes, where she tackled the dos and don’ts of family life. She won the hearts of both young and old through her unique approach, positively vocal yet humble, innovative, friendly, down-to-earth, and compassionate.

She dedicated herself to educating Ugandans about the existence, dangers, and prevention of domestic violence, driven by her conviction as a change agent. She longed to be remembered for her performance, determination, and responsibility as a radio personality, a legacy she undoubtedly left behind. “I am inspired by my listeners. I am motivated knowing that someone out there is waiting to learn something from the Ebirowoozo by’amaka programme. I do not consider myself a celebrity. I love radio for the confidence it gives me and the opportunity to connect with so many people,” she said.

Early life

Nakabuubi was born in 1939 to Paul Bagampadde Kabuubi and Eliza Nalukwago of Nkoni, Masaka District. She was the eighth of thirteen children in a well-off, staunch Catholic family. Her father served as a parish chief during Sir Edward Muteesa I’s reign, and the family enjoyed support from the chief’s subjects.

She married Stanley Musisi in 1962, who was a private secretary to Sir Edward Muteesa II, and they were blessed with eight children before his passing in 1977.

Nakabuubi began her education at age nine, starting with Catholic instruction (Omugigi) in 1948–1949, mastering Christianity and the Bible. She dreamt of becoming a nun, but could not pursue it. In 1950, she joined Nkoni Primary School in Primary Two, skipping Primary One, as the school management believed she was capable enough. She later completed Primary Six at Nazareth Primary School in 1955, then joined Namagunga Junior School in 1956, studying from Junior One to Junior Three.

Her parents, concerned she might be “spoiled” like many who completed Junior Three, encouraged her to train as a teacher, a path she initially resisted. After a brief rift, she went to her uncle, Rev Fr Alex Nsubuga, who took her to Nkozi Teachers Training College. She graduated in 1959 after four years of intensive training. Nakabuubi immediately resumed teaching after graduation, starting at Muteesa I Memorial School in Buikwe District. She later taught at Luwayo Kiribedda Primary School and Wankulukuku Primary School. She retired in 1985 after 26 years of service.

Joining radio

While teaching, Nakabuubi presented programmes on Radio Uganda. Recognising her engaging style, the station officially employed her in 1985 as a producer of family-based programmes. She found radio work familiar and enjoyable, as it resembled teaching. Radio Uganda sent her to Osnabrück, West Germany, for six months of training on gender-based violence, a pressing issue in Ugandan homes at the time. The training improved her broadcasting skills and gave her practical knowledge on managing homesteads. Upon returning in 1967, she launched Emboozi Yamaka, addressing common domestic misunderstandings and ways to foster harmony. The programme quickly gained popularity.

Inspiration

“I was inspired by veteran radio presenters such as Eva Kabaali Kaggwa and Omugeye Nanfuka Kigozi, who hosted Obunyunyunsi bwa Basajja (Men’s exploitation) on Radio Uganda in the early 1950s. Their programme was good but gender-insensitive, focusing mostly on criticising men as the cause of domestic violence.”

Nakabuubi transformed the programme into Emboozi Yamaka, addressing both men and women and attracting a broader audience. Growing up under her father’s strict supervision, she often witnessed domestic disputes and beatings among married couples. “I saw several beatings among married couples and felt the need for platforms to discuss family matters peacefully,” she recalls. When Kabaka Ronald Mutebi launched CBS FM in 1998, Nakabuubi retired from Radio Uganda to join the new station. “I resigned even before applying because I knew they would offer me a position. At CBS FM, I continued with Emboozi Yamaka, which later became Ebirowoozo Byabawuliriza, as I held the copyright.”

Achievements

Nakabuubi’s programmes, especially Ebirowoozo by’abatuwuliriza and Tumutendereze (a gospel programme), have helped transform and save many marriages, according to listener feedback. “The inspiration I give to younger generations and the appreciation from listeners keep me going. People are even asking me to write a book about the topics I discuss,” she said. She began writing books on family affairs and behaviour change, with her first book, Emboozi Yamaka, now available for Sh25,000.

Tributes

During a special Mass at St Agnes Church, Fr Anthony Lubowa eulogised Nakabuubi, praising her exceptional contribution to the church. He noted that she was actively involved in all church arrangements and personally served as a member of the church choir. Nakabuubi was also one of the founding members of St Agnes in 2002. As he delivered his eulogy, journalist Shifah Kibirango described Nakabuubi as a source of inspiration in his own career. He said she was punctual, committed to providing her listeners with accurate and life-changing stories, and always guided upcoming journalists and colleagues on professional conduct. A devout Catholic, she cared deeply about others and never heeded unverified gossip. “I have known her for more than 40 years without a single blemish on her reputation. She is my mentor. She loves culture so much,” he said.

Media practitioner Josephat Musoke added:

“Not only did Nakabuubi anchor an inspiring radio show, but she was also a motivational presenter on family matters. Whenever I tuned in, I never changed the channel. Her captivating voice and engaging presentation drew listeners in, and the depth of knowledge she shared kept you glued to the programme. We do not have many presenters like her.”



