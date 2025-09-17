Pastor Sarah Kimuli remembered for compassion and faithful ministry

The death of Pastor Sarah Kimuli on August 11 sent waves of grief throughout the nation, drawing together a community of believers, leaders, and countless individuals whose lives were personally touched by her ministry. As the wife of senior pastor Michael Kimuli, she was far more than a figure in the background; she was a much sought-after preacher, a compassionate mentor, and a trusted counsellor in her own right.

At an emotionally charged vigil held in her honour, a procession of speakers from all walks of life stood to offer heartfelt testimonies, painting a consistent portrait of a woman whose every action was imbued with kindness and compassion. They universally suggested that Pastor Sarah uniquely put a human face to the gospel of Jesus Christ, tirelessly working to mentor and guide many into their own divine callings and ministries.

A mother to many

Pastor Wilson Bugembe shared that at a period of his life where, faced destitution and overwhelming hopelessness, and had made several attempts to commit suicide, it was Pastor Sarah who picked him up. “Pastor Sarah became my mother at a time when life made no sense to me,” Bugembe shared. He also spoke fondly of her as a strong, encouraging force behind his eventual breakthrough into the Ugandan gospel music industry, stressing her belief in his God-given talents long before he could see them in himself.

Apostle Isaac Hakiza said Pastor Sarah was an integral part of his own apostolic journey and development. He noted that her sudden departure leaves behind a permanent mark on the Christian community. “She was a builder of people, a shaper of destinies,” he stated, “and her absence will be deeply felt, but her influence will continue to ripple through time.”

Final moments

Pastor Kimuli, Sarah’s husband, explained that she died peacefully in his arms following a medical check-up. He revealed that after the check-up, she looked at him and said, “Do you know that I love you, Dad? Thank you for taking me to the hospital.” He further added that before the ambulance could transport her for more advanced medication, she simply fell asleep and passed away.

Kimuli shared that he had never once dreamed of being the one to grieve his wife; in fact, they often shared conversations in which he would tell her that she would be the strong one left to handle his burial. “The script of our lives has been tragically rewritten,” he expressed. “I thought I would be the first to go. We had planned for a long life together.” Kimuli said his wife had just returned from serving God at the Out of Bondage Ministry, and the day before, she had been filled with joy at a gospel concert held at the Serena Hotel in Kampala. After preaching, she had gone to visit a sister in Garuga, a Kampala suburb. It was there that she first felt a concerning unease in her chest.

“I was put on the phone to pray with her,” Kimuli shared, “and I immediately instructed my sister to take her to the nearest health facility in Munyonyo.”

When he finally met her there, she was resting calmly in the car seat and assured him that all was well. At the initial hospital, her blood pressure was checked and found to be perfectly normal, which was consistent with her history, as she had no previous issues with hypertension. Sensing the need for caution, Kimuli encouraged her to undergo a more thorough general check-up.

She playfully declined, suggesting the issue might be spiritual rather than physical, but he insisted. It was on the way to this second hospital that her situation deteriorated. “Upon reaching the hospital, I was briefed by the medical personnel that she had already gone,” he added. A subsequent post-mortem examination revealed the deceased had cardiomegaly, a little-detectable condition where the heart becomes enlarged and can fail without warning.

In his eulogy, Kimuli praised his wife’s resilient faith and her monumental influence on their children. He described her as a beloved wife and a dedicated mother.

A dedicated prayer warrior Beyond the family, Pastor Kimuli painted a picture of a woman who was dedicated to serving God, possessing an unshakable faith in the power of prayer. He recalled an apostolic journey they took to Germany, where she encountered a woman who had lost all hope of ever conceiving a child. Moved by compassion, Sarah prayed with her. A year later, the team is said to have received a glorious testimony that the woman had given birth to a healthy child.

This miraculous event was among the many that inspired her to found the Hannah Ministry in 2019.

This specialised platform was dedicated to interceding for women struggling with infertility, standing with them in faith “until God gave them the fruit of the womb.” Started with a simple mission of hope, the ministry reportedly boasts 22 miracle babies born to faithful mothers both here in Uganda and abroad.

“She was driven by a faith that was both profound and practical,” Kimuli explained. “She would often grab the hands of random people in markets or streets to pray with them. I recall one woman who travelled a great distance to one of her conferences in Uganda; she testified to becoming pregnant just a week after Sarah prayed for her,” he added.

Celebrated by friends

The vigil was also a gathering of national figures who counted themselves as Sarah’s personal friends. Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Investor Protection Unit, said she first met Sarah when she had just joined the army, and that she will forever remember her as a person who was radiantly full of life, unconditional love, and deep compassion. Nakalema shared that it was Pastor Sarah who provided her with crucial, biblical guidance on courtship and marriage. The two women would often pray together specifically for Nakalema to find a God-fearing husband.

First Daughter Patience Rwabwogo shared a message of condolence on behalf of the First Lady, assuring the family that amidst their profound grief, God would be their protector and shield. Patience revealed that she first came to know Pastor Sarah through her son, the gifted gospel minister John Mark Kimuli. “When I first saw John ministering with such passion and integrity,” she said, “I was immediately eager to meet the mother who had raised such a God-loving young man. Meeting her confirmed that his faith was a reflection of her own.”

Jolly Kaguhangire, a former chief executive officer of Uganda Investment Authority, also spoke about Sarah’s loving nature. She urged the grieving community to remain strong in their faith and to hold onto the memories of the incredible woman they were honouring. Pastor Sarah was laid to rest in Kikwabanga-Muduuma, Mpigi District on August 14.

