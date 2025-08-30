Odora rides across Acholi Sub-region to restore people’s vision

“One voice can change a room and if one voice can change a room, then it can change a city, and if it can change a city, it can change a state, and if it changes a state, it can change a nation, and if it can change a nation, it can change the world. Your voice can change the world,” said Barack Obama during a blistering 2008 presidential run, stemming from an encounter with Edith S. Childs at a campaign event in South Carolina. Obama’s oratory channelled that voice. Well, at least we thought. But beyond politics, there is at least one Ugandan whose voice can have the same ripple effect Obama championed. That voice belongs Onesimus Ojul Odora.

In his newly published autobiography titled “My Life: Dakta Okom-The Tree Stump”, we witness the author’s brio. He ably, and sometimes lyrically, connects his personal story with the context which shaped it to communicate a deeply inspirational account. We all love a good rags-to-riches story. It warms the cockles of our hearts when we hear or read about those who hearteningly battle the odds to overcome adversity. But this story is more than that. Mr Odora not only rose above his impoverished origins to become the first ophthalmic Clinical Officer in Kitgum district, northern Uganda; he braved one of the bloodiest wars in modern times.

All told, religious nutjobs in the shape of Alice Lakwena and Joseph Kony went to war with the regime of President Museveni between 1987 and 2007.

Subsequently, scores of Ugandans perished and 1.9 million people were dragooned into displacement camps. Between 1987 and 2007, the Acholi subregion of northern Uganda was laid to waste by rampageous brigands who murdered, maimed and molested innocents in the name of God. Many Ugandans wondered at the atrocities; they seemed to be particularly vicious. Several Ugandan military leaders declared northerners “natural born killers” as a consequence. That is until the better angels of Acholi, a Luo-Nilotic ethnic group primarily from northern Uganda, emerged in the form of Mr Odora to dispel this myth. As health care services came to a halt in the Acholi subregion, Mr Odora advanced to journey a thousand leagues, as it were.

He risked life and limb motorcycling across Kitgum, Lamwo, Pader and Agago districts to restore the vision of his people towards a better, far less bitter day. Being the only trained eye care specialist in East Acholi at the time, Mr Odora restored the hope and sight of many. Indeed, it was that one voice Barrack Obama waxed lyrical about saving and changing lives. Not by political suasion, but by example. Mr Odora literally helped build Kitgum Government Hospital from the ground up. He distinguished himself as a determined soul, a teacher, a healer and a uniter. But most importantly, he revealed his humanity and thereby gave those around him permission to explore their own.

Early life

On July 7, 1950 Mr Odora’s mother, Eseri Angom, tripped over a tree stump. She was nine months pregnant with him. So, you could argue, her fall led to his rise. She experienced labour pains and that is how this great man was brought into this world. Not through the accident of birth, but because of an accident at birth.

Acholi names take on nomenclatural meaning described by the circumstances surrounding a child’s birth. Mr Odora was named Okom, in reference to the tree stump his mother tripped over. He was also named Oroma, which means “I am fed up”.

This was really a lament by his mother over his father’s dipsomania. His father’s drinking unsettled an otherwise settled homestead. And by some ironic twist of fate, the name squares with Mr Odora’s stubborn refusal to put up with the death and devastation he witnessed during the wars in the north. Ojul, his other name, means “a reserved, moody, and withdrawn person”. The name Onesimus comes from the book of Philemon in the Bible. His mother and father, Mr Yosani Odora, brought seven children into the world. Chapters 1 to 4 are a real education on the author’s highs and lows as well as a deepish dive into Acholi customs and his own clan. This makes for priceless reading for all those who not only have an interest in Acholi culture but also the makings of a man destined to positively impact his community, and the world.

Chapter 5, titled Moroto High School, kicks off with an epigraph from what must be a granary of wisdom owned by the author. It goes, “In life, you don’t get what you deserve. What matters is not what you have not got but how you use what you have got.” This and the succeeding chapters show how he came of age, with a few close shaves during the regime of Idi Amin when his tribe and along with Langi were allegedly systematically exterminated. The author reveals how he first enrolled as a clinical nurse and started to enjoy what he describes as the “fruits” of his education. His testimonies during these chapters are nothing short of inspirational as his coat became a cape and he went from being Clark Kent to Superman, as it were.

Civil war

Human conflict has often been described as a dialectic of will between opposing forces. In northern Uganda, this dialectic got lost in translation as thousands died, thousands more were maimed and raped, while the rest of the Acholi were herded into internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps. Professor Mahmood Mamdani has described these camps as concentration camps. The author’s parents called them home. In this tear-jerker account of the “civil war” in Uganda, Mr. Odora remains stoical as he relates what he, his family and his people went through. It is harrowing. But it gets worse. Chapter 21 is titled, “Military Ambush”. While leading the district health team in 2003, he found himself in the eye of a now almost personal storm.

“After five hundred metres, we heard the first shot from the soldiers moving alongside the road in front of us, and what followed sounded like corn popping in a frying pan,” the author relates. The book will help you to discover what happens next. Suffice to say, however, Mr Odora’s autobiography is what the late great Ugandan writer John Nagenda would have called a humdinger. It will help the reader re-interpret and reevaluate life. Not as a struggle against an impersonal fate, but as an intensification of our personal grace in the face of seemingly impossible challenges.

Riches

