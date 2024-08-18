Parents encouraged to embrace play for better childhood development

As the Term-II school holidays commence, parents are being reminded of the importance of allowing their children to engage in play, which has proven benefits for childhood development and learning.

The Ministry of Education and Sports - Uganda has been actively promoting play-based learning, recognizing its crucial role in the holistic growth of students. This initiative reflects a global shift towards integrating play into education, as it supports cognitive, physical, social, and emotional development.

Play is essential for children’s well-being, helping them acquire critical life skills such as language development, emotional regulation, creativity, curiosity, and physical fitness. It also strengthens family bonds and friendships.

To support this approach, Fresh Dairy has launched a school holiday challenge called ‘Kids do the Darndest Things,’ encouraging parents to let their children have fun with Fresh Dairy’s flavoured yoghurt. The challenge invites parents to share pictures of their children creatively enjoying yoghurt for a chance to win prizes throughout the holiday.

The initiative ties into broader discussions on healthy diets, with recent findings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggesting that regular yoghurt consumption may help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.