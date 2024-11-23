Opportunities Are Here launches a reality show

In 2023, Opportunities Are Here was launched in Kampala. The programme was searching for young Ugandan creatives, who yearned to join the film industry specifically in areas of writing, directing, producing and acting.

The programme attracted entries by filmmakers at different levels of their careers, those who had film credits already and those who were making their first film.

The contestants were required to send a video, performing a monologue or pitching themselves. And from the pool of entries, a few were selected.

From the competition, the selected contestants were unveiled and they also managed to premiere short films in an event that was held at Motiv in the Industrial Area.

But this was not all. The show organisers promised there was more with the event and they would announce something bigger, later.

At the beginning of the month, through social media, they announced that a reality TV show, Opportunities Are Here, was going to debut.

The show premiered on Wednesday at Century Cinemax at Arena Mall, where two 30-minute episodes were screened to the cast, crew, and different film enthusiasts.

The documentary reality show takes the viewers on a journey behind the programme, the initiation, and the brains behind the whole thing.

The show starts in Nigeria, where we meet renowned Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson, who, according to the reality show, is trying to do something different for the film industry in Africa.

She says she plans to do something special, but outside Nigeria, and what happens next is her throwing a dice, which lands on Uganda (yes, like the Last King of Scotland), and just like that, Uganda it is.

That is when she makes herself an arch angel, who needs to look for other angles to drive the project. And guess who she enrols, Gaetano Kaggwa.

How the two know each other prior to the show is not known, but their conversation seems casual from the very first phone call.

She tells Gaetano about the project and he buys the idea immediately and heads to Skyz Hotel, where he meets Nana Kagga and Cleopatra Koheirwe, whom he enrols in the programme he learnt about on his way to see them.

Again, why he was going to see them in the first place before the phone call remains a mystery.

Then many things start happening and just like that, one episode is gone without Egbuson having a lot of input into her own idea. The show introduces us to Gaetano Kaggwa, Cleopatra Koheirwe, Lucy Bunyenyezi, and Nana Kagga.

These later bring on other mentors such as Morris Mugisha, Tracy Kababito, Michael Wawuyo Jr., Joel Tugaineyo, and Mushema Houlsen, among others.

The two opening episodes do not seem to focus on the contestants, but as the show goes on, the focus may probably shift to them, who knows.

At the moment, Opportunities Are Here is one well-produced show, with themes all over the place, but promising and that is strictly on the technical front.