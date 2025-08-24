Ochwo: The voice that shapes lives, defines legacy

Imagine a young girl in Kampala, twirling on her toes in a sunlit courtyard, her laughter mingling with the rhythm of her own imagined ballet. The air hums with possibility, and her voice — bold, unbridled — carries dreams of speaking to the world. This is Irene Ochwo, a child whose heart beat for performance, whose spirit refused to be boxed by convention.

Decades later, that same voice would echo across Uganda’s airwaves, challenge societal norms, and inspire a global quest for authenticity. In Uganda’s vibrant media landscape, few voices resonate as deeply as Ochwo’s.

Her journey — from a spirited girl in Kampala to a pioneering educator, radio personality, and visionary life coach — is a masterclass in authenticity and reinvention. On The Game of Life podcast hosted by this writer, Ochwo shared her story with a candor that was both disarming and profound, weaving a narrative that transcends the airwaves to touch the essence of purposeful living. This feature celebrates her remarkable life, a tapestry of courage, creativity, and an unrelenting quest for self-discovery, making her a beacon for Uganda’s cultural and personal evolution.

Ms Irene Ochwo on the air at Radio One. Photo/Courtesy

Born in Kitovu hospital, Masaka, Ochwo grew up in Kampala, where her family settled after her father’s civil service postings. At Nakasero Primary School in Kampala, surrounded by interracial teachers from South Africa and America, she discovered her love for performance.

“I wanted to be seen and heard,” she recalls, her voice alive with the joy of a child who dreamed of dancing and speaking to the world. This early passion for expression became the cornerstone of her identity, guiding her through Buckley High School in Iganga, Namasagali College — known for its vibrant arts scene — and Trinity College Nabbingo before culminating at Makerere University, where she attained a degree in Education.

Rejecting conventional paths like Law, Ochwo chose teaching for its stage. “It gave me a platform to perform,” she said, her words reflecting a lifelong commitment to communication over conformity. Her education at Makerere honed her skills in drama and literature, setting the stage for a career that would redefine Uganda’s cultural landscape.

Breaking barriers at SMACK

In the mid-1990s, fresh from Makerere, Ochwo stepped into St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) as one of two female teachers in a boys’ school. Her vibrant style — bold fashion and fearless demeanour — was a novelty in a setting dominated by male educators.

“The first class that I had was in HSC. They gave me a list of 15 boys for my literature class. I walked into the classroom the next day and there were 60 students from PCM, MEG, and I was like ‘what?’

“So today we signed up for physics, chemistry, math and literature? I was like ‘okay’. So I challenged them. I just gave them homework to write a poem and said ‘tomorrow, I want it handed in.’ It was the hardest poem. My class went back to 15. So I think they came for an introduction.”

The boys’ reactions, from awe to mischief, tested her resolve, but Ochwo turned scrutiny into opportunity. One day, she walked into a class to find something inappropriate scrawled on the blackboard. Unfazed, she wiped it off and faced the students. “I told them ‘whoever wrote this on the blackboard is bull ***t’” she recalls, her unexpected use of a curse word shocking the boys into respect.

“From that day, I think I gained honour from the boys because how could a woman curse? And from that day, I stopped struggling with the boys. They became my friends.” These moments of fearless authenticity cemented her role as a transformative figure, breaking down barriers in a male-dominated environment.

Her impact was profound. She founded Smack’s drama club, directing productions like Wole Soyinka’s play The Lion and the Jewel that challenged gender norms and fostered creativity, a legacy that endures today. Yet, a darker incident revealed a deeper societal issue. One evening, a student followed her to the staff quarters, pushing her with an alarming proposition.

“He told me, ‘Yeah, I followed you because I want to have sex,’” she shared, her voice steady but shaken. “That’s when I knew we had a problem. We have not raised a generation on sexual relations as self-control. I remember shutting the door in my room shaking. This time I was really shaking.

I said, ‘Now we have to face this problem’.” Rather than punish, Ochwo escorted the boy back to school and advocated to the head teacher, Bro Tinka, for open conversations about sex and self-control, reshaping the school’s approach to mentorship. Her time at Smack was a crucible, forging her ability to confront challenges with grace and innovation.

Golden voice, Alex Ndawula

Ochwo’s transition to radio was a leap of faith. In 1995, a chance opportunity led her to Capital FM, where her vibrant voice test secured her a solo show, followed by co-hosting Uganda’s first dual breakfast show with the late legendary Alex Ndawula. She held him in awe for his unmatched talent.

“This guy was brilliant,” she declares, marveling at his ability to weave magic on air. “Alex was a natural. He would turn a pencil into a topic out of the blue. Even the way he used to handle political issues. It was a clean satire. He makes you think about yourself and laugh…

“For Alex, there was no sugar-coating anything. He would call it as it was but it was never a person.” His genius inspired her, though his moods challenged her to adapt.

“I know he gave people problems but the moment I would enter the studio, I don’t know how the magic worked even with his moods,” she said. When he occasionally arrived tipsy and fell asleep, she covered seamlessly, joking to listeners, “Alex is fixing our coffee,” while he snored.

“He will always come and tell me, ‘Thank you so much for covering up for me,’” she recalls, their rhythm transforming his habits. “Because of that, he stopped falling asleep in the studio. He realised he had to join me.”

Their partnership, fuelled by her adaptability and his brilliance, “pulled up the ratings,” making them a national sensation and Ochwo a household name. In 1997, Ochwo was headhunted to join Radio One’s FM 90, a new station aiming to break the mold.

“They told me, Irene, this is your baby. Create something,” she recalls. Given a clean slate, she pioneered a playlist blending 80s, 90s music. “I made it flow like a story. So when you listen to the playlist, you’re listening to a story,” she says.

Listeners were captivated, calling in to ask, “Oh my God, what’s happening at Radio One?” As programme director, she targeted the rising middle class and yuppies, meeting weekly to craft a sound that resonated deeply. “Before you knew it, Radio One became the station,” she declared.

Her voice became its signature, inseparable from its identity for over a decade, transforming it into a cultural institution that set a new standard for East African radio.

A leap into the unknown

Despite her success, Ochwo’s ambition outgrew radio. In the early 2000s, after marrying and welcoming her children, she felt a void.

“I had ticked off academics, a good job, marriage, but I still felt empty,” she confesses. Resigning from Radio One, she embarked on a journey of self-discovery, a “lonely place” where she questioned her purpose. A pivotal encounter with a woman she called an angel, met through Facebook, helped her confront her deepest questions: “Who are you? Not the wife, not the broadcaster — who are you?”

This dialogue inspired Life Academy, a platform Ochwo is developing to guide others toward authentic self-discovery. “It’s not about personal development; it’s about tuning into your intuition,” she narrates. Unlike traditional education, Life Academy emphasises holistic growth, empowering individuals to unearth their true selves and live purposefully, addressing what Ochwo calls a global “identity crisis.”

A mother, mentor, movement

Ochwo’s relationship with her children, Solomon and Innocent, reflects her philosophy of nurturing authenticity. Raising them in international schools, she observed their talents rather than dictating their paths. Solomon, now studying engineering at the University of Tennessee in the US, and Innocent, pursuing design in Milan, Italy, embody her belief that children should be guided by their gifts.

“They’re my friends, my advisors,” she says, her voice warm with pride. Her marriage, built on mutual respect, supports her unconventional choices, including her refusal to drive — a “princess” mindset that prioritises creative expression.

Call to transform media

Ochwo’s critique of modern media is sharp. In an era of information overload, she urges a shift toward content that elevates consciousness.

“We can’t pour new wine into old wineskins,” she warns, advocating for media that inspires rather than depresses. Her vision for Life Academy aligns with this ethos, aiming to create a global community where voices are empowered to speak their truth, fostering a collective awakening.

Passing the torch

As Ochwo passes the torch on The Game of Life, her advice is a clarion call: “Find out who you are, what you’re about, and why you’re here. Live that authentic self to the fullest.” It’s a legacy of impact, not fame — a testament to a woman who has taught, broadcast, and now seeks to transform lives on a global stage.

Irene Ochwo’s story is Uganda’s story: one of resilience, reinvention, and courage to defy convention. Through her voice, she reminds us that life is a game played at different levels of consciousness. Will you stay on the lower deck, or dare to rise and create the life you desire?