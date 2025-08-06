Nandyona has rebuilt a life from mud floors of Bulenga to Harvard dreams

“I was a child with a child,” Mariah Gertrude Nandyona Ssebuufu says quietly, her voice steady but weighed with memory. “I have slept on cartons. I have worked for Shs50,000 a month just to keep my baby alive. But here I am. And here we rise.” It is not just a testimony but a declaration. Today, Nandyona stands as an educator, a mentor, and a voice for Uganda’s most vulnerable young mothers. But to understand who she is now, one must walk through the valley of where she began. She was born into scarcity in Bulenga, on the outskirts of Kampala. Her home, a cramped, two-roomed mud structure, sheltered seven siblings and a mother who carried the weight of the household like a silent prayer. Her father, a once-prosperous coffee trader turned absentee patriarch, was physically present but emotionally and financially distant.

“My mother was his third wife, and she raised us almost single-handedly,” Nandyona says. “My father never once bought me a pen or asked what class I was in.” Poverty was not abstract in their world. It was raw. She remembers eating boiled cassava, sometimes seasoned with just salt and hope. She walked barefoot or wore shoes several sizes too big, hand-me-downs stuffed with newspaper. “When we could not afford paraffin, we read by moonlight,” she says. “I was that child sitting under the stars trying to finish homework.” Yet the deprivation that etched itself into her bones was not just economic. There was violence that loud, frequent, and terrifying. “My parents fought constantly,” she recalls. “We would run and hide behind the kitchen. There was no love, no peace; just fear. We were children learning to survive instead of being nurtured.” Amid this chaos, Nandyona longed for validation, safety, and love.

Teenage motherhood

At 17, that yearning led her into a relationship with an older boy who offered attention. When she got pregnant, he vanished. “I did not know I was searching for emotional safety,” she says. “I thought I was in love, but I was just trying to be seen.” The rejection was swift and brutal. Her family shunned her. The community whispered. “People looked at me as if I had committed a crime,” she says. Alone, she gave birth and began a difficult chapter; working multiple jobs, from serving food in restaurants to lifting crates in soda depots and shelling maize in dusty stores. “I earned Shs50,000 a month. Just enough to survive. Just enough to keep my child alive.”

Turning point

But even in this struggle, the young mother held onto fragments of hope. Her turning point came unexpectedly, through a man named Frank, a Dutch national she had met years earlier during a cultural choir exchange to the Netherlands. They had lost touch, but when he visited Uganda again, he asked about her. Through the choir she once belonged to, they reconnected. “He did not ask why I dropped out. He did not judge me. He just asked, ‘What do you want to do with your life?’” she recalls. “I told him I wanted to go back to school.”

Frank pledged to cover part of her tuition, and her former choir mates contributed what they could. “That was the miracle,” she says. “People believed in me when I no longer believed in myself.” She completed her secondary education and pursued a degree in Finance and Accounting at Ndejje University. But it was her work with a UK-based organisation that opened her eyes to something bigger. “I was surrounded by professionals - people with Master’s degrees and PhDs,” she says. “I started to wonder, ‘Why not me?’” That question sparked a dream, one that would carry her all the way to Harvard University in the US.

Restoration

When she received her acceptance to a Master's Degree in Education Leadership at Harvard, she wept. “Standing on that campus, I thought, ‘Even girls like me, girls from mud floors, girls with babies on their backs, can make it here.’” Meanwhile, life offered her love again, this time rooted in friendship and shared scars. She reconnected with her childhood sweetheart, Mr Ssebuufu, and together they built not just a home but a shared mission. They now run Morning Star Education Services, a school he named to signify new beginnings.

“It is our second chance, his and mine,” she says. Although Nandyona had once resisted becoming a teacher, despite coming from a family of educators, she found herself drawn to the classroom. “I saw how outdated our education system is. We are teaching children to cram facts. But the world needs problem-solvers.”

Motherhood

Now a mother of three sons; Fortune, Kitiibwa, and Kuteesa, she speaks passionately about parenting as healing. “Fortune was born when I was 17. His name was my prophecy; my belief that he would bring blessing, not shame,” she explains. “Kitiibwa came after five years of waiting and praying. His name means ‘the glory of God.’ Kuteesa came as a surprise, so we named him after divine will.” Her approach to motherhood is intentional. “We do not fight in front of our children. We break the cycle. They must grow up in peace, with love. That is my vow.” She is equally intentional about rewriting the narrative around teenage mothers.

Through her She Rebuilds Foundation Uganda, Nandyona mentors young girls who, like her, were written off too early. The foundation provides skills training; tailoring, catering, and emotional support, to help them rebuild. “Some were raped. Some were abandoned. But all of them are capable of rising,” Nandyona says. “Teenage pregnancy should never be a life sentence. It is a detour, not a dead end.” But her advocacy does not stop there. She is vocal about the need for curriculum reform in Uganda. “We must stop preparing children to be subordinates. We should teach them to ask questions, to create, to lead.”

Dreams

She dreams of classrooms filled with innovation, not intimidation. Of schools that teach resilience, emotional intelligence, and global readiness. “Let us stop raising memorisers. Let us raise thinkers. Africa’s future depends on it.” If she could go back and speak to her younger self, the 17-year-old girl standing in the rubble of rejection, Nandyona would gently whisper, “You are not broken. You are blooming. Your story is still being written.” And to the father who never asked about her school work or bought her a pen, she would say this: “Support is not just about money.

It is about presence. It is about being there. I needed to be asked, ‘How are you really doing?’” Today, Nandyona is not just surviving—she is shaping futures. She is proof that a girl written off can rise. That a mother rejected can rebuild. That one woman’s healing can ripple across generations. “I carry many scars,” she says. “But they no longer bleed. Now, they speak.” And in every girl she mentors, every student she teaches, and every broken dream she helps reassemble, Nandyona is building something sacred, a new Uganda, one daughter at a time.

Dreams come true

